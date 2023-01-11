Latest News
UN explains its cash shipment process
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Monday issued an information sheet clarifying its cash shipments to Afghanistan and said this mechanism has been essential in providing life saving humanitarian assistance.
According to the document, the United Nations says it transports cash into Afghanistan for use by UN agencies. The UN reportedly uses the funds to conduct its work in Afghanistan, primarily in providing critical humanitarian assistance to millions of Afghans requiring support.
A central reason the UN brings cash into Afghanistan is due to the disruption to international banking transfers and liquidity issues since August 2021, the organization stated adding that all cash brought into Afghanistan is reportedly placed in designated UN accounts in a private bank for use by the United Nations.
The funds are then distributed directly to the United Nations entities, as well as to a small number of approved and vetted humanitarian partners in Afghanistan, read the document.
“None of the cash brought in to Afghanistan is deposited in the Central Bank of Afghanistan nor provided to the Taliban (IEA) de facto authorities by the UN,” the document read.
The UN said the cash transfer mechanism has proved to be essential in the provision of life-saving assistance to more than 25 million Afghans by the UN in Afghanistan, including UNICEF, UNHCR, WFP, UN Women, OCHA, UN Habitat, WHO, FAO, IOM and others, who manage expenditures in line with their own operational processes and priorities.
The cash brought into Afghanistan for use by the UN and approved partners is carefully monitored, audited, inspected and vetted in strict accordance with the UN financial rules and processes.
Since this transfer mechanism commenced in December 2021, the UN has brought in to Afghanistan approximately US$1.8 billion in funds for the United Nations and partners to conduct their work, the UN stated, adding that the organization does not comment on the methods, timings, dates and amounts of individual cash shipments.
The need for further cash shipments for the United Nations in Afghanistan is reportedly dependent on multiple factors including, but not limited to, whether the banking sector is sufficiently robust to enable bank transfers and upon the financial requirements of UN entities to conduct their work.
The amount of cash brought in to Afghanistan is proportional to the UN’s program of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, the UN stated and noted that if the volume of assistance that the UN is able to provide diminishes the amount of cash shipped will be reduced.
The current process of bringing in cash for the United Nations remains the most feasible means of ensuring donor funds can quickly reach the millions of Afghan men, women and children who are in urgent need of aid, the document stated.
Latest News
IEA forms commission on girls’ education
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has set up a commission made up of several ministries to find a solution to the issue of girls’ education within a specified time frame, a delegation of Islamic scholars visiting Kabul said on Tuesday.
Mohammad Al-Sagheer, secretary-general of the International Organization to Support the Prophet of Islam, told a press conference that he heard from IEA officials it is not possible for a government led by clerics not to allow education.
He said that there are technical and logistical issues which the newly-established commission will seek to resolve within a specified time frame.
The scholar also called on Islamic countries to recognize the IEA.
“We urge the Islamic countries to strengthen their relations with the Islamic Emirate, recognize it and cooperate with it,” Al-Sagheer said.
Referring to the issue of frozen assets, Al-Sagheer said that the United States should free the assets to improve Afghanistan’s economic situation.
“The people of this country have suffered 40 years of conflict. There are half a million orphans. We want the US to release Afghan assets so that the country’s economy improves,” Al-Sagheer said.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s mining industry never achieved its potential, despite US efforts: SIGAR
Afghanistan’s extractives industry never achieved its potential, despite years of US development efforts, a US watchdog report concluded.
The US government spent nearly $1 billion to fund critical mineral surveys, mineral exploration, regulatory reforms and capacity development for the former Afghan government, according to the report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR.
“US efforts in Afghanistan’s extractives industry presented one of the greatest opportunities for the Afghan government to generate royalty income, grow its economy, and provide meaningful employment,” the report said. “Nonetheless, multiple factors, including corruption and illegitimate and unregulated mining, hindered Afghanistan’s ability to successfully develop its extractives industry.”
For example, corruption persisted throughout US efforts to develop Afghanistan’s extractives industry and political elites, warlords, military personnel, and the police controlled many mining operations—the former Afghan government estimated that it lost $300 million in revenues annually from illegal mining, according to the report.
SIGAR said that Afghanistan’s challenges in the industry, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the collapse of the former Afghan government, and the lack of accountability and oversight, impeded sustainable progress in the development of the country’s extractives industry.
The US government estimated the territory of Afghanistan could hold more than $1 trillion worth of mineral deposits, which could be used to generate potentially significant revenue for the Afghan government and support Afghanistan’s economic development.
SIGAR also highlighted that US agencies did not perform required oversight of the programs to develop Afghanistan’s extractives industry.
“In the 20 years of US presence, there was no developmental and infrastructural strategy or plan,” said Shabir Bashiri, an economic expert.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) meanwhile has prioritized mining in its bid to boost the country’s economy.
“There has been greater transparency, expedition and biddings in the mining sector since the Islamic Emirate took over. Efforts are ongoing for the extraction of our oil and minerals. Hopefully it will eliminate economic poverty in Afghanistan,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Latest News
No changes made to personnel at Afghan embassy in Tehran: Iran
Following the publication of reports about new appointments at the Afghan embassy in Tehran, Iran’s Foreign Ministry says there have been no staff changes at the Afghan embassy in that country.
Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said that the changes in the diplomatic organization will be made based on the situation and relations between the two countries.
“The Afghan embassy is as active in Tehran as before, and relations between the Afghan embassy and Tehran is established, and no new developments have occurred in this matter,” said Kanaani.
According to reports, the Islamic Emirate’s foreign ministry has introduced Fazl Mohammad Haqqani as the new head of the Afghan embassy in Tehran
However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on the issue.
Some experts meanwhile believe that the relations between Kabul and Tehran are expanding and that Iran is committed to cooperating with the new rulers of Afghanistan.
“The relations between the countries of the region are based on good neighborliness, and this relation can be useful in solving the tensions and needs of the two countries,” said Sayed Moqadam Amin, a political analyst.
