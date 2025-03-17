Connect with us

Pakistan appoints 26 new jirga members for border crisis talks in Afghanistan 

Customs sources have said trade suspension is causing an estimated daily loss of $3 million in bilateral trade

Published

33 minutes ago

on

Trucks at Torkham
The Pakistani authorities have appointed a new 26-member jirga to hold further talks in Afghanistan over reopening Torkham border after the first round of talks hit a stalemate last week. 

Torkham crossing was closed almost a month ago when Pakistan border officials opposed the reconstruction and renovation of a security check post on the Afghan side. 

Sources told Pakistan’s Dawn news outlet that the new jirga would consist of 26 members, including experienced and influential tribal elders and local traders who are mostly members of Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The source told Dawn talks could resume today, Monday March 17.

Torkham, a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remained closed for the 24th day on Monday amid rising concerns among traders of both countries who have suffered enormous losses due to the closure. 

The crossing was closed on February 21 after escalation of tensions between the border forces on both sides. During subsequent exchanges of fire, three Afghan soldiers died while eight Pakistani paramilitary troops also sustained injuries.

Customs sources have said trade suspension is causing an estimated daily loss of $3 million in bilateral trade adding that over the first 20 days, approximately $60 million in trade was lost.

Torkham Border Crossing facilitates the daily movement of around 10,000 people to Afghanistan and is a key trade route between the two countries. Over 5,000 trucks, including those carrying perishable goods, are currently stranded, causing heavy financial losses.

 

Uzbekistan investors show keen interest in mining and construction sectors

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 17, 2025

By

Uzbek investors met last week with Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ahmadullah Zahid, and showed an interest in the construction and mining sectors in Afghanistan. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said in a statement after the meeting that the Uzbek delegation had been assured that Afghanistan was secure and that there are vast investment opportunities in the construction and mining sectors.

Zahid reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting both domestic and foreign investors, ensuring a favorable business environment. He also said he hoped the investments would help boost Afghanistan’s economy and further strengthen economic relations between the two neighbouring nations. This comes after Uzbekistan opened a trade center in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif early this month.

The trade center provides Uzbek entrepreneurs with a platform to market their goods in Afghanistan.

Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan totalled $153.7 million in January 2025. This is 231 percent more against the same period last year ($46.3 million in January 2024).

The Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said last month that Uzbekistan and Afghanistan plan to increase the trade turnover to $3 billion.

The latest development comes amid concerted efforts by both countries to boost their cross-border trade relations.

Afghanistan records trade volume of $292 million via air corridors in 1403 solar year

Published

19 hours ago

on

March 16, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that in the solar year 1403 (April 2024 to March 2025), goods worth $292 million were transported through air corridors.

Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzada, the ministry’s spokesman, said that the value of exports through air corridors this year totalled $125 million and imports $167 million.

He added that the main export items were dried fruits, saffron, dried and fresh figs, jujubes, pine nuts and handicrafts, and the main import items were medicines and electronic devices.

Akhundzada said that exports happened through Kabul, Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif airports to the United States, Germany, China, India, Britain, South Africa, Austria, United Arab Emirates and some other countries.

Oman and Afghanistan explore ways to further enhance bilateral trade relations

During the meeting, Rawas and Muttaqi agreed to facilitate trade exchange between the two countries and utilize the available opportunities for mutual benefit.

Published

4 days ago

on

March 13, 2025

By

Mutaqqi in Oman
Faisal Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, for talks on boosting trade relations between the two countries.

The meeting comes within the context of promoting relations between Oman and Afghanistan in the economic and trade sectors.

The two sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in the fields of trade, investment and economy, as well as developing ties in the logistics and tourism sectors.

They also touched on supporting joint projects that contribute to stimulating economic growth.

The two sides underlined the importance of exchanging experiences and knowledge in those fields.

During the meeting, Rawas and Muttaqi agreed to facilitate trade exchange between the two countries and utilise the available opportunities for mutual benefit.

Muttaqi traveled to Oman on Sunday. The foreign ministry announced that the trip was made at the invitation of the Omani Foreign Minister.

