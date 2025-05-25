Russia delivers 1,280 tons of flour to WFP in north Afghanistan

A Russian humanitarian aid consignment consisting of 1,280 tons of flour has been delivered to the World Food Program (WFP) in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province.

Officials from WFP’s northern zone office welcomed the delivery, emphasizing that the aid will be distributed to vulnerable families across the region.

At a handover ceremony held in Balkh, Russian Consul General Igor Nikolaev reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting the Afghan people through ongoing cooperation with the United Nations food agency.

“I am pleased to announce the delivery of a Russian humanitarian aid consignment, which includes 1,280 tons of flour to be distributed to those in need,” said Nikolayev. “Russia remains committed to its obligations under the framework of the World Food Program, and our activities in Afghanistan remain a priority. We are ready to continue assisting the people of Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, Najibullah Rahmani, head of the WFP in the northern region, voiced concerns over the recent decline in international humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. He emphasized the organization’s efforts to ensure that aid reaches the most deserving individuals.

“The identification of eligible recipients is carried out with great care to ensure that we assist those who are truly in need, especially mothers and vulnerable families,” Rahmani said.

This consignment comes at a critical time, as international aid to Afghanistan has seen significant reductions. Humanitarian organizations have raised alarms over the worsening poverty and food insecurity affecting millions of Afghans across the country.