UNICEF delivers over 100 tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, officially inaugurated the 4th National and International Industry Week Exhibition in Kabul, the deputy PM’s office said in a statement.

The exhibition was launched on Tuesday at the Afghanistan International Exhibition Center in Kabul.

Baradar described industry as the foundation of every nation’s development.

“Today, we witness countries which, through industrial revolutions, have strengthened their infrastructure, eliminated unemployment, and created strong markets for their products,” he stated.

Baradar said: “Industry Week is not merely a symbolic title; rather, it represents a movement, a transformation, and a strong will, through which we must shift from an import-based economy to a productive, export-oriented, and self-sustaining economy.”

He added that since the return of the Islamic Emirate, the industrial sector has witnessed notable growth.

According to him, so far, around 1,500 new factories have been established, providing permanent employment for nearly 70,000 citizens. Afghanistan has now achieved self-sufficiency in 138 industrial and production sectors.

He stated that this development is considered not only a key step in reducing unemployment but also a fundamental factor in ensuring economic stability and resilience.

He further noted that the IEA has prioritized the establishment of industrial parks in various provinces across the country. In the near future, he said, we will witness the

distribution of land ownership documents to industrialists within these industrial zones.

These parks will not only create a conducive environment for production but will also provide employment opportunities for tens of thousands of citizens,” he said.

He also stated that to support the private sector, the Islamic Emirate has increased customs tariffs on imported items that have domestic alternatives and meet the needs of the people. In addition, all government entities have been instructed to prioritize local products in their procurement processes, even if their quality is slightly lower than that of imported goods.

The Deputy PM noted that since the IEA came to power, favorable conditions for investment have been established across the country.

Currently, both domestic and foreign investors are actively investing in sectors such as electricity, mining, agriculture, industry, transport, infrastructure, telecommunications, health, and many others. A wide range of facilitations have been provided in these areas to encourage investment.

He also recognized industrialists as a core force behind the country’s economic development and praised their initiatives and efforts in the industrial sector.

He stated: “If you guarantee quality, price, and quantity in your products, I promise you from this platform that we will increase import tariffs on similar foreign goods to the level of national self-sufficiency, in support of domestic production.”

The 4th National and International Industry Week Exhibition has been organized to showcase the capacities, capabilities, and achievements of Afghanistan’s national industry.

Hundreds of local companies have displayed their industrial products and agricultural outputs in areas including food products, pharmaceuticals, dairy, construction materials, handicrafts, rugs, plastics, battery production, metal melting, and many other sectors. This exhibition will continue for one week.