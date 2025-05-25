Uzbekistan calls for greater coordination between SCO and Afghanistan

The 20th Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Centre for Studies was held in New Delhi, where Uzbekistan called for renewed engagement with Afghanistan.

During the forum, Bakhtiyor Mustafayev, Deputy Director of Uzbekistan’s Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies, emphasized the importance of resuming the activities of the SCO–Afghanistan Contact Group and highlighted the need for sustained economic and social support for Afghanistan.

As Afghanistan gradually rebuilds its regional relations, experts at the SCO Studies Forum in New Delhi stressed the need for coordinated cooperation among SCO member states to support the stabilization and reconstruction of the country.

“Cooperation with Afghanistan remains a critical factor for ensuring security in the region,” said Mustafayev.

“It is essential for SCO member states to adopt a more strategic and cohesive approach toward Afghanistan. The reactivation of the SCO–Afghanistan Contact Group would allow for a more unified response to the Afghan crisis. A stable Afghanistan will present significant economic opportunities for the region.”

The Uzbek expert further stated that regional cooperation with Afghanistan would open opportunities for diversifying transport corridors, building a sustainable regional economic model, and strengthening commercial and economic partnerships.

Mustafayev also called for essential assistance to Afghanistan in the areas of healthcare, education, and humanitarian needs as a foundation for long-term peace and development.

The 20th SCO Centre for Studies Forum, attended by more than 30 experts and representatives from member countries, also addressed key issues such as strengthening strategic dialogue, expanding economic and cultural cooperation, and enhancing the effectiveness of SCO-affiliated think tanks.