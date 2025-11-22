Latest News
Afghan national pleads guilty to rape of girl in UK
An Afghan national on Friday pleaded guilty in an English court to raping a 12-year-old girl, British media reported.
Ahmad Mulakhil admitted the rape of a girl under 13, which took place in Nuneaton, central England in July, when he appeared at Warwick Crown Court, the BBC reported.
Mulakhil had previously denied the charge, but changed his plea on Friday. He had also previously denied charges of abducting a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and two additional counts of rape of a child under 13.
He appeared in court alongside Mohammad Kabir, who previously denied aiding and abetting the rape of a girl under 13, attempting to take a child and intentional strangulation relating to the same incident.
The pair were remanded in custody until a further hearing on December 12 and are due to stand trial in January.
Ariana Afghan Airlines to purchase three aircraft to support Afghanistan’s export sector
Ariana Afghan Airlines has announced plans to acquire three aircraft dedicated to facilitating Afghanistan’s export operations.
Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, the airline’s director, said the planes will be either Boeing or Airbus models, each valued between $25 million and $35 million, according to a statement from the General Directorate of State-Owned Corporations.
Officials say the new aircraft will help reduce transportation costs and increase the volume of Afghan exports—particularly fresh and dried fruits—reaching international markets.
World Bank resumes payments to contractors and projects in Afghanistan
Turkish delegation to visit Islamabad next week over Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions
Pakistani media, citing İrfan Neziroglu, Turkiye’s ambassador to Islamabad, have reported that a high-level Turkish delegation is scheduled to visit Islamabad next week to discuss tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The visit was first announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after negotiations between the two countries in Istanbul collapsed earlier this month.
The Turkish ambassador to Pakistan said that the delegation traveling to Islamabad will include ministers of key sectors and the head of intelligence. Turkey’s energy minister will also accompany the delegation.
“Both countries should live like brothers. Turkiye is determined to make it possible,” he said.
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated after Pakistani airstrikes clashes near the Durand Line last month. Trade between the two countries remains suspended.
