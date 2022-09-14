Business
US sets up fund that could transfer frozen assets to Afghanistan
Washington is to set up a new fund that could eventually serve as a mechanism to free up Afghanistan’s frozen assets in order to promote economic stability in the country, senior US officials told CNN.
According to the officials, the Biden administration has worked with Switzerland and Afghan economists to set up this fund.
The US is moving $3.5 billion to the new “Afghan Fund,” but officials said they won’t release the money imminently because there is no trusted institution in Afghanistan to guarantee the funds will benefit the Afghan people, CNN reported.
Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, issued a statement on Wednesday stating that it “deems any decision on allocation, using and transferring of the assets for irrelevant purposes unacceptable and wants it to be reconsidered.”
The statement notes that the assets are for the stability of currency, strengthening of the financial system and facilitating trade.
According to Turkey’s TRT news outlets, the funds will be transferred to the Bank of International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland, and the U.S. will set up a trusteeship to oversee the disbursement of the money for the purposes of both monetary policy and humanitarian aid.
“The [Da Afghanistan Bank] funds belong to DAB and should be returned to Afghanistan,” said Suhail Shaheen, a spokesperson for the IEA who serves as head of the political office.
“In this critical time when 99% of Afghans are living under the poverty line, it is direly needed that the reserve[s] return to the country.”
However, a US official told CNN that transferring these funds to the Afghan central bank will depend on two key factors: responsible management of the bank and assurances that the funds will not be diverted to terrorists or criminals.
“We do not have that confidence today,” said a senior US official. At minimum the Afghan central bank will need to “demonstrate its independence from political influence and interference.”
The officials also said DAB will also need to demonstrate it has “instituted adequate anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism controls” and “complete a third party needs assessment and onboard a reputable third party monitoring,” the official explained.
CNN reported that it reviewed a letter sent to DAB this week from the US deputy secretary of the Treasury, which mapped out steps DAB needed to take. The letter cites the need for DAB to demonstrate independence from IEA influence and interference, among other expectations, CNN reported.
Earlier this year President Joe Biden signed an executive order allowing for the $7 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan’s central bank to eventually be distributed inside the country and to potentially fund litigation brought by families of victims of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.
Business
Expo opens in Kabul in bid to help boost local economy
Officials from the ministry of commerce and industry said Monday they are trying to find markets for Afghan products both domestically and in neighboring countries, and that they are looking at ways for Afghan traders to participate at expos.
Speaking at an expo that opened in Kabul on Monday, officials said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supports the domestic production and manufacturing sector in the hope that the country will in time achieve full economic self-sufficiency.
A number of traders exhibiting at the Kabul expo said that such initiatives can help grow domestic production which in turn will lead to job opportunities.
These traders and economic experts have again called on the IEA to support the production and manufacturing sectors in order to help end Afghanistan’s economic crisis and high unemployment rate.
Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) meanwhile said that Afghanistan lacks a permanent expo center and suggested it was time one was established.
“We don’t have an exhibition center in Afghanistan, so I hope that the Commerce and Industry officials in cooperation with the Islamic Emirate should establish a permanent exhibition center in Afghanistan,” he said.
Business
New railway corridor to link Afghanistan and China
Representatives from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement in Tashkent on Friday to establish a new economic railway corridor to boost trade for Afghanistan.
A trial period of three months will see freight trains from China deliver goods to Afghanistan via Kyrgyzstan and then Uzbekistan. The trains will stop in Balkh province, Afghanistan’s Railway Authority (ARA) confirmed Sunday.
Exports of Afghan goods will follow the same route to China.
ARA said the corridor will have a multi-modal transport system including trucks but the focus will be on transporting goods via rail.
In the past, goods have been mostly transported in trucks overland to and from China taking roughly two months. But with the new railway corridor in place,the traveling time is expected to be only two weeks, said ARA.
The authority said with the reduced delivery time, prices of goods will also hopefully come down and more job opportunities for Afghans will be created.
ARA also stated that import and export tariffs would be reduced significantly on goods being transported by rail.
Business
IEA signs final agreement with UAE-based company to run Afghan airports
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced Thursday it has signed the third and final agreement for the running of Afghanistan’s airports with GAAC Holding, which will include air space control.
The contract with the UAE company is for 10 years, Ghulam Jelani Popal, deputy head of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said at a press conference.
He said the IEA had already signed contracts with GAAC over ground services and security.
Ibrahim Moarafi, the General Manager and Regional Director of GAAC told reporters in Kabul that it would encourage major international airlines to return to Afghanistan.
“We believe this is the significant development,” he said. “We also believe this is a significant development as it will bring economic benefits in terms of job creation.”
Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said at the event that Afghanistan’s self-reliance and economic development was the IEA’s priority, “and to achieve this goal, two important contracts were signed with GAAC Holding in the fields of ground services and aviation security.”
“As a result, in addition to the collection of revenue, job opportunities were provided to many citizens,” said Mullah Baradar.
He also said this move would lead to the increase of international flights to Afghanistan, which would have positive effects on increasing trade and transit.
“With the signing of this agreement, basic steps will be taken to standardize important parts of the airport, train experts, ensure flight safety and collect revenue,” said Mullah Hamidullah Akhundzada, Ministry of Transportation and Aviation.
Morafi, from GAAC said: “It is a matter of pleasure that today an agreement for air navigation services was signed with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and based on this agreement, we will work to increase the capacities and equip the necessary departments.
“We are determined to provide standard services to exporters and importers as per international conventions, in addition to increasing international flights.”
The agreements would help ease Afghanistan’s isolation from the outside world, and allow for an increase in cargo and commercial passenger flights into the country.
