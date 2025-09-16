Regional
UN inquiry accuses Israeli leaders of inciting genocide in Gaza
The findings accuse Israel of orchestrating a campaign of killings, forced displacement, aid blockages, and destruction of medical facilities,
A United Nations Commission of Inquiry has concluded that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and that senior Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, incited such acts.
The findings, released Tuesday in a 72-page report, accuse Israeli authorities of orchestrating a campaign of killings, forced displacement, aid blockages, and even the destruction of medical facilities, including a fertility clinic.
The inquiry was led by Navi Pillay, a former International Criminal Court judge who also oversaw a UN tribunal on Rwanda.
“Genocide is occurring in Gaza,” Pillay said. “The responsibility for these atrocity crimes lies with Israeli authorities at the highest echelons, who have orchestrated a genocidal campaign for almost two years now with the specific intent to destroy the Palestinian group in Gaza.”
Israel has refused to cooperate with the inquiry and dismissed its conclusions as politically motivated. Its mission in Geneva said the commission holds an inherent bias against Israel.
The report’s legal analysis is the strongest UN-backed assessment so far, though the commission operates independently and does not represent the official position of the United Nations. The UN itself has not yet formally used the term “genocide,” but pressure on the body to do so is increasing.
Israel is already fighting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, where it argues its military campaign is an act of self-defence after Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack that killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.
Since then, the war has left more than 64,000 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, while aid monitors warn parts of the enclave are suffering famine.
The commission determined Israel had committed four of the five acts defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention: killing members of a protected group, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately creating life conditions intended to bring about their destruction, and imposing measures to prevent births.
Investigators relied on victim and witness testimonies, medical reports, satellite imagery, and verified open-source evidence. They also cited statements from Netanyahu, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and former defence minister Yoav Gallant as “direct evidence of genocidal intent.”
The report points to a letter Netanyahu sent to soldiers in November 2023, in which he compared operations in Gaza to what the inquiry described as a “holy war of total annihilation” in the Hebrew Bible.
Drawing parallels with the 1994 Rwandan genocide, Pillay said both conflicts shared patterns of dehumanisation. “When I look at the facts in the Rwandan genocide, it’s very, very similar to this. You dehumanise your victims. They’re animals, and so therefore, without conscience, you can kill them,” she said.
The ICJ previously referred to Israeli officials’ rhetoric in its 2024 emergency measures order, but did not name Netanyahu directly. Pillay said she hopes the new findings will push governments to act: “I hope, as a result of our report, that the minds of states will also be opened.”
Arab-Islamic summit to warn Israeli attacks threaten normalisation of ties, draft resolution shows
Leaders of Arab and Islamic states will warn that Israel’s attack on Qatar and other “hostile acts” threaten coexistence and efforts to normalise ties in the region, according to a draft resolution to be put before an Arab-Islamic summit on Monday, Reuters reported.
The summit is being convened in Doha in a show of support for Qatar in the wake of the Israeli attack targeting leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas who reside in the Gulf state.
The September 9 attack, which Hamas says killed five of its members but not its leadership, has prompted U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states to close ranks, adding to strains in ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, which normalised relations in 2020.
An excerpt of the draft resolution seen by Reuters said “the brutal Israeli attack on Qatar and the continuation of Israel’s hostile acts including genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, siege, and colonizing activities and expansion policies threatens prospects of peace and coexistence in the region.”
These actions threaten “everything that has been achieved on the path of normalizing ties with Israel including current agreements and future ones”, according to the draft, which was drawn up by foreign ministers meeting ahead of the summit.
Israel has been widely accused of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, including by the world’s biggest group of genocide scholars, during its nearly two-year campaign in the Palestinian enclave that has killed more than 64,000 people, according to local authorities, read the report.
Israel rejects the accusation, citing its right to self-defence following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants that killed 1,200 people and resulted in the capture of 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.
Hitting back at global condemnation of the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has kept up pressure on Qatar over the presence of Hamas leaders on its soil, warning Doha on Wednesday to either expel Hamas officials or “bring them to justice, because if you don’t, we will”.
Netanyahu said on Saturday that getting rid of Hamas leaders living in Qatar would remove the main obstacle to releasing hostages still held by the group in Gaza and ending the war.
