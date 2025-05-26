Muttaqi in China: Afghanistan sees itself as a bridge connecting nations

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has stated that Afghanistan does not view itself as a landlocked country, but rather as a strategic bridge linking nations, markets, and civilizations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of 20th Western China International Fair in Sichuan province, Muttaqi emphasized that decades of war and instability had stripped Afghanistan of its historic role as a regional crossroads. However, he expressed optimism that the country is now poised to reclaim that position.

“Afghanistan does not see itself as isolated by geography,” Muttaqi said. “Rather, like other countries, it views itself as a vital bridge—one that connects people, economies, and civilizations. Unfortunately, war and insecurity over the past 45 years deprived both Afghanistan and its neighbors of the opportunity to benefit from its strategic location.”

Highlighting the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy approach, Muttaqi noted that the IEA is pursuing an economy-focused agenda aimed at expanding trade with all neighboring countries and fostering long-term stability.

“With abundant natural resources, a young workforce, agricultural potential, and a crucial geographic position, Afghanistan can once again become a hub for trade and regional transit,” he said. “The Islamic Emirate has established a secure and trustworthy environment for both trade and investment.”

Muttaqi also underlined the growing partnership between Afghanistan and China, calling China not only a neighbor but also a “good economic partner.”

“We value China’s role in agriculture, infrastructure, and technology, and we are committed to building the foundation for long-term cooperation in these key sectors,” he said.

He further noted that in recent years, more than 2,000 new companies have begun operations in Afghanistan, and that the government’s fight against corruption has been “serious and effective.”