Afghan clinic provides free surgery to 2,000 patients

A private hospital in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar has launched a major health initiative, offering free surgeries to more than 2,000 patients from 22 districts across the province. The program aims to support those in need by providing essential medical care across several specialties.

According to hospital officials, the surgeries cover a wide range of departments, including general surgery, neurosurgery, ear, nose, and throat (ENT), orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, and eye surgery.

In total, 2,200 surgeries will be performed across six medical departments. Each district has been allocated 20 surgeries in departments such as general surgery and ENT. Additionally, 15 surgeries per district are planned in the ophthalmology and orthopedics departments. Surgeries for women’s health, including obstetrics and gynecology, are also part of the program.

While the surgeries themselves are being conducted free of charge, patients are required to cover the cost of medications.

Local authorities have welcomed the initiative and are urging other institutions and charitable organizations to support similar efforts.

Patients and their families have expressed gratitude and called on other philanthropists and aid organizations to contribute.

The initiative will begin with patients from Nazian district, with others from across the province to follow.