Latest News
Sharp increase in Afghan migrants through Spin Boldak border recorded
According to the authorities, approximately 50,000 Afghan nationals have returned to the country via Spin Boldak since the beginning of April.
Local officials in Kandahar province report a significant increase in the number of Afghan migrants returning from Pakistan through Spin Boldak border crossing in southern Afghanistan.
Until now, Torkham crossing in eastern Nangarhar province has been the busiest border post for returning Afghans.
However, this number has increased substantially at Spin Boldak.
According to the authorities, approximately 50,000 Afghan nationals have returned to the country via Spin Boldak since the beginning of April.
A total of 9,347 families came through the crossing, while 3,650 individuals who had been in police custody used the border.
Officials say all necessary arrangements have been made for the returnees’ immediate needs, and that they have been transferred to a temporary migrant camp in Takhtapul district of Kandahar.
The government has provided essential services to the returnees, including shelter, food, medicine, and clean drinking water.
Some of the returning Afghans have called on the government to provide long-term shelter and employment opportunities.
They have also reported widespread mistreatment by Pakistani authorities.
Returnees allege that Pakistani security forces raided their homes, confiscated valuables and money, and detained them arbitrarily.
The second phase of Pakistan’s forced deportation of Afghan refugees began on April 1, 2025. The move has drawn sharp criticism and condemnation from the international community.
Since Pakistan first announced its “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan” in September 2023, more than one million Afghans have now returned to a country already strained by economic collapse, widespread poverty, and protection challenges, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) reported on Friday.
In addition, an estimated 600,000 returnees are anticipated in 2025.
Latest News
Iran to use AI in securing border with Afghanistan
The Iranian military has emphasized that the new border infrastructure will enable real-time monitoring of all movements along the frontier.
Iranian military officials have announced plans to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance security along the country’s shared border with Afghanistan.
The initiative is part of a broader strategy to modernize border control and prevent illegal crossings, drug trafficking, and unauthorized activities.
According to the commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari, Iran is implementing an advanced border sealing project that will incorporate AI-powered systems and electronic surveillance.
Speaking to Iranian media, Heidari stated that the project aims to secure up to 400 kilometers of the border by the end of the year.
“By the end of this year, we plan to extend the border sealing to 400 kilometers,” Heidari said.
“We have developed a well-structured plan that includes a smart, high-tech border wall integrated with sensors developed domestically by the Army’s Ground Forces. This will form an intelligent border barrier equipped with cutting-edge detection capabilities.”
The Iranian military has emphasized that the new border infrastructure will enable real-time monitoring of all movements along the frontier. Advanced technology will be used to track border crossings, detect unauthorized activities, and monitor the presence and employment of foreign nationals through integrated systems.
Security forces have vowed to take firm action against any individuals or groups posing a threat to national security.
In a related development, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, visited the Afghanistan-Iran border on Friday. He confirmed that the project includes the deployment of electronic and intelligent monitoring systems.
Bagheri underscored the strategic importance of the initiative in promoting regional stability, curbing the trafficking of narcotics and contraband, and reducing the influx of undocumented Afghan migrants into Iran.
This latest measure reflects Iran’s growing reliance on advanced technologies to manage border security and address complex challenges associated with migration and cross-border crime.
Latest News
Afghanistan launches 2nd national polio vaccination campaign of 2025
The four-day initiative, taking place from 26 to 29 May, aims to immunize approximately 11.8 million children under the age of five across the country.
The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in close coordination with international health partners, has officially launched the second nationwide polio vaccination campaign of the year.
The four-day initiative, taking place from 26 to 29 May, aims to immunize approximately 11.8 million children under the age of five across the country.
As part of the campaign, health teams will also administer Mebendazole tablets to children between the ages of 24 and 59 months.
Mebendazole is a deworming medication used to treat intestinal worm infections, contributing to improved child health and nutrition.
“The Ministry of Public Health, together with its partners, is committed to eradicating wild poliovirus from Afghanistan,” said Noor Jalal Jalali, Minister of Public Health.
“We will continue to implement polio vaccination campaigns and provide complementary health services until polio is eliminated from our nation.”
The Minister emphasized the critical role of community engagement in ensuring the success of the campaign. “It is essential that all community influencers—including religious scholars, elders, and parents—support vaccination teams in every corner of the country. We respectfully call on all citizens to contribute to the fight against polio and help protect the future of our children,” he added.
Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that has no cure. It can lead to permanent paralysis and even death in affected children.
While Afghanistan has made significant progress in reducing cases, wild poliovirus transmission persists in some areas.
The Ministry of Public Health remains on high alert and is fully prepared to respond swiftly to any new cases.
Health officials stress that the success of the campaign hinges on the active participation of families and community leaders.
Parents and caregivers are urged to ensure that all children under five are vaccinated during the campaign, thereby protecting them from the lifelong consequences of the disease.
Vaccination teams will be stationed at designated locations across the country during the four-day period.
Families are encouraged to familiarize themselves with local vaccination sites and take advantage of this critical health service.
The Ministry continues to call on all sectors of society to join hands in the collective effort to eradicate polio and promote the wellbeing of Afghanistan’s children.
Latest News
Russia delivers 1,280 tons of flour to WFP in north Afghanistan
Officials from WFP’s northern zone office welcomed the delivery, emphasizing that the aid will be distributed to vulnerable families across the region.
At a handover ceremony held in Balkh, Russian Consul General Igor Nikolaev reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting the Afghan people through ongoing cooperation with the United Nations food agency.
“I am pleased to announce the delivery of a Russian humanitarian aid consignment, which includes 1,280 tons of flour to be distributed to those in need,” said Nikolayev. “Russia remains committed to its obligations under the framework of the World Food Program, and our activities in Afghanistan remain a priority. We are ready to continue assisting the people of Afghanistan.”
Meanwhile, Najibullah Rahmani, head of the WFP in the northern region, voiced concerns over the recent decline in international humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. He emphasized the organization’s efforts to ensure that aid reaches the most deserving individuals.
“The identification of eligible recipients is carried out with great care to ensure that we assist those who are truly in need, especially mothers and vulnerable families,” Rahmani said.
This consignment comes at a critical time, as international aid to Afghanistan has seen significant reductions. Humanitarian organizations have raised alarms over the worsening poverty and food insecurity affecting millions of Afghans across the country.
Afghanistan ‘cracking down’ on militants; ‘resetting’ relations with Pakistan
Sharp increase in Afghan migrants through Spin Boldak border recorded
Iran to use AI in securing border with Afghanistan
Ship with ‘hazardous cargo’ sinks off India’s Kerala coast
Afghanistan launches 2nd national polio vaccination campaign of 2025
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Afghanistan-India trade volume totalled $890 million in last solar year
IPL 2025: League boss says tournament could grow to 94-match format in 2028
Afghan businessman to invest up to $12 million in iron ore extraction in Panjshir
Afghanistan A to play one-off Test against Sri Lanka A
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s economic situation
Saar: Efforts to address problems of martyrs’ families
Tahawol: Status of Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects reviewed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Suicide bomber kills five on school bus in Pakistan’s Balochistan
-
World4 days ago
Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington shooting, suspect held
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians crush Delhi Capitals to secure playoffs berth
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan calls for bloc with Afghanistan, China and Bangladesh
-
Latest News4 days ago
China interested in financing Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan FM
-
Latest News2 days ago
Iran completes 100 kilometers of border wall with Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Islamabad’s plea to Europe over India tensions gives EU leverage on Afghan refugee crisis: ICG
-
Latest News4 days ago
Czech president pardons soldiers prosecuted in death of Afghan prisoner