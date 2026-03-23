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UN chief urges investment in water systems to advance gender equality
Marking World Water Day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday stressed that access to safe water and sanitation is essential for protecting the rights and health of women and girls, urging governments to take stronger action.
In his message, the Secretary-General warned that women and girls bear the greatest burden where water and sanitation services are inadequate. Many are forced to use unsafe facilities, care for relatives affected by waterborne diseases and spend hours each day collecting water—often missing out on education and opportunities.
Highlighting this year’s theme, “Where water flows, equality grows,” Guterres said improving water access can play a key role in advancing gender equality.
He called on governments to boost investment in water and sanitation systems by improving service delivery, strengthening workforce capacity and ensuring sustainable financing. He also urged developed nations to support these efforts by sharing technology, expertise and funding to build resilient infrastructure.
The UN chief emphasized the importance of including women in decision-making processes to ensure water systems effectively meet community needs.
While noting that water scarcity can contribute to conflict, Guterres said it can also foster cooperation and peace. He pointed to the upcoming UN Water Conference as an opportunity for countries to accelerate progress toward universal access to water and sanitation.
“Together, let’s make water a force for gender equality,” he said, calling for global efforts to ensure no community is left behind.
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Airstrike on Kabul drug rehabilitation centre sparks legal concerns
Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Research, Isabelle Lassee, said the scale of casualties suggests the presence of a significant civilian population at the site.
An airstrike on a drug rehabilitation facility in Kabul has drawn sharp criticism from Amnesty International, raising serious questions about compliance with international humanitarian law.
The strike, carried out on 16 March, targeted a site at Camp Phoenix, a former military base that has functioned largely as a rehabilitation centre since 2016. Pakistani officials have claimed the attack was aimed at an ammunition depot allegedly located within the compound.
Responding to those claims, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Research, Isabelle Lassee, said the scale of casualties suggests the presence of a significant civilian population at the site.
“While the total number of casualties has yet to be independently verified, it is clear that the attack caused extensive civilian harm, with reports indicating hundreds killed or injured,” she said.
Lassee emphasized that the facility was widely known to house civilians undergoing treatment, and warned that any military action should have taken this into account. “Pakistan’s military should have taken all feasible precautions to avoid harming civilians and civilian infrastructure,” she added.
She further noted that even if a military target had been present within the compound, international law requires that any strike be proportionate, ensuring that civilian harm is not excessive in relation to the anticipated military advantage.
“The scale of destruction raises serious concerns about whether an adequate proportionality assessment was conducted and whether sufficient steps were taken to verify the target and minimize civilian casualties,” Lassee said.
Amnesty International has called on Pakistani authorities to disclose the intelligence behind the strike and to launch an independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into the incident. The organization stressed that findings should be made public to ensure accountability.
The group also urged all parties involved in the conflict to adhere strictly to international humanitarian law and to protect civilian infrastructure, including medical and rehabilitation facilities.
The airstrike formed part of Pakistan’s “Operation Ghazab Lil Haq,” which included strikes in both Kabul and Nangarhar Province. The targeted rehabilitation centre, known as Omid, reportedly had the capacity to accommodate around 2,000 individuals.
Casualty figures remain contested. Islamic Emirate officials claim more than 400 civilians were killed and over 200 injured, though these numbers have not been independently verified. The United Nations has so far confirmed 143 deaths.
The strike comes amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, at least 76 civilian casualties had already been recorded since the conflict intensified in February.
Pakistani officials, meanwhile, reported civilian casualties on their side of the border, including four deaths in Bajaur district on 15 March and the killing of a child in North Waziristan earlier in the month, allegedly due to cross-border fire from Afghanistan.
The latest developments underscore growing concerns about civilian safety as hostilities between the two countries continue to intensify.
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Afghanistan expresses condolences after deadly helicopter crash in Qatar
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Pakistan seeks Russian mediation to resolve Afghanistan tensions
Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, has confirmed that Islamabad has asked Moscow to mediate in the ongoing conflict with Afghanistan.
In an interview with Russian daily Izvestia, Tirmizi said Pakistan is engaging with Russia and appreciates the “wonderful offer” to help resolve tensions. He noted that proposals from Russia, China, Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia led to an agreement on a temporary ceasefire.
“We tell all our interlocutors: please tell the Taliban (IEA) not to use this opportunity simply to regroup, recuperate, rearm, and re-attack,” Tirmizi said. “Because such large states as Russia or Pakistan cannot be destabilized by terrorist acts.”
The ambassador emphasized that decades of war in Afghanistan have affected not only Kabul and Islamabad but also neighboring countries, including Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and even Russia. “Therefore, we must all trade with each other, develop education, art, and culture. Terrorism is the wrong way to go,” he added.
The appeal for mediation comes amid rising cross-Durand Line tensions and violence that have killed hundreds and displaced thousands in recent weeks.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that militant attacks in the country are organized in Afghanistan.
The IEA however denies the claim saying that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failure.”
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