UN envoy says most important thing in Afghanistan is to feed nation

The most important thing right now in Afghanistan is to feed the nation, UN envoy Roza Otunbayeva said on Thursday.

“We are trying to mobilize all of the donor community to provide seeds to farmers, not to the Taliban (the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan),” Otunbayeva said speaking to Princeton University students in New Jersey, US. “There is a lack of everything.”

Otunbayeva highlighted the challenges posed by the Islamic Emirate that limit the UN’s extension of humanitarian aid to the Afghanistan population.

“To do our work is getting to be more and more difficult,” said Otunbayeva. “It is not just because Trump came to power, but it is also because of the Taliban [which] exercises such a harsh policy towards women [and] to former politicians.”

On question about issues faced by Afghan women, Otunbayeva discussed how “the situation is very, very bad.”

“[The] birth rate is high, mortality of children and mortality of women … is very high,” said Otunbayeva.

She said that Afghanistan is “full of jobless people” and “the poorest of the poor are coming back.”

“They don’t have places to live, they don’t have jobs, they can’t earn money,” she added.