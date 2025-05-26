Sharp increase in Afghan migrants through Spin Boldak border recorded

Local officials in Kandahar province report a significant increase in the number of Afghan migrants returning from Pakistan through Spin Boldak border crossing in southern Afghanistan.

Until now, Torkham crossing in eastern Nangarhar province has been the busiest border post for returning Afghans.

However, this number has increased substantially at Spin Boldak.

According to the authorities, approximately 50,000 Afghan nationals have returned to the country via Spin Boldak since the beginning of April.

A total of 9,347 families came through the crossing, while 3,650 individuals who had been in police custody used the border.

Officials say all necessary arrangements have been made for the returnees’ immediate needs, and that they have been transferred to a temporary migrant camp in Takhtapul district of Kandahar.

The government has provided essential services to the returnees, including shelter, food, medicine, and clean drinking water.

Some of the returning Afghans have called on the government to provide long-term shelter and employment opportunities.

They have also reported widespread mistreatment by Pakistani authorities.

Returnees allege that Pakistani security forces raided their homes, confiscated valuables and money, and detained them arbitrarily.

The second phase of Pakistan’s forced deportation of Afghan refugees began on April 1, 2025. The move has drawn sharp criticism and condemnation from the international community.

Since Pakistan first announced its “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan” in September 2023, more than one million Afghans have now returned to a country already strained by economic collapse, widespread poverty, and protection challenges, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) reported on Friday.

In addition, an estimated 600,000 returnees are anticipated in 2025.