Qatar, a key mediator in the Gaza conflict, has accused Israel of sabotaging chances for peace and Netanyahu of practicing “state terrorism”. A member of Qatar’s internal security forces was among those killed.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Sunday that Israel’s actions would not stop Doha’s mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States, Reuters reported.
U.S. President Donald Trump has signalled unhappiness over the Israeli attack, saying it did not advance Israeli or U.S. goals, calling Qatar a close ally working hard to broker peace.
He also said eliminating Hamas was “a worthy goal”. After the attack, he told Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani that “such a thing will not happen again on their soil”.
The UAE was the most prominent of several Arab states to normalise ties with Israel in 2020 under the Abraham Accords, brokered with U.S. backing during Trump’s first term in office.
The deal normalising ties between the UAE and Israel marked the first time an Arab state had established relations with Israel since Jordan’s 1994 peace agreement, read the report.
Egypt was the first Arab state to normalize ties with Israel in 1979, after signing a peace treaty.
The UAE on Friday summoned the deputy Israeli ambassador over the attack and subsequent remarks by Netanyahu which it described as hostile.
It has described Qatar’s stability as an “inseparable part of the security and stability of the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council”. The council includes Saudi Arabia, which has said it will not establish ties with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state.
Twelve Pakistani soldiers killed in TTP attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
At least 12 soldiers were killed in an ambush by the the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in northwest of the country on Saturday, AFP reported citing government officials.
A military convoy was passing through a town in South Waziristan district at around 4:00 am when “armed men opened fire from both sides with heavy weapons”, killing 12 security personnel and wounding four, a local government official said.
A security officer stationed in the area confirmed the death toll and said the attackers had seized the convoy’s weapons.
TTP claimed responsibility for the attack in a message on social media.
It was one of the deadliest attacks in months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the TTP once controlled swaths of territory until they were pushed back by a military operation that began in 2014.
UN Security Council, with US support, condemns strikes on Qatar
The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned recent strikes on Qatar’s capital Doha, but did not mention Israel in the statement agreed to by all 15 members, including Israel’s ally the United States.
Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with the attack on Tuesday, escalating its military action in what the United States described as a unilateral attack that does not advance U.S. and Israeli interests.
“This strike sends a message that should echo across this chamber. There is no sanctuary for terrorists, not in Gaza, not in Tehran, not in Doha. There is no immunity for terrorists,” Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon told a Security Council meeting on the attack, Reuters reported. “We will act against the leaders of terror wherever they are hiding.”
The United States traditionally shields its ally Israel at the United Nations. U.S. backing for the Security Council statement, which could only be approved by consensus, reflects President Donald Trump’sunhappiness with the attack ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Council members underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar. They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar,” read the statement, drafted by Britain and France.
The widely condemned Doha operation was especially sensitive because Qatar has been hosting and mediating negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza war.
“Council members underscored that releasing the hostages, including those killed by Hamas, and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain our top priority,” the Security Council statement read.
QATAR ACCUSES ISRAEL OF UNDERMINING TALKS
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani accused Israel of trying to derail efforts to end the war in Gaza by attacking Hamas leaders in Doha, but pledged to continue its mediation efforts.
“Attacking our territories while we were busy with negotiations has uncovered the intention of Israel. It is trying to undermine any prospect of peace. It is trying to perpetuate the suffering of the Palestinian people,” he told the council. “It also shows that extremists that rule Israel today do not care about the hostages. This is not a priority.”
Pakistan also questioned whether the release of hostages held by Hamas was a priority for Israel.
“It is evident that Israel, the occupying power, is bent on doing everything to undermine and blow up every possibility of peace,” Pakistan’s U.N. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad told the council.
Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea said: “It is inappropriate for any member to use this to question Israel’s commitment to bringing their hostages home.”
She largely repeated Trump’s statement on the attack, telling the council that the strikes do not advance U.S. or Israeli goals, but – “notwithstanding the unfortunate nature of this incident” – it could serve as an opportunity for peace.
Algeria voiced its disappointment that the Security Council statement was not stronger.
“Violence breeds violence. Impunity breeds war. Silence in the international community, and of this very Security Council, fuels chaos,” Algeria’s U.N. Ambassador Amar Bendjama told the council. “This very council remains constrained, unable even to name the aggressor, to qualify aggression as a violation of international law.”
An October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel triggered the war in Gaza. Hamas killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and about 251 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. More than 64,000 people, also mostly civilians, have since been killed during the war in Gaza, according to local health authorities.
