Sport
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan’s qualification hopes still alive despite defeat to India
Pakistan will next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, in what is seen as a must-win contest.
Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the Asia Cup 2025 final remain intact despite a six-wicket loss to India in their opening Super 4s clash on Sunday.
Under the round-robin format, Babar Azam’s men must now win their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to secure a place in the final, setting up the possibility of a third showdown with India in this year’s tournament.
Pakistan will next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, in what is seen as a must-win contest.
Sri Lanka, who topped Group B with three victories, suffered a setback in their first Super 4s match against Bangladesh.
A loss for Pakistan would leave them on the brink of elimination.
Should Pakistan overcome Sri Lanka, they would then meet Bangladesh on Thursday.
A win in that fixture would put them in strong contention for a place in Sunday’s title clash.
However, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also remain in the hunt for qualification, with Bangladesh already holding one Super 4s victory.
Current Super 4s standings:
- India: 2 points from 1 match (NRR +0.689)
- Bangladesh: 2 points from 1 match (NRR +0.121)
- Sri Lanka: 0 points from 1 match (NRR -0.121)
- Pakistan: 0 points from 1 match (NRR -0.689)
While India have taken an early lead, their passage to the final is not yet guaranteed.
Victories over Bangladesh on Wednesday or Sri Lanka on Friday would be enough to confirm their spot, but the team will be aiming to maintain an unbeaten record heading into the decider.
Sport
Afghanistan spin duo reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach
Afghanistan’s spinners Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
Noor was found guilty of violating Article 2.8, relating to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision, after expressing displeasure when one of his deliveries was called wide in the 16th over of Sri Lanka’s innings. Mujeeb, meanwhile, breached Article 2.2, which concerns abuse of cricket equipment, after he broke the stumps with his towel during the match.
Both players have received one demerit point each, marking their first offence within a 24-month period. They accepted the sanctions proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, meaning no formal hearing was required.
On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma, along with third umpire Faisal Afridi and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit, laid the charges.
Sri Lanka went on to win the game by six wickets, maintaining their unbeaten run in the tournament, while Afghanistan suffered a second consecutive defeat, ending their Asia Cup campaign.
Sport
ACB names squad for white-ball series against Bangladesh
The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) National Selection Committee on Saturday finalized the Afghanistan national team squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played from October 2 to 14 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Left-arm fast bowler Fazal Haq Farooqi, along with all-rounders Gulbadin Naib and Karim Janat, has been left out of both squads.
Meanwhile, top-order batter Wafiullah Tarakhil and right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Saleem Safi have been selected for the T20I squad. Additionally, the fast-bowling duo of Bashir Ahmad and Abdullah Ahmadzai has been included in both the ODI and T20I teams.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman retains his place in the T20I squad, while AM Ghazanfar has been named in the reserves. However, Ghazanfar has also been drafted into the ODI squad, leading to Mujeeb’s omission from that lineup. Rahmat Shah Zurmati has been added to the T20I reserves, and two additional fast bowlers—Bilal Sami and Faridoon Dawoodzai—are part of the ODI reserves pool.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan stated: “After a six-month break from international cricket following the ICC Champions Trophy, we are now entering a packed season with many T20I games scheduled. This provides the team with an incredible opportunity to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year.”
“The performances in the Asia Cup 2025 were not as expected, but ups and downs are part of the game. As always, we remain hopeful that AfghanAtalan will bounce back strongly and make our nation proud in the upcoming events,” he added.
Afghanistan’s T20I Squad:
Rashid Khan (C), Ibrahim Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai.
Afghanistan’s ODI Squad:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi.
Series Schedule:
Sport
Afghanistan thrashes Maldives 10–1 in Futsal Asian Cup
Afghanistan national futsal team delivered a dominant performance on Saturday, defeating Maldives 10–1 in a thrilling match at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers in Yangon, Myanmar.
Afghanistan is placed in Group H alongside Myanmar and the Maldives.
In the match, Akbar Kazemi and Mohammad Moradi each scored twice, while Farzad Mahmoodi, Reza Hosseinpour, Hamidreza Hosseini, Mousavi, Ali Amiri, and Abbas Haydari added one goal each for Afghanistan.
The team will face host nation Myanmar in their next group match on Wednesday.
Austria to continue deporting Afghan citizens, officials say
Cyberattack disrupts Heathrow, Berlin and Brussels airports
WFP warns 4.7 million mothers and children face malnutrition in Afghanistan
Four major Western nations recognise Palestinian state, to fury of Israel
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan’s qualification hopes still alive despite defeat to India
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families
Afghanistan names 23-player squad for 2025 CAFA Nations Cup
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October
CPEC integration set to boost Afghanistan’s trade and connectivity
Saar: Pakistan-Saudi defense pact’s impact on Afghanistan
Tahawol: IEA’s response to Trump’s Bagram remarks
Tahawol: Discussion on US effort to retake Bagram Air Base
Saar: Defense pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed
Tahawol: Outcome of UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Over 11,000 pregnant women in quake-hit areas need urgent aid: UNFPA
-
World4 days ago
Syria’s Sharaa says talks with Israel could yield results ‘in coming days’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump says US seeking return of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Invisible wave of child deaths looms in Afghanistan without urgent funding, WFP warns
-
Regional3 days ago
Gaza hit by telecoms blackout as Israeli tanks and infantry advance
-
Latest News4 days ago
China urges continued global engagement with Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNHCR deploys international female staff in Kabul amid restrictions on Afghan women workers
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump’s dream of retaking Bagram might end up looking like an Afghan re-invasion – Reuters