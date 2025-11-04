Latest News
WHO warns of rising health needs after deadly earthquake in northern Afghanistan
The quake, which hit at 1 a.m. local time, caused extensive damage across Samangan and Balkh provinces, destroying homes, injuring hundreds, and damaging critical health infrastructure.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has mobilized emergency health teams and dispatched life-saving medical supplies to northern Afghanistan following a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck near Mazar-e-Sharif early Monday, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 860 others.
According to WHO's first situation report, Samangan recorded 11 deaths and 270 injuries, while Balkh reported 9 deaths and nearly 600 injuries. More than 400 patients were treated in private hospitals for quake-related injuries.
According to WHO’s first situation report, Samangan recorded 11 deaths and 270 injuries, while Balkh reported 9 deaths and nearly 600 injuries. More than 400 patients were treated in private hospitals for quake-related injuries.
Several health facilities sustained partial damage, including the Balghali Primary Healthcare Clinic in Samangan — supported by WHO — and the Hayatan PHC in Balkh. The Samangan Provincial Hospital laboratory completely collapsed, destroying vital medical equipment and disrupting diagnostic services.
Within hours of the quake, WHO and its partners deployed emergency teams to the hardest-hit areas. Six ambulances from the Balkh Ambulance Department were sent to rescue people trapped under debris and transfer the critically injured to regional hospitals.
To strengthen the response, WHO has supplied four Trauma and Emergency Surgery Kits (TESK) — enough to treat around 200 trauma patients — and one Interagency Emergency Health Kit (IEHK), which can support 10,000 people for up to three months. Additional medical supplies, including pneumonia kits, are being sent from Kabul to Mazar to replenish stockpiles.
“Health teams are working around the clock to provide emergency care, deliver medical supplies, and assess urgent needs,” the WHO said, adding that coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and provincial authorities is ongoing.
A rapid health needs assessment is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 4, to determine the full extent of the damage and identify priority gaps in medical support.
The response has been complicated by landslides in the Tange area of Khulm district, which blocked the Balkh–Kabul highway, as well as power outages and limited hospital capacity. Khulm District Hospital, one of the main facilities in the region, is facing severe overcrowding and a shortage of space and resources to handle the influx of injured patients.
WHO said continued international support is urgently required to help hospitals in Balkh, Samangan, and Khulm sustain life-saving operations and ensure access to shelter, clean water, food, and psychosocial support for displaced families.
The organization expressed its “solidarity with the affected families” and reaffirmed its commitment to assist Afghanistan’s health authorities in mounting a rapid and coordinated emergency response.
Draft policy on use of domestic resources in mining projects under scrutiny
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs’ office has announced that the draft policy on the use of domestic resources in mining projects was accepted on Tuesday at the meeting of the Technical Committee of the Economic Commission of the deputy PM’s office.
The office stated the draft policy has now been forwarded to the Economic Commission for final decision-making.
With the implementation of this policy, the technical and professional skills of the workforce in the mining sector will be enhanced, and permanent job opportunities will be created in mining projects.
The policy will increase the use of domestic resources in these projects, reduce reliance on imports, and promote the growth of local resources and the domestic economy.
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain extend condolences to Afghanistan following deadly earthquake
The statement reaffirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Afghanistan during what it described as a “painful tragedy.”
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have expressed condolences and solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake struck the country’s northern provinces, leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured.
In a statement released by the Saudi Embassy in Kabul, Riyadh conveyed its “deep sympathy” to the Afghan people and the families of the victims, praying for the swift recovery of those injured.
The statement reaffirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Afghanistan during what it described as a “painful tragedy.”
Similarly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain issued a statement offering heartfelt condolences to Afghanistan, emphasizing that Bahrain stands with the “friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan” during this difficult time.
The ministry also extended prayers for patience to the families of the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.
The recent 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh and Samangan provinces, causing extensive destruction and displacing dozens of families. Rescue teams continue efforts to reach affected areas and provide humanitarian assistance to survivors.
Pakistan denies reports of allowing US to use its territory for strikes in Afghanistan
Spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), who said that American drones were regularly entering Afghan airspace from Pakistani territory.
Pakistan’s military has denied reports claiming that the United States is using Pakistani territory or airspace to conduct drone strikes or military operations in Afghanistan, calling the allegations “completely baseless.”
Military spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told reporters that “no such arrangement exists between Islamabad and Washington,” stressing that Pakistan’s territory “will never be used for any action against another country.”
His remarks followed comments by Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), who said that American drones were regularly entering Afghan airspace from Pakistani territory. Mujahid said Kabul had formally requested Islamabad to prevent the use of its land and airspace for such operations.
Chaudhry rejected those claims and emphasized that Pakistan conducts its own counterterrorism operations independently, without coordination or cooperation with the United States. He said Pakistani forces had eliminated 112 foreign fighters in various security operations over the past few months.
The military’s response comes just days before a new round of Pakistan–Afghanistan talks, set to begin on November 6 in Turkey.
The discussions will follow six days of negotiations that were held in Istanbul last month. The talks focused on border security, counterterrorism, and trade cooperation.
Regional analysts say Pakistan’s latest comments reflect the increasing sensitivity surrounding airspace violations and cross-border security allegations, which have further strained ties between Kabul and Islamabad since the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in 2021.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan maintains that respecting territorial sovereignty is key to maintaining peaceful relations and has urged neighboring countries to cooperate through dialogue and mutual understanding.
