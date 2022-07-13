Latest News
Uzbek official says Tashkent meeting aims to encourage IEA to form inclusive govt
Uzbekistan’s acting minister of foreign affairs, Vladimir Naraf, on Wednesday confirmed a delegation from Kabul would participate at next week’s international meeting in Tashkent on Afghanistan and said the aim of the summit was to get the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to fulfill its commitments to the international community and form an inclusive government.
The meeting is scheduled to take place on July 25 and 26 in Tashkent in Uzbekistan and representatives from at least 20 countries are expected to attend.
Speaking to AVA news, he said “the Islamic Emirate presence in this meeting does not mean that we recognize them. We want to convey our message to the current authorities of this country through this meeting.
“The purpose of this meeting is for them to implement their international obligations that they undertook in the framework of the Tashkent meeting and accept the contracts signed in it.”
He said countries in the region, including Russia feel the IEA must fulfill its commitments and create an inclusive government that includes all political, ethnic and religious groups.
Latest News
Denmark contributes $2.5 million to Afghanistan humanitarian fund
Denmark has contributes $2.5 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF), according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (UNOCHA).
This comes amid ongoing calls by the United Nations for countries and international organizations to contribute humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.
Denmark’s contribution to the AHF comes as Germany vowed to contribute $50 million to Afghanistan last week.
Latest News
Flash floods kill 63, injure scores in Afghanistan
At least 63 people have died in flash floods caused by heavy rain in several provinces of Afghanistan in the past week, officials said on Tuesday.
Eighty-one others were injured in the floods which happened in 12 provinces of the country, said Ghulam Ghaws Naseri, acting minister of state for disaster management.
According to the official, 12,250 homes were destroyed or damaged by the floods; 12,000 acres of agricultural land was damaged and 2,000 livestock killed.
“Rains and floods have damaged a lot of homes. Floods have killed people’s livestock. Victims need urgent aid. They are poor people,” said Syedajan, a Nangarhar resident.
“Floods have hit districts including Surkhrod, Momand Dara, Khewa,” said Mir Agha, another Nangarhar resident.
Afghanistan Meteorological Department said the heavy rain in the country was linked to monsoons in India.
“The monsoon in India in June, July and August directly effects our country, causing rain in east, southeast, northeast, south and some central parts,” said Mohammad Nasim Muradi, head of the Afghanistan Meteorological Department.
“Such rains bring flash floods in some parts of the country causing human and financial losses.”
The official said that heavy rains and flash floods were expected in the coming days as well.
Latest News
Cholera cases rise to about 300 in Kandahar and Helmand
Three hundred people have reportedly been hospitalized and are being treated for cholera in Kandahar and Helmand provinces, officials said Tuesday.
The death toll has not yet been confirmed but on Sunday reports indicated at least 20 people had died in Helmand.
Residents of Baghran district in Helmand meanwhile said in a telephone conversation on Tuesday that more than 20 people had died from the bacterial disease in their district alone.
According to doctors at Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar province, 180 patients are currently being treated for the disease.
“Almost 180 cholera patients, including children are hospitalized in this hospital,” said Sawgul Nawzadi, head of the academic council at Mirwais Hospital.
In the meantime, Kandahar Public Health Department officials said that the exact number of deaths caused by the cholera outbreak is not yet known, but that almost 120 patients have been taken to hospital from the remote areas of Baghran district.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Public Health officials said that the cholera outbreak has been reported in Baghran and Shah Wali Kot districts and has been attributed to the lack of clean water and eating contaminated food.
“The main cause is that residents do not have access to clean water; another reason could be unhealthy foods; fortunately, the hospitalized patients are getting treatment,” said Sharafat Zamani, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.
Residents of Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar, who brought infected family members to Mirwais Hospital, also said that the main reason for the spread of cholera in their area is the lack of clean water.
“We don’t have access to clean water, also the weather is too hot, the cause is due to lack of clean water,” said Dost Mohammad, a resident of Shah Wali Kot.
Two months ago, a number of residents of Zabul province also died in a cholera outbreak.
