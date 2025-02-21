Latest News
Abdul Kabir calls on Afghans to uphold and protect the Islamic system
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, emphasized the collective responsibility of all citizens to protect and safeguard the ruling Islamic system during a graduation ceremony at a religious school in Kabul.
He highlighted the importance of maintaining national stability and unity, calling on everyone to contribute to the preservation of the country’s Islamic governance.
In his address, Abdul Kabir also underscored the harmonious relationship between modern and religious sciences, noting that significant scientific advancements have been achieved in Afghanistan.
The remarks come amid repeated warnings from Islamic Emirate officials about external threats to Afghanistan’s stability. They have accused hostile groups abroad of launching negative propaganda campaigns aimed at undermining public trust in the ruling system and disrupting the country’s peace.
IEA officials have urged citizens to remain vigilant against such conspiracies. They called on the public to reject false and misleading propaganda, emphasizing the need for unity to counter the efforts of those seeking to destabilize the nation.
Health officials report positive polio case in Badghis
Officials from the Public Health Department of Badghis have reported the first confirmed case of polio in the province.
Mohammad Yusuf Najmee, the director of the Expanded Program on Immunization in Badghis, stated that the case was recently confirmed in a five-year-old girl from Bala Murghab district.
“The suspected sample from this child was taken at the end of the first month of the current year and was confirmed positive after testing,” he added.
This comes after only one positive environmental polio case was recorded last year in Qala-e-Naw, the capital of Badghis province.
Afghan women suffering because of ‘disastrous’ US exit: Trump spokesperson
Afghan women are suffering because Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal allowed the Islamic Emirate to conduct a hostile takeover of the country, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.
Kelly said this in response to a questions about the impact of the suspension of US foreign aid on Afghan women’s education programs, the Washington Post reported.
“Afghan women are suffering because Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal allowed the Taliban (IEA) to conduct a hostile takeover of the country’s government and impose medieval Sharia law policies,” she said.
The Washington Post reported that many online education programs or scholarships for Afghan women have been suspended after the US foreign aid paused.
Rubio: IEA has not cooperated so much against Daesh or al-Qaida in some cases
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has not cooperated so much in the fight against Daesh or al-Qaida in some cases.
In an interview with a Canadian journalist Catherine Herridge released on Thursday, Rubio said that in some cases, when the Islamic Emirate was informed in which part of Afghanistan the groups were operating, the Islamic Emirate went after them.
However, he said that in other cases, the Islamic Emirate has not cooperated so much.
Rubio made the comments in response to a question about whether the situation in Afghanistan in terms of the threat of terrorism is similar to the situation before the 9/11 attacks.
“I think anytime you have governing spaces that are contested, that you don’t have a government that has full control of every part of their territory, it creates the opportunity for these groups,” Rubio said. “The difference between today and 10 years ago is we don’t have American elements on the ground to target and go after them.”
The Islamic Emirate has always emphasized that it will not allow Afghan soil to be used against the security of other countries.
It has also said that it does not need American help to fight Daesh.
