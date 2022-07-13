Uzbek official says Tashkent meeting aims to encourage IEA to form inclusive govt

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2022)

Uzbekistan’s acting minister of foreign affairs, Vladimir Naraf, on Wednesday confirmed a delegation from Kabul would participate at next week’s international meeting in Tashkent on Afghanistan and said the aim of the summit was to get the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to fulfill its commitments to the international community and form an inclusive government.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on July 25 and 26 in Tashkent in Uzbekistan and representatives from at least 20 countries are expected to attend.

Speaking to AVA news, he said “the Islamic Emirate presence in this meeting does not mean that we recognize them. We want to convey our message to the current authorities of this country through this meeting.

“The purpose of this meeting is for them to implement their international obligations that they undertook in the framework of the Tashkent meeting and accept the contracts signed in it.”

He said countries in the region, including Russia feel the IEA must fulfill its commitments and create an inclusive government that includes all political, ethnic and religious groups.