Pakistan appoints 26 new jirga members for border crisis talks in Afghanistan 

The Pakistani authorities have appointed a new 26-member jirga to hold further talks in Afghanistan over reopening Torkham border after the first round of talks hit a stalemate last week.

Torkham crossing was closed almost a month ago when Pakistan border officials opposed the reconstruction and renovation of a security check post on the Afghan side.

Sources told Pakistan’s Dawn news outlet that the new jirga would consist of 26 members, including experienced and influential tribal elders and local traders who are mostly members of Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The source told Dawn talks could resume today, Monday March 17.

Torkham, a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remained closed for the 24th day on Monday amid rising concerns among traders of both countries who have suffered enormous losses due to the closure.

The crossing was closed on February 21 after escalation of tensions between the border forces on both sides. During subsequent exchanges of fire, three Afghan soldiers died while eight Pakistani paramilitary troops also sustained injuries.

Customs sources have said trade suspension is causing an estimated daily loss of $3 million in bilateral trade adding that over the first 20 days, approximately $60 million in trade was lost.

Torkham Border Crossing facilitates the daily movement of around 10,000 people to Afghanistan and is a key trade route between the two countries. Over 5,000 trucks, including those carrying perishable goods, are currently stranded, causing heavy financial losses.