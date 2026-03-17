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WHO Chief urges Kabul and Islamabad to prioritize peace
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said Tuesday that the escalating conflict between Kabul and Islamabad has placed additional strain on Afghanistan’s health system and increased risks to the health and well-being of vulnerable populations.
According to Ghebreyesus, since late February, at least six health facilities in Afghanistan have been affected by the rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
He added that the World Health Organization is working to verify reports of attacks on the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Hospital in Kabul.
He called on Afghanistan and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and prioritize peace.
Writing on X, he said: “Peace is the best medicine.”
Following Monday night’s attack by Pakistan’s military regime on the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Hospital in Kabul, 408 people were killed and more than 250 others were injured.
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Afghanistan condemns deadly Kabul airstrike, warns of continued self-defence
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has strongly condemned a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul, saying it killed more than 408 people and wounded over 260, most of them patients at a drug rehabilitation centre.
Speaking to diplomats and representatives from various organizations in Kabul, Muttaqi said the late-night strike targeted one of the most vulnerable groups in society—people undergoing treatment for drug addiction with support from humanitarian organisations.
He described the attack as a serious violation of humanitarian and Islamic principles, accusing Pakistan of deliberately hitting civilian facilities.
He said the strike came despite ongoing mediation efforts by regional countries, including China, and followed earlier goodwill gestures by
Afghanistan, such as the release of Pakistani detainees during Ramadan.
According to Muttaqi, repeated attacks since February—including strikes on civilian areas in multiple provinces—have eroded trust in diplomatic solutions.
Muttaqi warned that Afghan forces would continue “proportionate and legitimate” defensive responses if attacks persist, stressing that Afghanistan does not seek conflict but will defend its sovereignty and territory.
He also urged the international community, particularly regional and Muslim countries, to condemn the strike, warning that continued escalation by Pakistan risks destabilising the wider region and undermining major economic and development initiatives.
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UNAMA: Civilians paying price of ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Tuesday that in Afghanistan, civilians are bearing the cost of the ongoing conflict between Kabul and Islamabad.
In a statement, UNAMA said that under international law, all parties to the conflict must respect and protect the sick and wounded, healthcare workers, hospitals, and ambulances.
The organization added that these laws prohibit any attacks on hospitals and ambulances.
According to UNAMA, between 24 February and before 16 March, it has recorded at least 74 civilian deaths and 212 others injured in Afghanistan as a result of the hostilities.
UNAMA once again called for de-escalation and a permanent ceasefire, urging Afghanistan and Pakistan to act in accordance with their obligations under international law and to protect civilians.
Following a Monday night attack by Pakistan’s military regime on the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Hospital in Kabul, at least 400 people were killed and around 250 others were injured.
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India condemns airstrike on hospital in Kabul, calls for accountability
The Ministry of External Affairs of India has strongly condemned Monday night’s airstrike attributed to Pakistan on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul.
In an official statement, India described the attack, which took place on the night of March 16, as a “cowardly and unconscionable act” that killed a large number of civilians at a medical facility.
It emphasized that such a site cannot be justified as a military target under any circumstances.
India further called the incident a “blatant assault” on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a serious threat to regional peace and stability, adding that it reflects a pattern of reckless behavior.
The statement also noted that carrying out such an attack during the holy month of Ramadan makes it even more reprehensible, stressing that no moral or legal grounds exist for targeting a hospital and its patients.
India urged the international community to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure an immediate end to attacks on civilians.
It concluded by extending condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a swift recovery to the injured, and reaffirming support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
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