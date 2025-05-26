Iran to use AI in securing border with Afghanistan

Iranian military officials have announced plans to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance security along the country’s shared border with Afghanistan.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to modernize border control and prevent illegal crossings, drug trafficking, and unauthorized activities.

According to the commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari, Iran is implementing an advanced border sealing project that will incorporate AI-powered systems and electronic surveillance.

Speaking to Iranian media, Heidari stated that the project aims to secure up to 400 kilometers of the border by the end of the year.

“By the end of this year, we plan to extend the border sealing to 400 kilometers,” Heidari said.

“We have developed a well-structured plan that includes a smart, high-tech border wall integrated with sensors developed domestically by the Army’s Ground Forces. This will form an intelligent border barrier equipped with cutting-edge detection capabilities.”

The Iranian military has emphasized that the new border infrastructure will enable real-time monitoring of all movements along the frontier. Advanced technology will be used to track border crossings, detect unauthorized activities, and monitor the presence and employment of foreign nationals through integrated systems.

Security forces have vowed to take firm action against any individuals or groups posing a threat to national security.

In a related development, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, visited the Afghanistan-Iran border on Friday. He confirmed that the project includes the deployment of electronic and intelligent monitoring systems.

Bagheri underscored the strategic importance of the initiative in promoting regional stability, curbing the trafficking of narcotics and contraband, and reducing the influx of undocumented Afghan migrants into Iran.

This latest measure reflects Iran’s growing reliance on advanced technologies to manage border security and address complex challenges associated with migration and cross-border crime.