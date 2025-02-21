Health officials report positive polio case in Badghis

(Last Updated On: )

Officials from the Public Health Department of Badghis have reported the first confirmed case of polio in the province.

Mohammad Yusuf Najmee, the director of the Expanded Program on Immunization in Badghis, stated that the case was recently confirmed in a five-year-old girl from Bala Murghab district.

“The suspected sample from this child was taken at the end of the first month of the current year and was confirmed positive after testing,” he added.

This comes after only one positive environmental polio case was recorded last year in Qala-e-Naw, the capital of Badghis province.