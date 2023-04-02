Latest News
Women-run radio station closed for playing music during Ramazan
Sadai Banowan, a women-run radio station in Badakhshan province has been shut down for playing music during the holy months of Ramazan.
Moezuddin Ahmadi, the director for information and culture in Badakhshan province, told the UK’s Guardian that the station had violated the “laws and regulations of the Islamic emirate” several times by broadcasting songs and music during Ramazan and was shuttered because of the breach.
“If this radio station accepts the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and gives a guarantee that it will not repeat such a thing again, we will allow it to operate again,” said Ahmadi.
Station head Najia Sorosh denied there was any violation, saying there was no need for the closure and called it a conspiracy, the Guardian reported. The Taliban “told us that you have broadcast music. We have not broadcast any kind of music,” she said.
Mujahid claims Daesh is not a major threat to Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says Daesh has been destroyed by the security forces in the country and is not as big a threat as it was a year ago.
In a recent interview with Voice of America, Pashto, Mujahid said that the Afghan security forces “since August 2021, have arrested and imprisoned around 1,600 to 1,700 Daesh militants and have killed more than 1,100.”
The remarks came as the IEA usually downplays the presence and the threat of Daesh militants in Afghanistan.
Mujahid said Daesh hideouts had been destroyed across the country, including in Zabul, Kunar and Jawzjan provinces, and that Daesh fighters were mostly supported by the previous government. Some of them escaped from the prisons during the regime change.
However, he added that the Afghan security forces either killed, arrested, or imprisoned them.
Daesh has claimed responsibility for a number of attacks in the past few months including one last month close to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which left six people dead and dozens wounded.
IEA special forces rescue hostage in Balkh
The Ministry of Interior says the special forces from the ministry and the 209th Army Corps of Al-Fatah carried out an operation and rescued a businessman who was kidnapped a month ago in Balkh, Mazar-e-Sharif city.
The ministry said on Twitter the trader was abducted in the first district of Mazar-e-Sharif city by kidnappers and a ransom of $300,000 was demanded for his release.
Two of the kidnappers were arrested in this operation, the officials said.
Kabul businessman slashes price of onions and potatoes to help the needy
As the prices of onions and potatoes skyrockets in Kabul, one businessman in the city is offering customers a massive discount on the produce for the next seven days.
Seven kilograms of onions currently sells for up to 500 afghanis in Kabul markets, but businessman Mirwais Hajizada has slashed the price to 150 afghanis for 7kg.
He has also cut his price of potatoes at 100 afghanis.
“Today, you can see that there are ten trucks carrying 500 to 1,000 tons of onions and potatoes. We have decided to distribute 1,000 tons per day for seven days,” Hajizada said.
Kabul residents welcomed the initiative and asked other traders to sell essential goods at reasonable prices.
“This is a very good job. This is a good price for poor people,” said Mukhtar, a resident of Kabul.
Pacha Khan, a resident of Kabul city, said: “We ask other traders to reduce the prices of produce in this holy month of Ramadan.”
Kabul Municipality also called on other members of the private sector to help people.
“We appreciate this initiative. We ask other businessmen to have mercy on their people and hold their hands,” said Ismatullah Ansari, Deputy Director of Market Regulation Department at Kabul Municipality.
Municipality officials also warned shopkeepers in Kabul city that if anyone sells basic food items at a price higher than the price set by the department, they could run the risk of having their shops closed down.
LSG and Punjab Kings victorious in their respective IPL matches
Syria: Another Iranian Revolutionary Guard aide dies after Israeli air strike
High activity spotted at North Korea nuclear complex
Herat’s exports total $102 million in past year: officials
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
Pakistani police serve arrest warrants on former PM Imran Khan
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
School poisonings, if deliberate, deserve death: Iran leader
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Tahawol: Russia’s new foreign strategy against world discussed
Saar: World’s engagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to expand diplomatic ties discussed
Saar: Holding SCO meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: 52nd regular session of Human Rights Council discussed
