Latest News
Washington signals policy shift on Afghanistan during UN Security Council session
However, other Council members urged caution in dealing with the Islamic Emirate.
The United Nations Security Council held a special session this week to assess the situation in Afghanistan, with international stakeholders offering sharply contrasting views on engagement with the Islamic Emirate-led administration.
The meeting comes amid growing concern over humanitarian conditions, the erosion of women’s rights, and the international community’s fractured approach to the future of the country.
Roza Otunbayeva, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), presented the UN’s newly formalized “Mosaic Strategy,” aimed at focused engagement without legitimizing the current political order.
“The goal of this focused engagement is to support the emergence of an Afghanistan that lives in peace with itself and its neighbors, adheres to international obligations, reintegrates into the global community, and avoids a return to cycles of violence,” Otunbayeva told the Security Council.
She warned that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) continued ban on girls’ education threatens to deepen Afghanistan’s international isolation. “Policies that restrict the rights of women and girls represent a major obstacle to Afghanistan’s reintegration into the international system,” she said.
Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, echoed those concerns, stating that women’s full participation is essential to achieving lasting peace and legitimacy.
“Without full and active inclusion of women, no sustainable stability or real progress can be achieved in political or humanitarian efforts,” she noted.
Amid this backdrop, U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea confirmed that Washington is reassessing its policy on Afghanistan.
“Nearly four years have passed since the Taliban (IEA) took control, yet the situation remains dire,” she said.
Shea emphasized that the Trump administration’s renewed strategy will center on securing U.S. interests, including the protection of American citizens, the mitigation of terrorism threats, and the release of detained Americans.
“Our approach to assistance has not been sustainable and has failed to yield the intended results,” Shea stated. “It is now time for the Taliban to perform.”
Her remarks signaled a shift toward more conditional, outcome-based engagement and away from open-ended commitments.
However, other Council members urged caution in dealing with the Islamic Emirate.
China’s envoy Geng Shuang called for a more pragmatic approach, warning against politicizing humanitarian aid and cautioning that women’s rights should not be the sole barometer of international engagement.
“We must respect Afghanistan’s traditions and realities,” Geng said, “and avoid imposing excessively strict demands.”
Qatar’s representative announced plans to host two key working group meetings under the Doha Process from June 30 to July 1. These sessions—on counter-narcotics and private sector development—will include representatives of the IEA, suggesting an ongoing track of technical engagement even amid diplomatic caution.
The Council session laid bare the growing divisions over how best to handle Afghanistan’s future: whether to isolate the IEA-led government over human rights violations, or to engage pragmatically to maintain stability and prevent a humanitarian collapse.
Latest News
US offers $5 million reward for information on Afghan-American detained by Islamic Emirate
The United States has announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the location and safe return of Mahmoud Habibi, an Afghan-American businessman who was detained by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) intelligence agency nearly two years ago.
The offer, issued through the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program on Monday, underscores growing concern over Habibi’s fate.
He was arrested on August 10, 2022, in Kabul. A former head of Afghanistan’s civil aviation authority under the previous Western-backed government, Habibi was reportedly detained along with his driver and 29 colleagues from a local telecommunications firm.
All but two — Habibi and another unnamed individual — have since been released.
“Mr. Habibi has not been heard from since his initial arrest, and the so-called Taliban (IEA) government has yet to provide any information regarding his whereabouts or condition,” the department’s statement said.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which took power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S. and allied forces, has denied holding Habibi. Despite repeated requests from U.S. officials and international rights organizations, no credible details about his status have emerged.
The Biden and now Trump administrations have made the recovery of U.S. citizens detained abroad a key priority. The reward offer forms part of a broader effort by Washington to pressure the IEA and mobilize public cooperation to help locate Americans detained in conflict zones.
The State Department has urged individuals with relevant information to contact the Rewards for Justice program through secure and anonymous channels.
Habibi’s disappearance remains a sensitive issue in U.S.-IEA relations, with American officials warning that unresolved detentions such as his pose a major obstacle to any meaningful engagement with the current Afghan authorities.
Latest News
Iranian envoy calls for Afghan solidarity amid escalating war with Israel
Latest News
UN confirms small number of Iranians seeking refuge in Afghanistan
The United Nations has confirmed that a small number of Iranians, including dual Iranian-Afghan nationals, have crossed into Afghanistan following the outbreak of conflict between Iran and Israel.
According to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), around 30 families with dual citizenship have entered Afghanistan, and a limited number of Iranian asylum seekers were registered on Sunday, June 22.
UNHCR Representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, stated that the agency is closely monitoring developments at border crossings and is fully prepared to support any Iranians fleeing the violence.
He also highlighted the broader regional displacement crisis, noting that since 2023, an estimated 3.5 million Afghan migrants have returned from Iran and Pakistan—many under duress.
Jamal emphasized the need for all returns to be conducted with dignity and called on the international community to invest in Afghanistan’s long-term peace and development.
“We are at the borders – in Milak and Islam Qala. We are monitoring the situation and indeed we are ready to receive Iranians if they choose to come. At the moment, we have not observed large numbers,” Jamal said.
“We have seen about 30 families that have dual nationality – Iranian and Afghan nationality. And I believe that yesterday we may have received just some small numbers of pure Iranian cases, but it is not big numbers at the moment,” he added.
UNHCR is working alongside Afghan government institutions and humanitarian partners to strengthen returnee reintegration programs. Jamal further urged neighboring countries to continue hosting Afghan refugees in a humane and respectful manner, while reaffirming UNHCR’s commitment to supporting those displaced by the ongoing conflict.
Qatar summons Iranian ambassador over airspace violation, condemns Al-Udeid attack
US offers $5 million reward for information on Afghan-American detained by Islamic Emirate
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Qatar Prime Minister addresses regional tensions, condemns Iranian attack on US base near Doha
Washington signals policy shift on Afghanistan during UN Security Council session
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Kyrgyzstan’s oil exports to Afghanistan surge 100-fold
Government allocates 80,000 acres of land for industrial parks across Afghanistan
Recent Ukraine attacks prove Russia not interested in peace, Denmark says
Tahawol: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Saar: Iran’s warning of retaliation against US discussed
Saar: US strikes against Iran discussed
Tahawol: World reaction to US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on new phase of Israel-Iran war
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan sees fivefold increase in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan to issue one-year visas for Afghan drivers
-
Regional2 days ago
Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israel-Iran War as world leaders react to Trump’s bombing of Iran
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Draw between Deyar-e-Sanayee and Omid, Etihad beat Zaitoon 7–2
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan
-
Climate Change4 days ago
China warns of more floods as extreme storms hit world’s No.2 economy
-
Regional4 days ago
Israel-Iran air war enters second week as Europe pushes diplomacy
-
Latest News3 days ago
UK appoints Richard Lindsay as special envoy for Afghanistan