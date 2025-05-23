Health
Afghan clinic provides free surgery to 2,000 patients
A private hospital in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar has launched a major health initiative, offering free surgeries to more than 2,000 patients from 22 districts across the province. The program aims to support those in need by providing essential medical care across several specialties.
According to hospital officials, the surgeries cover a wide range of departments, including general surgery, neurosurgery, ear, nose, and throat (ENT), orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, and eye surgery.
In total, 2,200 surgeries will be performed across six medical departments. Each district has been allocated 20 surgeries in departments such as general surgery and ENT. Additionally, 15 surgeries per district are planned in the ophthalmology and orthopedics departments. Surgeries for women’s health, including obstetrics and gynecology, are also part of the program.
While the surgeries themselves are being conducted free of charge, patients are required to cover the cost of medications.
Local authorities have welcomed the initiative and are urging other institutions and charitable organizations to support similar efforts.
Patients and their families have expressed gratitude and called on other philanthropists and aid organizations to contribute.
The initiative will begin with patients from Nazian district, with others from across the province to follow.
Health
WHO warns of rising number of infectious diseases in Afghanistan
The organization called for heightened precautions during the Eid al-Adha holidays, as the Congo virus is primarily transmitted through contact with animals
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Monday of an increase in infectious diseases in Afghanistan including measles, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), dengue fever, acute diarrhea, malaria, and severe respiratory infections.
According to the WHO’s latest report the number of cases increased in April.
The organization called for heightened precautions during the Eid al-Adha holidays, as the Congo virus is primarily transmitted through contact with animals.
This comes after the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) warned last week that a reduction in U.S. humanitarian aid would deprive nearly seven million Afghan women and children of access to healthcare services.
The UNFPA’s Deputy Executive Director stated that due to the suspension of $102 million in U.S. aid to Afghanistan, 500 out of 900 health centers supported by UNFPA would be shut down.
Health
Public Health Ministry dispels UNFPA report of Afghanistan’s high maternal mortality rate
The IEA says significant strides have been made in maternal and child healthcare, including the expansion of health centers and a reported decrease in maternal mortality rates.
The Ministry of Public Health has strongly refuted claims by the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) Deputy Executive Director Andrew Saberton, who said one woman dies every two hours in Afghanistan from preventable pregnancy and childbirth complications.
Saberton, who visited Afghanistan earlier this month, said at a press briefing last week that Afghanistan was one of “the most trying humanitarian contexts currently in the world”.
Afghanistan’s health ministry said in response to Saberton’s comments that his claims were “incorrect” and “baseless,” and contradict the developments that have taken place in the health sector in the country.
The health ministry stated that under the current governance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, significant strides have been made in maternal and child healthcare, including the expansion of health centers and a reported decrease in maternal mortality rates.
The Ministry of Public Health urged both national and international organizations to align with them before disseminating information regarding health statistics, emphasizing the importance of accurate reporting in addressing health issues in the country.
Health
WHO warns lack of mental health services in Afghanistan is alarming
WHO attributed the current state of mental health services in Afghanistan to years of conflict, economic hardship, and widespread psychological stress.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed deep concern over the absence of mental health services in provincial hospitals across Afghanistan, despite a critical need among the population.
The organization reports that all 34 provincial hospitals in the country currently lack specialized mental health facilities.
In a statement, WHO attributed the current state of mental health services in Afghanistan to years of conflict, economic hardship, and widespread psychological stress.
With financial support from the European Union, WHO has launched a program aimed at improving mental health and providing social support across the country.
This initiative focuses particularly on vulnerable populations and is being implemented through the hospital network.
To address the severe shortage of specialized mental health services, WHO has initiated a pilot project that integrates inpatient wards for the treatment of severe mental health disorders into selected provincial hospitals.
As part of this effort, inpatient facilities with a capacity of eight beds have been established in the provinces of Bamyan, Badakhshan, Farah, and Nimroz. Additionally, a larger 20-bed center has been launched at the Aino Mina Hospital in Kandahar province.
WHO emphasized that the goal of these centers is not only to treat psychological symptoms, but also to support patients in rebuilding their lives, restoring family relationships, and reintegrating into society.
Nevertheless, the organization has expressed concern about the uncertain future of the program.
It warned that the expansion and sustainability of these services are essential to meet the growing mental health needs of the Afghan population.
