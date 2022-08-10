Latest News
Afghan money changers protest against US airstrike
Hundreds of money changers in Kabul, Herat and Nangarhar provinces protested on Wednesday against the recent drone strike carried out by the US in Kabul.
While chanting anti-American slogans, the demonstrators said the US had violated international laws. They said neighboring countries must not give the United States overflight permission.
They also called on international organizations to stop the US from fueling another war in Afghanistan.
“We stand by the system and our nation. We have defeated the great powers of the world and we request that they do not try to wage war in our country. We want to live in peace with the world. We are tired of war,” said Abdulrahman Zirak, a member of the money changers union.
“We are peace-loving people and we expect others to stop their irresponsible actions. We do not accept aggression on our soil and we condemn any kind of aggression. And we ask the countries to not impose war on us anymore,” said Amin Jan Khosti, a member of the money exchange union.
The protesters also said the international community should keep silent about the recent drone strike but need to respect Afghanistan’s freedom and national sovereignty.
They also call on the international community to help revive Afghanistan’s economy.
Latest News
SIGAR finds it ‘unlikely’ that Ghani fled with millions of dollars in cash
US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) on Wednesday said allegations that former president Ashraf Ghani and his senior advisors fled Afghanistan aboard helicopters with millions in cash are unlikely to be true.
According to SIGAR’s final report on the investigation into the allegations, “the hurried nature of their departure, the emphasis on passengers over cargo, the payload and performance limitations of the helicopters, and the consistent alignment in detailed accounts from witnesses on the ground and in the air all suggest that there was little more than $500,000 in cash on board the helicopters”.
SIGAR found that while “some cash was taken from the grounds of the palace and loaded onto President Ghani’s evacuation helicopters, evidence indicates that this number did not exceed $1 million and may have been closer in value to $500,000.”
However, the report also details “suspicious circumstances” in which during the evacuation, approximately $5 million in cash was “accidentally” left behind at the presidential palace – some or all of which belonged to Ghani or the UAE government.
SIGAR stated that these funds were subsequently divided among presidential security officials prior to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover of the presidential palace.
SIGAR examined other examples of alleged theft by senior Afghan officials as the government collapsed, including tens of millions of dollars from the operating budget of the former National Directorate of Security.
“More broadly, although there appears to have been ample opportunity and effort to plunder Afghan government coffers, at this time SIGAR does not have sufficient evidence to determine with certainty whether hundreds of millions of dollars were removed from the country by Afghan officials as the government collapsed or whether any stolen money was provided by the United States,” the report read.
SIGAR issued an interim version of this report on June 7, 2022. This final version contains significant updates concerning the millions of dollars that were accidentally left behind by Ghani’s entourage and subsequently stolen from the presidential palace, allegations that millions of dollars were stolen from the vault at the National Directorate of Security as the IEA took Kabul, and Ghani’s response to SIGAR’s questions.
Ghani however declined SIGAR requests for an interview, agreeing instead to answer questions through his attorney.
On March 14, 2022, SIGAR sent 56 written questions to Ghani through his attorney concerning the theft allegations and other matters related to SIGAR’s congressionally mandated examination of the Afghan government’s collapse.
On July 28, 2022, through his attorney, Ghani provided answers to only six of those 56 questions.
Latest News
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
Police in the United States on Tuesday charged an Afghan man with murder after identifying him as the prime suspect in the murder of at least two of four men in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The suspect, Muhammad Syed, 51, who has lived in the US for five years, was arrested on suspicion of carrying out ambush shootings in the area against Muslim men.
Police Chief Harold Medina said it was not clear yet whether the deaths should be classified as hate crimes or serial killings or both.
Investigators received a tip from the city’s Muslim community that pointed toward Syed, himself a Muslim, police said.
Local media reports indicate Syed, a Sunni, was angry about his daughter having married a Shiite. However, police have said they are investigating all possible motives.
Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, acknowledged that “there was a marriage,” but he cautioned against coming to any conclusions about the motivation of the suspect, who he said attended the center’s mosque “from time to time.”
Naeem Hussain, a 25-year-old man from Pakistan, was killed Friday night. His death came just days after those of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, who were also from Pakistan and members of the same mosque.
The earliest case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, from Afghanistan.
For now, Syed is charged in the killings of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain because bullet casings found at the crime scenes were linked to a gun found at his home, authorities said.
Latest News
Khulm district officially moved from Balkh to Samangan
Khulm district has been detached from Balkh province and is now part of Samangan province, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Mohsin Hashimi, visited the region and said that government had decided to incorporate Khulm district into Samangan province.
Hashimi said that he had been instructed to transfer administrative and security responsibilities for Khulm district to Samangan province in the presence of the governors of both the provinces and give assurances to the local people and security forces.
Balkh Governor Qudratullah Abu Hamza said that security responsibility for Khulm district has been handed over to Samangan authorities.
Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman Kunduzi, the governor of Samangan, dismissed concerns that the move would affect businesses in Khulm district which has until now been part of a province that sits on vital trade routes into Central Asia
“There is no problem for investment in any province,” Kunduzi said.
Khulm district initially had been part of Samangan province, but it was moved to Balkh province during Hamid Karzai’s rule.
Afghan money changers protest against US airstrike
SIGAR finds it ‘unlikely’ that Ghani fled with millions of dollars in cash
Saudi Arabia, US prepare for bilateral Native Fury 22 drill in Yanbu, Al-Kharj
New Langya virus infects 35 people in China
Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in first T20I match of series
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
IEA’s acting minister of foreign affairs visits Badakhshan province
Russia, Belarus athletes may face Paris 2024 Olympic ban: IOC
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance
Daesh hideout destroyed in Kunduz province, 3 killed in operation
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Eight people killed, 18 wounded in Kabul blast
-
Health4 days ago
Dengue fever outbreak confirmed in Afghanistan: WHO
-
Business5 days ago
Fresh fruits exports from Afghanistan increase this year: ACCI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Balkh silo and bakery resumes operations after 25 years
-
World3 days ago
Bus crash in Croatia leaves 12 Polish pilgrims dead, 32 injured
-
World4 days ago
Taiwan official leading missile production dies of heart attack
-
Latest News3 days ago
More than 1,000 infected with severe diarrhea outbreak in Takhar
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA releases water from Kamal Khan dam for Iran