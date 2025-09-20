ACB names squad for white-ball series against Bangladesh

The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) National Selection Committee on Saturday finalized the Afghanistan national team squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played from October 2 to 14 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Left-arm fast bowler Fazal Haq Farooqi, along with all-rounders Gulbadin Naib and Karim Janat, has been left out of both squads.

Meanwhile, top-order batter Wafiullah Tarakhil and right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Saleem Safi have been selected for the T20I squad. Additionally, the fast-bowling duo of Bashir Ahmad and Abdullah Ahmadzai has been included in both the ODI and T20I teams.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman retains his place in the T20I squad, while AM Ghazanfar has been named in the reserves. However, Ghazanfar has also been drafted into the ODI squad, leading to Mujeeb’s omission from that lineup. Rahmat Shah Zurmati has been added to the T20I reserves, and two additional fast bowlers—Bilal Sami and Faridoon Dawoodzai—are part of the ODI reserves pool.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan stated: “After a six-month break from international cricket following the ICC Champions Trophy, we are now entering a packed season with many T20I games scheduled. This provides the team with an incredible opportunity to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year.”

“The performances in the Asia Cup 2025 were not as expected, but ups and downs are part of the game. As always, we remain hopeful that AfghanAtalan will bounce back strongly and make our nation proud in the upcoming events,” he added.

Afghanistan’s T20I Squad:

Rashid Khan (C), Ibrahim Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan’s ODI Squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Series Schedule: