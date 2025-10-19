Afghan and Malaysian Prime Ministers discuss bilateral ties and regional tensions

The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, held a telephone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim to discuss bilateral relations and recent regional developments, including tensions with Pakistan.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between Afghanistan and Malaysia. A key focus of the conversation was the recent escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, following what Kabul has described as a violation of its sovereignty.

Hassan reaffirmed Afghanistan’s commitment to peace, stating that the Islamic Emirate does not seek conflict.

He asserted that recent hostilities were initiated by Pakistan’s breach of Afghan territory. He also noted that discussions between Afghan and Pakistani officials are currently underway in Doha, led by Afghanistan’s Minister of National Defense, and the government is awaiting the outcome of these talks with patience and respect.

Anwar welcomed the initiation of dialogue between the two neighboring countries, emphasizing the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic channels. He offered Malaysia’s support in helping to mediate or facilitate a peaceful resolution and underscored the value of continued engagement.

Hassan expressed gratitude for Malaysia’s support and assured Anwar that progress is being made through ongoing discussions.

The conversation underscored both nations’ commitment to diplomacy and regional stability, as well as their intention to deepen bilateral ties through constructive dialogue.