Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan’s qualification hopes still alive despite defeat to India

Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the Asia Cup 2025 final remain intact despite a six-wicket loss to India in their opening Super 4s clash on Sunday.

Under the round-robin format, Babar Azam’s men must now win their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to secure a place in the final, setting up the possibility of a third showdown with India in this year’s tournament.

Pakistan will next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, in what is seen as a must-win contest.

Sri Lanka, who topped Group B with three victories, suffered a setback in their first Super 4s match against Bangladesh.

A loss for Pakistan would leave them on the brink of elimination.

Should Pakistan overcome Sri Lanka, they would then meet Bangladesh on Thursday.

A win in that fixture would put them in strong contention for a place in Sunday’s title clash.

However, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also remain in the hunt for qualification, with Bangladesh already holding one Super 4s victory.

Current Super 4s standings:

India: 2 points from 1 match (NRR +0.689)

Bangladesh: 2 points from 1 match (NRR +0.121)

Sri Lanka: 0 points from 1 match (NRR -0.121)

Pakistan: 0 points from 1 match (NRR -0.689)

While India have taken an early lead, their passage to the final is not yet guaranteed.

Victories over Bangladesh on Wednesday or Sri Lanka on Friday would be enough to confirm their spot, but the team will be aiming to maintain an unbeaten record heading into the decider.