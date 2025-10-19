Latest News
Türkiye and Oman welcome Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire agreement
Türkiye and Oman have welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement reached between Afghanistan and Pakistan during talks held in Doha, Qatar, mediated by Türkiye and Qatar.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday praising the decision by Islamabad and Kabul to establish mechanisms aimed at enhancing stability and peace between the two countries. “Türkiye will continue to support efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability between the two brotherly countries and across the region,” the ministry said. Qatar was also commended for hosting and facilitating the talks.
Earlier on Sunday, both Pakistan and Afghanistan confirmed their agreement on an immediate ceasefire regarding conflict along the border. This comes after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province late Friday, as well as other airstrikes during the week – including on Kabul.
Officials have confirmed that among those killed were civilians.
Oman meanwhile also expressed its appreciation for the role played by Qatar and Türkiye in reaching the agreement, voicing hope for the sustainability of the ceasefire and the achievement of a permanent and comprehensive peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Afghan and Malaysian Prime Ministers discuss bilateral ties and regional tensions
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, held a telephone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim to discuss bilateral relations and recent regional developments, including tensions with Pakistan.
During the call, the two leaders exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between Afghanistan and Malaysia. A key focus of the conversation was the recent escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, following what Kabul has described as a violation of its sovereignty.
Hassan reaffirmed Afghanistan’s commitment to peace, stating that the Islamic Emirate does not seek conflict.
He asserted that recent hostilities were initiated by Pakistan’s breach of Afghan territory. He also noted that discussions between Afghan and Pakistani officials are currently underway in Doha, led by Afghanistan’s Minister of National Defense, and the government is awaiting the outcome of these talks with patience and respect.
Anwar welcomed the initiation of dialogue between the two neighboring countries, emphasizing the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic channels. He offered Malaysia’s support in helping to mediate or facilitate a peaceful resolution and underscored the value of continued engagement.
Hassan expressed gratitude for Malaysia’s support and assured Anwar that progress is being made through ongoing discussions.
The conversation underscored both nations’ commitment to diplomacy and regional stability, as well as their intention to deepen bilateral ties through constructive dialogue.
Nineteen EU countries and Norway call for return of Afghans living illegally in Europe
Nineteen European Union member states and Norway have urged the European Commission to take immediate steps to repatriate Afghan nationals residing illegally in Europe, either through voluntary return programs or forced deportations — a move that could include negotiating directly with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities in Kabul.
The joint appeal, led by Belgium’s Minister for Asylum and Migration, Anneleen Van Bossuyt, was detailed in a letter addressed to Magnus Brunner, the EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration. Van Bossuyt confirmed the initiative on Saturday, saying the inability to deport Afghans — including those convicted of crimes — poses “a threat to public safety” and “undermines trust in the EU’s asylum system.”
The letter was signed by Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, and Norway.
The countries urged the European Commission to place the return of Afghans at the top of its migration agenda and to begin discussions with the IEA administration on establishing a formal return agreement.
Van Bossuyt proposed that Frontex, the EU’s border and coast guard agency, take on a stronger role in coordinating voluntary returns through the EU Reintegration Programme. For forced returns, the ministers suggested prioritising individuals considered dangerous or criminal, potentially through a joint repatriation mission involving the European Commission, the European External Action Service (EEAS), and willing member states.
Since the IEA takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, European countries have lacked any formal return mechanism, as the EU does not recognize the IEA as the legitimate government. The absence of a repatriation framework has led to growing political pressure within the bloc, particularly among governments facing public concern over migration and security.
Germany, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative government, has already taken steps toward limited cooperation with the IEA on deportations. In July, Berlin conducted a flight returning 81 Afghan nationals, the first such operation since 2021. Merz’s government has signaled hopes that other EU states will follow suit.
However, the move drew criticism from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which maintains a “non-return advisory” for Afghanistan.
UN human rights officials have also voiced concern. Arafat Jamal, a representative of the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), said his team continues to document “ongoing human rights violations” in Afghanistan, including restrictions on women’s rights, arbitrary detentions, and targeted attacks.
Despite the humanitarian warnings, several European governments argue that establishing a structured return mechanism is necessary to uphold the credibility of Europe’s migration policies and ensure that those denied asylum can be lawfully repatriated.
Pakistan welcomes Doha agreement: A step towards peace
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, welcomed the Doha agreement finalized on Saturday night, calling it the first step in the right direction.
He expressed deep appreciation for the constructive role played by brotherly Qatar and Turkiye in facilitating the talks.
Dar emphasized the importance of establishing a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism in the upcoming meeting hosted by Turkiye.
This agreement marks a significant move towards peace, stability, and regional cooperation.
