Afghanistan spin duo reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach

Afghanistan’s spinners Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Noor was found guilty of violating Article 2.8, relating to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision, after expressing displeasure when one of his deliveries was called wide in the 16th over of Sri Lanka’s innings. Mujeeb, meanwhile, breached Article 2.2, which concerns abuse of cricket equipment, after he broke the stumps with his towel during the match.

Both players have received one demerit point each, marking their first offence within a 24-month period. They accepted the sanctions proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, meaning no formal hearing was required.

On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma, along with third umpire Faisal Afridi and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit, laid the charges.

Sri Lanka went on to win the game by six wickets, maintaining their unbeaten run in the tournament, while Afghanistan suffered a second consecutive defeat, ending their Asia Cup campaign.