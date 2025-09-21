Sport
Afghanistan spin duo reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach
Afghanistan’s spinners Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
Noor was found guilty of violating Article 2.8, relating to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision, after expressing displeasure when one of his deliveries was called wide in the 16th over of Sri Lanka’s innings. Mujeeb, meanwhile, breached Article 2.2, which concerns abuse of cricket equipment, after he broke the stumps with his towel during the match.
Both players have received one demerit point each, marking their first offence within a 24-month period. They accepted the sanctions proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, meaning no formal hearing was required.
On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma, along with third umpire Faisal Afridi and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit, laid the charges.
Sri Lanka went on to win the game by six wickets, maintaining their unbeaten run in the tournament, while Afghanistan suffered a second consecutive defeat, ending their Asia Cup campaign.
ACB names squad for white-ball series against Bangladesh
The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) National Selection Committee on Saturday finalized the Afghanistan national team squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played from October 2 to 14 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Left-arm fast bowler Fazal Haq Farooqi, along with all-rounders Gulbadin Naib and Karim Janat, has been left out of both squads.
Meanwhile, top-order batter Wafiullah Tarakhil and right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Saleem Safi have been selected for the T20I squad. Additionally, the fast-bowling duo of Bashir Ahmad and Abdullah Ahmadzai has been included in both the ODI and T20I teams.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman retains his place in the T20I squad, while AM Ghazanfar has been named in the reserves. However, Ghazanfar has also been drafted into the ODI squad, leading to Mujeeb’s omission from that lineup. Rahmat Shah Zurmati has been added to the T20I reserves, and two additional fast bowlers—Bilal Sami and Faridoon Dawoodzai—are part of the ODI reserves pool.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan stated: “After a six-month break from international cricket following the ICC Champions Trophy, we are now entering a packed season with many T20I games scheduled. This provides the team with an incredible opportunity to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year.”
“The performances in the Asia Cup 2025 were not as expected, but ups and downs are part of the game. As always, we remain hopeful that AfghanAtalan will bounce back strongly and make our nation proud in the upcoming events,” he added.
Afghanistan’s T20I Squad:
Rashid Khan (C), Ibrahim Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai.
Afghanistan’s ODI Squad:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi.
Series Schedule:
Afghanistan thrashes Maldives 10–1 in Futsal Asian Cup
Afghanistan national futsal team delivered a dominant performance on Saturday, defeating Maldives 10–1 in a thrilling match at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers in Yangon, Myanmar.
Afghanistan is placed in Group H alongside Myanmar and the Maldives.
In the match, Akbar Kazemi and Mohammad Moradi each scored twice, while Farzad Mahmoodi, Reza Hosseinpour, Hamidreza Hosseini, Mousavi, Ali Amiri, and Abbas Haydari added one goal each for Afghanistan.
The team will face host nation Myanmar in their next group match on Wednesday.
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads
The highly anticipated draft for the third season of the Kabul Premier League (KPL) took place in Kabul on Friday, unveiling squads packed with national stars and rising talents. The tournament, which has quickly established itself as a major event in Afghanistan’s domestic cricket calendar, will feature six franchises competing for the title.
Abaseen Defenders
Samiullah Shinwari, Bahir Shah, Shawkat Zaman, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Yama Arab, Jalat Musazai, Batin Shah Abderhahimzi, Abid Mohammadi, Tariq Stanikzai, Bahar Ali, and Barakzai Nasiri.
Kabul Zalmi
Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Masood Gurbaz, Khalil Gurbaz, Khalil Ahmad, Sediq Pacha, Noor Rahman, Wasim Akram, Noorullah Ayobi, Lal Baaz, Baheer Ahmad, and Waleed Miakhil.
Band-e-Ameer Stars
Hazrat Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Nijat Masood, Waqar Salamkhil, Farman Safi, Jafar Sahak, Yousaf Shah, Irfan Safi, Iqdam Mohammadi, Naweed Obaid, Asif Shah, Bakhtullah, and Waris Khan.
Kabul Knight Riders (KKR)
Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Afsar Zazai, Abdul Malik, Ibrahim, Aftab Alam, Imran Mir, Sohail Zurmatai, Mohammad Riaz, Shaiq Asad, Nazif Asad, and Khalid Taniwal
Speenghar Warriors
Darwish Rasooli, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Zubaid Akbari, Allah Noor Nasiri, Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Asif Musazai, Noman Shah, Arab Gul Momand, Naseer Khan, Faredon Dawodzai, and Yaseen Nasiri.
Pamir Stars
Zia Sharifi, Noor Ahmad, Usman Adil, Asghar Atal, Sabir Gurbaz, Said Khan, Subhanallah, Amir Khan Zazai, Haseebullah, Atta Zarmal, Emal Shaheen, Sediq Shah, and Rafi Sediq.
Tournament Outlook
The KPL has quickly grown into one of Afghanistan’s key cricketing events. Organizers say Season 3 will give young players a vital stage to prove themselves alongside senior national stars.
On Sunday, Ariana Television Network (ATN) signed an agreement with the Ayoubi Sports Complex to produce and broadcast the matches across the country.
The third season of the league is scheduled to begin next month in Kabul.
