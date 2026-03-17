WHO Chief urges Kabul and Islamabad to prioritize peace

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said Tuesday that the escalating conflict between Kabul and Islamabad has placed additional strain on Afghanistan’s health system and increased risks to the health and well-being of vulnerable populations.

According to Ghebreyesus, since late February, at least six health facilities in Afghanistan have been affected by the rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He added that the World Health Organization is working to verify reports of attacks on the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Hospital in Kabul.

He called on Afghanistan and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and prioritize peace.

Writing on X, he said: “Peace is the best medicine.”

Following Monday night’s attack by Pakistan’s military regime on the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Hospital in Kabul, 408 people were killed and more than 250 others were injured.