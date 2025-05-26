Latest News
Afghanistan launches 2nd national polio vaccination campaign of 2025
The four-day initiative, taking place from 26 to 29 May, aims to immunize approximately 11.8 million children under the age of five across the country.
The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in close coordination with international health partners, has officially launched the second nationwide polio vaccination campaign of the year.
As part of the campaign, health teams will also administer Mebendazole tablets to children between the ages of 24 and 59 months.
Mebendazole is a deworming medication used to treat intestinal worm infections, contributing to improved child health and nutrition.
“The Ministry of Public Health, together with its partners, is committed to eradicating wild poliovirus from Afghanistan,” said Noor Jalal Jalali, Minister of Public Health.
“We will continue to implement polio vaccination campaigns and provide complementary health services until polio is eliminated from our nation.”
The Minister emphasized the critical role of community engagement in ensuring the success of the campaign. “It is essential that all community influencers—including religious scholars, elders, and parents—support vaccination teams in every corner of the country. We respectfully call on all citizens to contribute to the fight against polio and help protect the future of our children,” he added.
Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that has no cure. It can lead to permanent paralysis and even death in affected children.
While Afghanistan has made significant progress in reducing cases, wild poliovirus transmission persists in some areas.
The Ministry of Public Health remains on high alert and is fully prepared to respond swiftly to any new cases.
Health officials stress that the success of the campaign hinges on the active participation of families and community leaders.
Parents and caregivers are urged to ensure that all children under five are vaccinated during the campaign, thereby protecting them from the lifelong consequences of the disease.
Vaccination teams will be stationed at designated locations across the country during the four-day period.
Families are encouraged to familiarize themselves with local vaccination sites and take advantage of this critical health service.
The Ministry continues to call on all sectors of society to join hands in the collective effort to eradicate polio and promote the wellbeing of Afghanistan’s children.
Russia delivers 1,280 tons of flour to WFP in north Afghanistan
Officials from WFP’s northern zone office welcomed the delivery, emphasizing that the aid will be distributed to vulnerable families across the region.
At a handover ceremony held in Balkh, Russian Consul General Igor Nikolaev reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting the Afghan people through ongoing cooperation with the United Nations food agency.
“I am pleased to announce the delivery of a Russian humanitarian aid consignment, which includes 1,280 tons of flour to be distributed to those in need,” said Nikolayev. “Russia remains committed to its obligations under the framework of the World Food Program, and our activities in Afghanistan remain a priority. We are ready to continue assisting the people of Afghanistan.”
Meanwhile, Najibullah Rahmani, head of the WFP in the northern region, voiced concerns over the recent decline in international humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. He emphasized the organization’s efforts to ensure that aid reaches the most deserving individuals.
“The identification of eligible recipients is carried out with great care to ensure that we assist those who are truly in need, especially mothers and vulnerable families,” Rahmani said.
This consignment comes at a critical time, as international aid to Afghanistan has seen significant reductions. Humanitarian organizations have raised alarms over the worsening poverty and food insecurity affecting millions of Afghans across the country.
Uzbekistan calls for greater coordination between SCO and Afghanistan
The 20th Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Centre for Studies was held in New Delhi, where Uzbekistan called for renewed engagement with Afghanistan.
During the forum, Bakhtiyor Mustafayev, Deputy Director of Uzbekistan’s Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies, emphasized the importance of resuming the activities of the SCO–Afghanistan Contact Group and highlighted the need for sustained economic and social support for Afghanistan.
As Afghanistan gradually rebuilds its regional relations, experts at the SCO Studies Forum in New Delhi stressed the need for coordinated cooperation among SCO member states to support the stabilization and reconstruction of the country.
“Cooperation with Afghanistan remains a critical factor for ensuring security in the region,” said Mustafayev.
“It is essential for SCO member states to adopt a more strategic and cohesive approach toward Afghanistan. The reactivation of the SCO–Afghanistan Contact Group would allow for a more unified response to the Afghan crisis. A stable Afghanistan will present significant economic opportunities for the region.”
The Uzbek expert further stated that regional cooperation with Afghanistan would open opportunities for diversifying transport corridors, building a sustainable regional economic model, and strengthening commercial and economic partnerships.
Mustafayev also called for essential assistance to Afghanistan in the areas of healthcare, education, and humanitarian needs as a foundation for long-term peace and development.
The 20th SCO Centre for Studies Forum, attended by more than 30 experts and representatives from member countries, also addressed key issues such as strengthening strategic dialogue, expanding economic and cultural cooperation, and enhancing the effectiveness of SCO-affiliated think tanks.
UNAMA working to create job opportunities for returning Afghan refugees
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is actively working to support the reintegration of Afghan refugees returning from neighboring countries by creating job opportunities and addressing their immediate needs.
During a recent meeting with Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNAMA’s Head of Mission, Roza Otunbayeva, emphasized the UN’s continued commitment to the Afghan people.
She stated that UNAMA is focused on not only providing basic living assistance but also developing employment opportunities for returnees to help ensure sustainable reintegration.
The meeting came amid a significant rise in the number of Afghan refugees returning from Iran and Pakistan, many of whom arrive in vulnerable conditions and require urgent support.
Both officials discussed the urgent needs of returnees and explored potential areas of cooperation to provide essential services and long-term solutions.
Naeem expressed appreciation for the UN’s support and urged UNAMA to continue its efforts in facilitating basic services for returning migrants, especially those lacking shelter, healthcare, and access to livelihoods.
A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted Otunbayeva reaffirming the UN’s dedication to standing with the Afghan people, stating: “UNAMA is working not only to provide essential living assistance but also to create viable employment opportunities for returnees.”
Meanwhile, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has warned that the forced return of Afghan migrants from Pakistan has significantly strained Afghanistan’s already fragile infrastructure and service delivery capacity.
According to IFRC, more than one million Afghan migrants have returned—either voluntarily or through forced deportation—from Pakistan between 15 September 2023 and May 2025, entering the country through official crossings like Torkham, Spin Boldak, Ghulam Khan, and Badini, and informal border points.
