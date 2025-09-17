Regional
US sanctions target financing of Iran’s military, Treasury says
U.S. sanctions generally prohibit American individuals and companies from engaging in any business transactions with those targeted.
The U.S. has issued a fresh round Iran-related sanctions targeting individuals and entities that Washington says finance Tehran’s military, including some in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday.
Those targeted have helped coordinate funds transfers, including from the sale of Iranian oil, that benefit Iran’s military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC)- Quds Force and its Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), Treasury said.
“Iranian ‘shadow banking’ networks like these—run by trusted illicit financial facilitators—abuse the international financial system, and evade sanctions by laundering money through overseas front companies and cryptocurrency,” it said in a statement.
UN inquiry accuses Israeli leaders of inciting genocide in Gaza
The findings accuse Israel of orchestrating a campaign of killings, forced displacement, aid blockages, and destruction of medical facilities,
A United Nations Commission of Inquiry has concluded that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and that senior Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, incited such acts.
The findings, released Tuesday in a 72-page report, accuse Israeli authorities of orchestrating a campaign of killings, forced displacement, aid blockages, and even the destruction of medical facilities, including a fertility clinic.
The inquiry was led by Navi Pillay, a former International Criminal Court judge who also oversaw a UN tribunal on Rwanda.
“Genocide is occurring in Gaza,” Pillay said. “The responsibility for these atrocity crimes lies with Israeli authorities at the highest echelons, who have orchestrated a genocidal campaign for almost two years now with the specific intent to destroy the Palestinian group in Gaza.”
Israel has refused to cooperate with the inquiry and dismissed its conclusions as politically motivated. Its mission in Geneva said the commission holds an inherent bias against Israel.
The report’s legal analysis is the strongest UN-backed assessment so far, though the commission operates independently and does not represent the official position of the United Nations. The UN itself has not yet formally used the term “genocide,” but pressure on the body to do so is increasing.
Israel is already fighting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, where it argues its military campaign is an act of self-defence after Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack that killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.
Since then, the war has left more than 64,000 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, while aid monitors warn parts of the enclave are suffering famine.
The commission determined Israel had committed four of the five acts defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention: killing members of a protected group, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately creating life conditions intended to bring about their destruction, and imposing measures to prevent births.
Investigators relied on victim and witness testimonies, medical reports, satellite imagery, and verified open-source evidence. They also cited statements from Netanyahu, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and former defence minister Yoav Gallant as “direct evidence of genocidal intent.”
The report points to a letter Netanyahu sent to soldiers in November 2023, in which he compared operations in Gaza to what the inquiry described as a “holy war of total annihilation” in the Hebrew Bible.
Drawing parallels with the 1994 Rwandan genocide, Pillay said both conflicts shared patterns of dehumanisation. “When I look at the facts in the Rwandan genocide, it’s very, very similar to this. You dehumanise your victims. They’re animals, and so therefore, without conscience, you can kill them,” she said.
The ICJ previously referred to Israeli officials’ rhetoric in its 2024 emergency measures order, but did not name Netanyahu directly. Pillay said she hopes the new findings will push governments to act: “I hope, as a result of our report, that the minds of states will also be opened.”
Arab-Islamic summit to warn Israeli attacks threaten normalisation of ties, draft resolution shows
Leaders of Arab and Islamic states will warn that Israel’s attack on Qatar and other “hostile acts” threaten coexistence and efforts to normalise ties in the region, according to a draft resolution to be put before an Arab-Islamic summit on Monday, Reuters reported.
The summit is being convened in Doha in a show of support for Qatar in the wake of the Israeli attack targeting leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas who reside in the Gulf state.
The September 9 attack, which Hamas says killed five of its members but not its leadership, has prompted U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states to close ranks, adding to strains in ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, which normalised relations in 2020.
An excerpt of the draft resolution seen by Reuters said “the brutal Israeli attack on Qatar and the continuation of Israel’s hostile acts including genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, siege, and colonizing activities and expansion policies threatens prospects of peace and coexistence in the region.”
These actions threaten “everything that has been achieved on the path of normalizing ties with Israel including current agreements and future ones”, according to the draft, which was drawn up by foreign ministers meeting ahead of the summit.
Israel has been widely accused of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, including by the world’s biggest group of genocide scholars, during its nearly two-year campaign in the Palestinian enclave that has killed more than 64,000 people, according to local authorities, read the report.
Israel rejects the accusation, citing its right to self-defence following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants that killed 1,200 people and resulted in the capture of 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.
Hitting back at global condemnation of the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has kept up pressure on Qatar over the presence of Hamas leaders on its soil, warning Doha on Wednesday to either expel Hamas officials or “bring them to justice, because if you don’t, we will”.
Netanyahu said on Saturday that getting rid of Hamas leaders living in Qatar would remove the main obstacle to releasing hostages still held by the group in Gaza and ending the war.
Qatar, a key mediator in the Gaza conflict, has accused Israel of sabotaging chances for peace and Netanyahu of practicing “state terrorism”. A member of Qatar’s internal security forces was among those killed.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Sunday that Israel’s actions would not stop Doha’s mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States, Reuters reported.
He also said eliminating Hamas was “a worthy goal”. After the attack, he told Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani that “such a thing will not happen again on their soil”.
The UAE was the most prominent of several Arab states to normalise ties with Israel in 2020 under the Abraham Accords, brokered with U.S. backing during Trump’s first term in office.
The deal normalising ties between the UAE and Israel marked the first time an Arab state had established relations with Israel since Jordan’s 1994 peace agreement, read the report.
Egypt was the first Arab state to normalize ties with Israel in 1979, after signing a peace treaty.
The UAE on Friday summoned the deputy Israeli ambassador over the attack and subsequent remarks by Netanyahu which it described as hostile.
It has described Qatar’s stability as an “inseparable part of the security and stability of the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council”. The council includes Saudi Arabia, which has said it will not establish ties with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state.
Twelve Pakistani soldiers killed in TTP attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
At least 12 soldiers were killed in an ambush by the the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in northwest of the country on Saturday, AFP reported citing government officials.
A military convoy was passing through a town in South Waziristan district at around 4:00 am when “armed men opened fire from both sides with heavy weapons”, killing 12 security personnel and wounding four, a local government official said.
A security officer stationed in the area confirmed the death toll and said the attackers had seized the convoy’s weapons.
TTP claimed responsibility for the attack in a message on social media.
It was one of the deadliest attacks in months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the TTP once controlled swaths of territory until they were pushed back by a military operation that began in 2014.
