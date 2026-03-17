UNAMA: Civilians paying price of ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Tuesday that in Afghanistan, civilians are bearing the cost of the ongoing conflict between Kabul and Islamabad.

In a statement, UNAMA said that under international law, all parties to the conflict must respect and protect the sick and wounded, healthcare workers, hospitals, and ambulances.

The organization added that these laws prohibit any attacks on hospitals and ambulances.

According to UNAMA, between 24 February and before 16 March, it has recorded at least 74 civilian deaths and 212 others injured in Afghanistan as a result of the hostilities.

UNAMA once again called for de-escalation and a permanent ceasefire, urging Afghanistan and Pakistan to act in accordance with their obligations under international law and to protect civilians.

Following a Monday night attack by Pakistan’s military regime on the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Hospital in Kabul, at least 400 people were killed and around 250 others were injured.