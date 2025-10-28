Afghan health minister visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen bilateral cooperation

A UN report has revealed the severe consequences of the recent two-day nationwide telecommunications shutdown in Afghanistan, highlighting widespread disruption to healthcare, banking, businesses, and daily life.

The 48-hour blackout, which took place from September 29 to October 1, left millions of Afghans without access to mobile phone services or the internet.

According to the report, “Out of Reach: The Impact of Telecommunications Shutdowns on the Afghan People,” published by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the shutdown exacerbated existing restrictions on women and girls, interrupted humanitarian operations, and created life-threatening delays in medical care.

The report, based on interviews with 111 people across 32 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, documents the human cost of the outage.

Healthcare workers reported preventable deaths due to delayed emergency responses and disrupted supply chains. One nurse in Laghman province recounted how a pregnant woman’s baby died after critical medical care could not be coordinated without phone or internet access. Doctors in Badghis and Zabul provinces described child deaths from malnutrition and lack of timely blood donations, respectively, citing the blackout as a key factor.

Women, particularly those working outside their homes, faced heightened restrictions. Many could not contact their male guardians, or mahrams, for necessary travel, jeopardizing their safety and livelihoods. Female entrepreneurs and students who rely on online platforms for business or education were forced to suspend operations, with one student describing the blackout as “an unbearable period of our life.”

The shutdown also disrupted Afghanistan’s banking sector, halting domestic and international transfers, blocking salaries, and leaving many unable to pay for essential goods or medical treatment. Small businesses, from farmers to online retailers, reported severe losses, and hotels and restaurants saw a complete drop in customers during the outage.

Humanitarian operations were similarly affected. Aid organizations responding to recent earthquakes and the return of deportees from neighboring countries faced delays in cash distribution, biometric registration, and coordination with field teams. In some cases, elderly returnees died due to delays at border crossings caused by the inability to access electronic systems.

The report also highlights the impact on media and freedom of expression. Journalists were unable to gather or transmit information, leading to an information vacuum filled by rumors and heightened fear among communities.

UNAMA warns that Afghanistan’s heavy reliance on telecommunications makes such shutdowns particularly harmful. “Afghans, already facing significant challenges in their daily lives, should not be subjected to imposed telecommunications cuts which negatively impact their daily lives and ability to exercise their basic human rights,” the report concluded.

The government has offered no official explanation for the shutdown. Some officials have denied it was due to infrastructure repairs, while public statements have been inconsistent or absent.