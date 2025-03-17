Uzbekistan investors show keen interest in mining and construction sectors

(Last Updated On: )

Uzbek investors met last week with Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ahmadullah Zahid, and showed an interest in the construction and mining sectors in Afghanistan. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said in a statement after the meeting that the Uzbek delegation had been assured that Afghanistan was secure and that there are vast investment opportunities in the construction and mining sectors.

Zahid reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting both domestic and foreign investors, ensuring a favorable business environment. He also said he hoped the investments would help boost Afghanistan’s economy and further strengthen economic relations between the two neighbouring nations. This comes after Uzbekistan opened a trade center in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif early this month.

The trade center provides Uzbek entrepreneurs with a platform to market their goods in Afghanistan.

Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan totalled $153.7 million in January 2025. This is 231 percent more against the same period last year ($46.3 million in January 2024).

The Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said last month that Uzbekistan and Afghanistan plan to increase the trade turnover to $3 billion.

The latest development comes amid concerted efforts by both countries to boost their cross-border trade relations.