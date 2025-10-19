Türkiye and Oman welcome Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire agreement

Türkiye and Oman have welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement reached between Afghanistan and Pakistan during talks held in Doha, Qatar, mediated by Türkiye and Qatar.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday praising the decision by Islamabad and Kabul to establish mechanisms aimed at enhancing stability and peace between the two countries. “Türkiye will continue to support efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability between the two brotherly countries and across the region,” the ministry said. Qatar was also commended for hosting and facilitating the talks.

Earlier on Sunday, both Pakistan and Afghanistan confirmed their agreement on an immediate ceasefire regarding conflict along the border. This comes after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province late Friday, as well as other airstrikes during the week – including on Kabul.

Officials have confirmed that among those killed were civilians.

Oman meanwhile also expressed its appreciation for the role played by Qatar and Türkiye in reaching the agreement, voicing hope for the sustainability of the ceasefire and the achievement of a permanent and comprehensive peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan.