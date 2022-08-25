ACCI says exports have increased by 50% in Afghanistan in last year

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2022)

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says it exported more than $1 billion in goods last year.

According to them, the volume of exports has also increased by 50 percent compared to last year.

“Trade relations with neighbors and other countries have improved, and I hope other countries will also increase our facilities,” said Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy head of ACCI.

However, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said that the private sector needs to invest in the mining sector, adding that tendors have been put out for 51 small mines across the country.

A number of members of ACCI have however called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to provide the basis for increasing production and expanding exports.

The officials of the Ministry of Finance also said that they were trying to provide more facilities for investors and will make laws and policies easier.

ACCI officials further said that last year the country’s main export goods were dry and fresh fruits, precious and semi-precious stones, medicinal plants and carpets.