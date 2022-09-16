Business
250 companies submit bids for iron, lead mines in Afghanistan
Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said this week that 250 domestic and foreign firms have submitted their bids for the iron mine in Herat and lead mine in Ghor province.
Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said that it is evaluating the bids and will soon announce the winners.
The iron ore in Herat’s Ghoryan district is estimated to hold 18 million tons of iron. The lead mine in Ghor is also considered to be one of the largest lead mines in the region.
“The government will collect a good amount of revenue from it. Hundreds of thousands of jobs will be generated directly or indirectly,” said Burhan.
Private sector members say IEA should prefer domestic companies over foreign firms for investment in the mining sector.
“It is in the plan of IEA to prefer the domestic companies. Domestic companies would initially bring small companies and then big companies to make major investment in Afghanistan,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, head of Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Economic experts believe attracting investments in the major mines would help address economic challenges and poverty in the country.
“Considering the existing situation, I think it will benefit the Afghan economy because it will help reduce unemployment, increase tax and find markets for our minerals,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an economic expert.
Afghanistan possesses a wealth of nonfuel minerals whose value has been estimated at more than US$1 trillion.
However, this sector has remained largely untouched as the former government was never able to successfully regulate the industry. For generations, the country has been renowned for its gemstones – rubies, emeralds, tourmalines and lapis lazuli.
Business
US sets up fund that could transfer frozen assets to Afghanistan
Washington is to set up a new fund that could eventually serve as a mechanism to free up Afghanistan’s frozen assets in order to promote economic stability in the country, senior US officials told CNN.
According to the officials, the Biden administration has worked with Switzerland and Afghan economists to set up this fund.
The US is moving $3.5 billion to the new “Afghan Fund,” but officials said they won’t release the money imminently because there is no trusted institution in Afghanistan to guarantee the funds will benefit the Afghan people, CNN reported.
Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, issued a statement on Wednesday stating that it “deems any decision on allocation, using and transferring of the assets for irrelevant purposes unacceptable and wants it to be reconsidered.”
The statement notes that the assets are for the stability of currency, strengthening of the financial system and facilitating trade.
According to Turkey’s TRT news outlets, the funds will be transferred to the Bank of International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland, and the U.S. will set up a trusteeship to oversee the disbursement of the money for the purposes of both monetary policy and humanitarian aid.
“The [Da Afghanistan Bank] funds belong to DAB and should be returned to Afghanistan,” said Suhail Shaheen, a spokesperson for the IEA who serves as head of the political office.
“In this critical time when 99% of Afghans are living under the poverty line, it is direly needed that the reserve[s] return to the country.”
However, a US official told CNN that transferring these funds to the Afghan central bank will depend on two key factors: responsible management of the bank and assurances that the funds will not be diverted to terrorists or criminals.
“We do not have that confidence today,” said a senior US official. At minimum the Afghan central bank will need to “demonstrate its independence from political influence and interference.”
The officials also said DAB will also need to demonstrate it has “instituted adequate anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism controls” and “complete a third party needs assessment and onboard a reputable third party monitoring,” the official explained.
CNN reported that it reviewed a letter sent to DAB this week from the US deputy secretary of the Treasury, which mapped out steps DAB needed to take. The letter cites the need for DAB to demonstrate independence from IEA influence and interference, among other expectations, CNN reported.
Earlier this year President Joe Biden signed an executive order allowing for the $7 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan’s central bank to eventually be distributed inside the country and to potentially fund litigation brought by families of victims of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.
Business
Expo opens in Kabul in bid to help boost local economy
Officials from the ministry of commerce and industry said Monday they are trying to find markets for Afghan products both domestically and in neighboring countries, and that they are looking at ways for Afghan traders to participate at expos.
Speaking at an expo that opened in Kabul on Monday, officials said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supports the domestic production and manufacturing sector in the hope that the country will in time achieve full economic self-sufficiency.
A number of traders exhibiting at the Kabul expo said that such initiatives can help grow domestic production which in turn will lead to job opportunities.
These traders and economic experts have again called on the IEA to support the production and manufacturing sectors in order to help end Afghanistan’s economic crisis and high unemployment rate.
Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) meanwhile said that Afghanistan lacks a permanent expo center and suggested it was time one was established.
“We don’t have an exhibition center in Afghanistan, so I hope that the Commerce and Industry officials in cooperation with the Islamic Emirate should establish a permanent exhibition center in Afghanistan,” he said.
Business
New railway corridor to link Afghanistan and China
Representatives from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement in Tashkent on Friday to establish a new economic railway corridor to boost trade for Afghanistan.
A trial period of three months will see freight trains from China deliver goods to Afghanistan via Kyrgyzstan and then Uzbekistan. The trains will stop in Balkh province, Afghanistan’s Railway Authority (ARA) confirmed Sunday.
Exports of Afghan goods will follow the same route to China.
ARA said the corridor will have a multi-modal transport system including trucks but the focus will be on transporting goods via rail.
In the past, goods have been mostly transported in trucks overland to and from China taking roughly two months. But with the new railway corridor in place,the traveling time is expected to be only two weeks, said ARA.
The authority said with the reduced delivery time, prices of goods will also hopefully come down and more job opportunities for Afghans will be created.
ARA also stated that import and export tariffs would be reduced significantly on goods being transported by rail.
