Russia delivers 1,280 tons of flour to WFP in north Afghanistan
Officials from WFP’s northern zone office welcomed the delivery, emphasizing that the aid will be distributed to vulnerable families across the region.
At a handover ceremony held in Balkh, Russian Consul General Igor Nikolaev reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting the Afghan people through ongoing cooperation with the United Nations food agency.
“I am pleased to announce the delivery of a Russian humanitarian aid consignment, which includes 1,280 tons of flour to be distributed to those in need,” said Nikolayev. “Russia remains committed to its obligations under the framework of the World Food Program, and our activities in Afghanistan remain a priority. We are ready to continue assisting the people of Afghanistan.”
Meanwhile, Najibullah Rahmani, head of the WFP in the northern region, voiced concerns over the recent decline in international humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. He emphasized the organization’s efforts to ensure that aid reaches the most deserving individuals.
“The identification of eligible recipients is carried out with great care to ensure that we assist those who are truly in need, especially mothers and vulnerable families,” Rahmani said.
This consignment comes at a critical time, as international aid to Afghanistan has seen significant reductions. Humanitarian organizations have raised alarms over the worsening poverty and food insecurity affecting millions of Afghans across the country.
Uzbekistan calls for greater coordination between SCO and Afghanistan
The 20th Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Centre for Studies was held in New Delhi, where Uzbekistan called for renewed engagement with Afghanistan.
During the forum, Bakhtiyor Mustafayev, Deputy Director of Uzbekistan’s Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies, emphasized the importance of resuming the activities of the SCO–Afghanistan Contact Group and highlighted the need for sustained economic and social support for Afghanistan.
As Afghanistan gradually rebuilds its regional relations, experts at the SCO Studies Forum in New Delhi stressed the need for coordinated cooperation among SCO member states to support the stabilization and reconstruction of the country.
“Cooperation with Afghanistan remains a critical factor for ensuring security in the region,” said Mustafayev.
“It is essential for SCO member states to adopt a more strategic and cohesive approach toward Afghanistan. The reactivation of the SCO–Afghanistan Contact Group would allow for a more unified response to the Afghan crisis. A stable Afghanistan will present significant economic opportunities for the region.”
The Uzbek expert further stated that regional cooperation with Afghanistan would open opportunities for diversifying transport corridors, building a sustainable regional economic model, and strengthening commercial and economic partnerships.
Mustafayev also called for essential assistance to Afghanistan in the areas of healthcare, education, and humanitarian needs as a foundation for long-term peace and development.
The 20th SCO Centre for Studies Forum, attended by more than 30 experts and representatives from member countries, also addressed key issues such as strengthening strategic dialogue, expanding economic and cultural cooperation, and enhancing the effectiveness of SCO-affiliated think tanks.
UNAMA working to create job opportunities for returning Afghan refugees
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is actively working to support the reintegration of Afghan refugees returning from neighboring countries by creating job opportunities and addressing their immediate needs.
During a recent meeting with Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNAMA’s Head of Mission, Roza Otunbayeva, emphasized the UN’s continued commitment to the Afghan people.
She stated that UNAMA is focused on not only providing basic living assistance but also developing employment opportunities for returnees to help ensure sustainable reintegration.
The meeting came amid a significant rise in the number of Afghan refugees returning from Iran and Pakistan, many of whom arrive in vulnerable conditions and require urgent support.
Both officials discussed the urgent needs of returnees and explored potential areas of cooperation to provide essential services and long-term solutions.
Naeem expressed appreciation for the UN’s support and urged UNAMA to continue its efforts in facilitating basic services for returning migrants, especially those lacking shelter, healthcare, and access to livelihoods.
A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted Otunbayeva reaffirming the UN’s dedication to standing with the Afghan people, stating: “UNAMA is working not only to provide essential living assistance but also to create viable employment opportunities for returnees.”
Meanwhile, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has warned that the forced return of Afghan migrants from Pakistan has significantly strained Afghanistan’s already fragile infrastructure and service delivery capacity.
According to IFRC, more than one million Afghan migrants have returned—either voluntarily or through forced deportation—from Pakistan between 15 September 2023 and May 2025, entering the country through official crossings like Torkham, Spin Boldak, Ghulam Khan, and Badini, and informal border points.
Agriculture ministry convenes meeting to tackle Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreak
In response to the recent outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) across central Afghanistan and several provinces, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock convened a high-level coordination meeting with national and international partners, government agencies, and members of the agriculture sector.
The meeting aimed to establish joint strategies to contain the spread of the highly contagious animal disease and mitigate its impact on the livestock sector.
Deputy Minister Sadr Azam Osmani warned of the serious economic consequences if the outbreak is not brought under control.
“FMD is one of the greatest threats to Afghanistan’s livestock industry,” he said.
“Uncontrolled, it could inflict severe damage on the national economy. Close cooperation from international and local partners is vital.”
Mokhtar Mohseni, Head of Animal Health at the Ministry, emphasized that the disease, while previously present at lower levels, has now spread significantly.
“This is not just the government’s responsibility—it requires coordinated action from all partners,” he said, noting that both short- and long-term response plans have been developed and are underway with the support of key stakeholders.
FMD is a viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs.
It causes fever, painful lesions, and excessive salivation, particularly in cattle and pigs. If left unchecked, the disease can lead to severe losses in the livestock sector, which plays a critical role in Afghanistan’s rural economy.
