Latest News
UN envoy says most important thing in Afghanistan is to feed nation
The most important thing right now in Afghanistan is to feed the nation, UN envoy Roza Otunbayeva said on Thursday.
“We are trying to mobilize all of the donor community to provide seeds to farmers, not to the Taliban (the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan),” Otunbayeva said speaking to Princeton University students in New Jersey, US. “There is a lack of everything.”
Otunbayeva highlighted the challenges posed by the Islamic Emirate that limit the UN’s extension of humanitarian aid to the Afghanistan population.
“To do our work is getting to be more and more difficult,” said Otunbayeva. “It is not just because Trump came to power, but it is also because of the Taliban [which] exercises such a harsh policy towards women [and] to former politicians.”
On question about issues faced by Afghan women, Otunbayeva discussed how “the situation is very, very bad.”
“[The] birth rate is high, mortality of children and mortality of women … is very high,” said Otunbayeva.
She said that Afghanistan is “full of jobless people” and “the poorest of the poor are coming back.”
“They don’t have places to live, they don’t have jobs, they can’t earn money,” she added.
Climate Change
Over 500,000 Afghans displaced due to climate disasters in 2024: IOM
More than half a million people in Afghanistan were displaced due to climate disasters in 2024, the International Organization for Migration said in a country report published on Tuesday.
“Nearly 9 million individuals were impacted by climate hazards in the last 12 months, with over 500,000 displaced by floods, drought, and other disasters,” IOM said, AFP reported.
“Roughly three in five of those displaced relocated elsewhere within their province of origin”, with the western Herat and Farah provinces among the hardest hit, it said.
This week, 39 people were killed due to floods, hail and storms in southwestern Afghanistan, mainly in Farah, according to local authorities.
Afghanistan is among the poorest countries in the world after decades of war and is ranked the sixth most vulnerable to climate change, which is spurring extreme weather.
Drought, floods, land degradation and declining agricultural productivity are key threats, according to the United Nations.
Flash floods last May killed hundreds and swamped swaths of agricultural land in Afghanistan, where 80 percent of people depend on farming to survive.
“Over 11 million people in Afghanistan are at high risk of severe impacts from climate-induced disasters in the future,” the IOM said.
The UN agency estimates that “climate-sensitive livelihoods, like subsistence farming, make up 73 percent of jobs in Afghanistan”.
It added that “92 percent of villages have limited access to emergency services” and “96 percent lack resources for crucial measures like early warning systems and search and rescue.”
Latest News
Ethnic and religious diversity are symbols of national unity, says Baradar
Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) believes in ethnic and religious diversity and considers it a symbol of national unity in the country.
Addressing Shia Muslims at a large gathering aimed at strengthening national unity and supporting the Islamic Emirate system at the Loya Jirga Hall in Kabul, Baradar said: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan respects ethnic diversity and regards it as a symbol of national unity.”
Baradar also urged citizens not to believe the rumors and propaganda spread by enemies and to remain united in preserving peace and stability in the country.
“Do not believe the propaganda and misinformation spread by the enemies of the system. They seek to create division among ethnic groups and religions and misuse such situations. We must maintain our unity and solidarity in the right manner,” said Baradar.
Meanwhile, several other officials of the IEA dismissed rumors suggesting that a major upheaval is imminent in the country this year and that the IEA may collapse. They emphasized that on the contrary, this year will be a year of unity among the people, and the Islamic system will remain intact.
Shahabuddin Delawar, the acting head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) said: “We declare that this year is the year of unity for Afghans, this year is the year of reconstruction for Afghans, this year is the year of progress for Afghans.”
Some participants at the gathering, while emphasizing their support for the ruling system, added that the people are tired of war and do not want the security and stability achieved so far to be disrupted again.
Some participants also stated that recent meetings held outside Afghanistan are not in the interest of the people or the country, emphasizing that the people will not support plans devised abroad.
It must be noted that hundreds of Shia scholars, elders, and youth from the capital and various provinces of the country participated in this gathering.
Latest News
Acting Minister of Economy meets with Head of European International Partnership Agency
In the meeting, the Acting Minister of Economy voiced appreciation for the continuation of humanitarian assistance from the European Partnership for Afghanistan.
The Acting Minister of Economy, Din Mohammad Hanif, met with Peteris Ustubs, Head of European Partnership agency to discuss improving economic cooperation, program coordination, and continuing humanitarian and development assistance.
The two sides discussed further coordination in arranging programs and plans of the European Partnership for Afghanistan, in accordance with the economic needs of the people and the country’s economic priorities in different sectors.
Hanif emphasized the current economic situation, important economic achievements, development and economic priorities and programs in order to create job opportunities, reduce poverty, and achieve sustainable economic growth.
He also called for the unfreezing of the country’s foreign capital, the lifting of financial and banking sanctions, and the focus of the international community on cooperation in implementing development projects vital for Afghanistan’s economic development.
On the other hand, Peteris Ustubs, while emphasizing the continuation of humanitarian assistance to people in need and areas vulnerable to climate change, assured the Acting Minister of Economy of the commitment of the agency to cooperate in implementing support and development programs in the health services sector, treating addicts, strengthening the agricultural sector, combating drug cultivation, supporting the private sector and small businesses, launching small energy production projects, and launching vocational training programs in the center and provinces in order to create job opportunities and improve the household economy.
The Head of the European International Partnership Agency and his accompanying delegation also assured that they will present the opinions, suggestions, and objective facts presented by the Ministry of Economy at the upcoming meeting that is scheduled to be held in June of this year with the participation of EU member states and international institutions on the continuation of humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghanistan.
