WFP seeks $400 million for food in Afghanistan before winter sets in
The World Food Program (WFP) in Afghanistan said on Monday $400 million is needed for food before winter arrives.
“Winter is just weeks away in Afghanistan, which will cut off entire communities behind mounds of snow and ice. $400M is what it takes to preposition food and reach the most vulnerable people in the country before it is too late,” WFP in Afghanistan said on X.
Afghanistan remains one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with over 29 million people in need of humanitarian assistance this year. Over 90% of the population lives below the poverty line and around 17 million people are experiencing acute food insecurity.
The Herat earthquakes and the deportation of refugees from Pakistan have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Turkey ready to improve standard of Afghanistan’s university entrance exam
Turkish officials have expressed readiness to improve Afghanistan’s university entrance examination called Kankor.
A Turkish examination official said that his country has good experience in conducting exams that focus more on accuracy.
He said that they prepare 5,000 questions every year without any repetition and are ready to share their experience in this regard.
Meanwhile, Cenk Unal, Turkey’s charge d’affaires in Kabul, said that Turkey wants to establish relations with Afghanistan in every field and wants to share its experience.
Officials of the National Examination Authority in Afghanistan also say that they want more assistance and cooperation from Turkey in the field of education and they want to use the advanced system of Turkey in Afghanistan so that they can provide quality services.
They say that they are facing a lack of funds and facilities in conducting exams and want to convert the Indian system to the Turkish one.
Pakistan’s Abdul Wali Khan University offers 50 scholarships to Afghan women
Abdul Wali Khan University in Pakistan’s Mardan city has announced that it would grant fully funded scholarships to 50 deserving Afghan women, it was reported on Monday.
“For the next educational year, we will provide more scholarships to Afghan female students. Female students can also enroll themselves online through the university’s website,” Shaista Irshad, the university’s finance director, told The Media Line, an American news agency.
Khyber Medical University in Peshawar and Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, both in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, have decided to offer medical programs to Afghan students, The Media Line reported.
The decision was made at a special meeting last week called at the request of the Afghan Consulate General in Peshawar. Presided over by Zia Ul Haq, vice-chancellor of Khyber Medical University, the meeting was attended by Afghan Deputy Consulate General Mufti Noor Ullah Hotak and other Afghan officials.
Zia Ul Haq assured the Afghan officials that the university would welcome the admission of Afghan students in all its programs, including physiotherapy and pharmaceutical sciences, and would facilitate their admission.
“The purpose of this decision is to assist in the availability of trained medical personnel to deal with the health problems of a war-torn Afghanistan,” university spokesman Alamgir Khan said.
“We have decided to charge Afghan students the same fee as Pakistani students in all programs, including medical and dental. For the first time, admission has been made available to Afghan students, particularly female students, who may take advantage of this chance. We have not allocated any quota for admission. All incoming Afghan students will be admitted. Our offer is for all Afghan students, whether they are in Pakistan or living in Afghanistan.”
Khan confirmed that “the institution acted at the request of Afghan authorities, whose delegation had visited us. It was a matter of pleasure that Afghan officials expressed their endorsement, particularly for female higher education. The Afghan delegation had a really optimistic and adaptable attitude toward female education. At the request of Afghan officials, a Khyber Medical University campus will be established in Kabul [the Afghan capital] and they have pledged their full support in this regard.”
Bayat Power set to launch phase two of its gas to electricity power generating project
Bayat Power is hoping to start work on phase two of Bayat Power-1 in northern Jawzjan province in order to increase its electricity production output for Afghanistan.
Company officials said Sunday they have started discussions with relevant government departments in order to start the project.
Mohammad Shoaib Sahibzada, the technical head of Bayat Power, said once complete the second phase of the power plant project will add about 100 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. He said eventually, phase three will push output up to 200 megawatts.
In 2019, Bayat Power started work on Bayat Power-1’s 40MW gas-fired turbine, which achieved commercial operation later that year in Sheberghan. The plant uses Siemens Energy’s SGT-A45 mobile gas turbine, which will be integrated into phase two of the project.
Sahibzada meanwhile said phase one of the project, completed in November four years ago, has an output capacity of 40 megawatts and has provided hundreds of thousands of people with electricity in this time.
He also stated that the SGT-A45 turbine has the ability to produce 300 million kilowatts of electricity annually, which will be supplied to residential areas, mosques, universities, schools and hospitals in Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul and Balkh provinces.
“The leadership of Bayat Power is in contact with the relevant departments and officials. Talks have started so that we can begin and implement the second phase of this project,” said Sahibzada.
He added that they have a contract with Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country’s power supply company, for the distribution and regulation of electricity produced by Bayat Power, and that the company has signed another contract with Afghan Gas Company to increase the supply of natural gas.
Sahibzada also said Bayat Power has close working partnerships with DABS, Afghan Gas and other institutions including the Ministries of Mines and Petroleum, Energy and Water, as well as Siemens Energy – all of which help to provide more electricity to the nation.
“The benefits of this project from the point of view of electricity supply is that it was already able to provide electricity to hundreds of thousands of families, and the installed turbine has the [output] capacity of 40 megawatts of electricity,” Sahibzada added.
He also said phase two will bring the company closer to reaching its goal of producing 300 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually.
The Islamic Emirate has meanwhile welcomed Bayat Power’s plans to expand the output capacity. The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate gives its full support to the private sector.
“For the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, electrical energy is very important, it has vital value. Therefore, the Islamic Emirate pays a lot of attention to the private sector, if a company obtains an achievement, it means that it has been paid attention to. The Islamic Emirate has used all the possibilities to support the private sector and they are definitely moving forward,” said Mujahid.
Bayat Power was founded by the Bayat Group in 2013 with the aim of providing domestically produced electricity to the people of Afghanistan.
The power plant utilizes advanced and efficient technology, offering significantly more power and higher efficiency compared to other mobile gas turbines worldwide.
The project, in addition to generating significant tax revenues to the government, has created thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities for Afghans, contributing to the nation’s economic condition and fostering new technical skill sets amongst talented citizens.
Bayat Power, is in fact a trailblazer in Afghanistan’s independent power production sector, and just last week was awarded the prestigious Asian Power Award 2023 for its groundbreaking gas-fired mobile power plant.
On hand to accept the award on Wednesday night was Bayat Power’s CEO Ali Kasemi who said it was an honor and a privilege for the company to receive the accolade. He also said the award was an acknowledgement of the hard work and tenacity of Afghans in their quest for energy security and self-sufficiency in the power sector.
“Bayat Power is extremely proud that the Asian Power Awards have recognized our project as the Gas Power Project of the Year in Afghanistan. But we are even prouder of our continued efforts to improve the lives of Afghans across the country, enabling students to study at night, allowing health workers to provide critical services 24/7, supporting factory production, and lighting up cities, streets, mosques, and homes nationwide,” said Kasemi.
Cameron returns to UK government as foreign secretary, Braverman sacked
Bhogle has high hopes for India at knockout stage of World Cup
Australia to apologize half a century after ‘Thalidomide tragedy’
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
Awesome Afghanistan beat Pakistan for first time in World Cup match
Australian trio nominated for Asian Football Confederation awards
Tahawol: Ongoing conflicts between Israel & Palestine discussed
Saar: Pakistani officials’ remarks over Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Criticisms over eviction of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Deputy PM’s return from Iran after 6-day trip discussed
Tahawol: Iran, Tajikistan’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
