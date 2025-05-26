Afghanistan launches 2nd national polio vaccination campaign of 2025

The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in close coordination with international health partners, has officially launched the second nationwide polio vaccination campaign of the year.

The four-day initiative, taking place from 26 to 29 May, aims to immunize approximately 11.8 million children under the age of five across the country.

As part of the campaign, health teams will also administer Mebendazole tablets to children between the ages of 24 and 59 months.

Mebendazole is a deworming medication used to treat intestinal worm infections, contributing to improved child health and nutrition.

“The Ministry of Public Health, together with its partners, is committed to eradicating wild poliovirus from Afghanistan,” said Noor Jalal Jalali, Minister of Public Health.

“We will continue to implement polio vaccination campaigns and provide complementary health services until polio is eliminated from our nation.”

The Minister emphasized the critical role of community engagement in ensuring the success of the campaign. “It is essential that all community influencers—including religious scholars, elders, and parents—support vaccination teams in every corner of the country. We respectfully call on all citizens to contribute to the fight against polio and help protect the future of our children,” he added.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that has no cure. It can lead to permanent paralysis and even death in affected children.

While Afghanistan has made significant progress in reducing cases, wild poliovirus transmission persists in some areas.

The Ministry of Public Health remains on high alert and is fully prepared to respond swiftly to any new cases.

Health officials stress that the success of the campaign hinges on the active participation of families and community leaders.

Parents and caregivers are urged to ensure that all children under five are vaccinated during the campaign, thereby protecting them from the lifelong consequences of the disease.

Vaccination teams will be stationed at designated locations across the country during the four-day period.

Families are encouraged to familiarize themselves with local vaccination sites and take advantage of this critical health service.

The Ministry continues to call on all sectors of society to join hands in the collective effort to eradicate polio and promote the wellbeing of Afghanistan’s children.