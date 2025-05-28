Latest News
UNICEF delivers over 100 tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday announced the arrival of more than 100 tonnes of life-saving medicines in Afghanistan this week.
In a post on X, UNICEF confirmed that the medical supplies were delivered to Afghanistan via chartered flights.
According to the agency, the shipment will help address urgent medical needs at approximately 2,400 health facilities across all 34 provinces of the country.
The delivery was made possible with support from the World Bank and other partner organizations.
This development comes amid increasing concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO), which recently reported the spread of various diseases and the closure of dozens of health centers throughout Afghanistan due to a lack of financial resources.
Latest News
UNAMA chief meets Kazakh officials to discuss Afghanistan
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported that the parties discussed a wide range of collaborative initiatives between Kazakhstan, UNAMA, and UNODC.
Roza Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), along with Olivier Stolpe, Regional Representative of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), met with Akan Rakhmetullin, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
According to a statement released by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, key topics of the meeting included stability, sustainable development, and counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan.
Otunbayeva is currently leading a UN delegation in Kazakhstan and is scheduled to participate in the upcoming Astana International Forum taking place on May 29 and 30.
While UNAMA has not yet released an official statement regarding the meeting or its details, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported that the parties discussed a wide range of collaborative initiatives between Kazakhstan, UNAMA, and UNODC.
These include support for Afghanistan’s stability and sustainable development across sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and employment.
The discussions also explored potential joint projects within the framework of the newly established United Nations Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, based in Almaty.
Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s ongoing humanitarian support to Afghanistan, including the provision of food, essential goods, medicines, and assistance in educational programs.
Latest News
UAE accepts credentials of IEA’s envoy as consul general of Afghanistan in Dubai
Al Maktoum expressed satisfaction with the ongoing political, economic, trade, and investment relations between the UAE and Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates has officially accepted the credentials of Abdul Rahman Fida as the Consul General of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Dubai.
According to an official statement, Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the UAE Foreign Ministry’s Office in Dubai, received Fida’s letter of credence during a formal ceremony and welcomed him to the post.
The statement noted that Al Maktoum expressed satisfaction with the ongoing political, economic, trade, and investment relations between the UAE and Afghanistan.
Latest News
Baradar inaugurates 4th National and International Industry Week Exhibition
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, officially inaugurated the 4th National and International Industry Week Exhibition in Kabul, the deputy PM’s office said in a statement.
The exhibition was launched on Tuesday at the Afghanistan International Exhibition Center in Kabul.
Baradar described industry as the foundation of every nation’s development.
“Today, we witness countries which, through industrial revolutions, have strengthened their infrastructure, eliminated unemployment, and created strong markets for their products,” he stated.
Baradar said: “Industry Week is not merely a symbolic title; rather, it represents a movement, a transformation, and a strong will, through which we must shift from an import-based economy to a productive, export-oriented, and self-sustaining economy.”
He added that since the return of the Islamic Emirate, the industrial sector has witnessed notable growth.
According to him, so far, around 1,500 new factories have been established, providing permanent employment for nearly 70,000 citizens. Afghanistan has now achieved self-sufficiency in 138 industrial and production sectors.
He stated that this development is considered not only a key step in reducing unemployment but also a fundamental factor in ensuring economic stability and resilience.
He further noted that the IEA has prioritized the establishment of industrial parks in various provinces across the country. In the near future, he said, we will witness the
distribution of land ownership documents to industrialists within these industrial zones.
These parks will not only create a conducive environment for production but will also provide employment opportunities for tens of thousands of citizens,” he said.
He also stated that to support the private sector, the Islamic Emirate has increased customs tariffs on imported items that have domestic alternatives and meet the needs of the people. In addition, all government entities have been instructed to prioritize local products in their procurement processes, even if their quality is slightly lower than that of imported goods.
The Deputy PM noted that since the IEA came to power, favorable conditions for investment have been established across the country.
Currently, both domestic and foreign investors are actively investing in sectors such as electricity, mining, agriculture, industry, transport, infrastructure, telecommunications, health, and many others. A wide range of facilitations have been provided in these areas to encourage investment.
He also recognized industrialists as a core force behind the country’s economic development and praised their initiatives and efforts in the industrial sector.
He stated: “If you guarantee quality, price, and quantity in your products, I promise you from this platform that we will increase import tariffs on similar foreign goods to the level of national self-sufficiency, in support of domestic production.”
The 4th National and International Industry Week Exhibition has been organized to showcase the capacities, capabilities, and achievements of Afghanistan’s national industry.
Hundreds of local companies have displayed their industrial products and agricultural outputs in areas including food products, pharmaceuticals, dairy, construction materials, handicrafts, rugs, plastics, battery production, metal melting, and many other sectors. This exhibition will continue for one week.
UNICEF delivers over 100 tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan
Italian appointed as head coach of Afghanistan national football team
UNAMA chief meets Kazakh officials to discuss Afghanistan
Government allocates 80,000 acres of land for industrial parks across Afghanistan
UAE accepts credentials of IEA’s envoy as consul general of Afghanistan in Dubai
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Afghanistan-India trade volume totalled $890 million in last solar year
IPL 2025: League boss says tournament could grow to 94-match format in 2028
Afghanistan climb to No.7 in ICC ODI rankings
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s economic situation
Saar: Efforts to address problems of martyrs’ families
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran completes 100 kilometers of border wall with Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN holds draw for Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
-
Latest News4 days ago
NRC warns one million Afghans returned from Pakistan at risk if unsupported
-
Regional5 days ago
US and Iran resume nuclear talks amid clashing demands
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan should be integrated into regional cooperation: Uzbek officials
-
Regional4 days ago
US issues orders easing Syria sanctions after Trump pledge
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Astronomers spot galaxy shaped like the Milky Way but is far more massive
-
Latest News4 days ago
Salang Highway closed as reconstruction resumes