Afghan-Pakistani land port closures strangle import-export trade sector
The situation has worsened since Afghanistan imposed a three-month ban on medicine imports from Pakistan, further constricting trade.
The ongoing crossing closure between Afghanistan and Pakistan, enforced on October 11 amid escalating tensions, has disrupted major export flows and strained multiple industries on both sides.
While analysts warn that a prolonged deadlock will further squeeze Pakistan’s export outlook, some argue the shutdown may temporarily slow the entry of smuggled goods into the country.
A leading cement producer said imports of Afghan coal and Pakistan’s cement exports to Afghanistan have completely halted. The disruption has sharply increased the price of locally sourced Darra coal, now selling at Rs42,000–45,000 per tonne compared to Rs30,000–32,000 previously. Afghan coal, priced at Rs30,000–38,000 per tonne before the land port’s closure, has disappeared from the market.
Southern cement plants already rely on imported coal, but northern mills—previously dependent on Afghan supplies—are now shifting to imports from South Africa, Indonesia and Mozambique. The cement industry consumes roughly four million tonnes of coal annually, making the shortage especially acute.
Exporters also dismissed Iran as an alternative route due to non-existent banking channels, logistical limitations, and the impossibility of shifting millions of tonnes of coal through informal means. Afghanistan accounts for roughly 7 percent of Pakistan’s total cement exports.
D.G. Khan Cement told investors that imported coal currently costs $90–100 per tonne and said it would continue relying on foreign supplies until the crossing reopens. Several manufacturers are switching to RB2 coal, a mid-range grade with more favourable pricing.
Insight Research noted that cement firms with the biggest exposure to the Afghan market include Cherat Cement (9.8% of revenues), Fauji Cement (5.8%), and Maple Leaf Cement (3.1%).
Pharmaceutical Sector Faces Mounting Losses
According to Dr Kaiser Waheed, former chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Pakistan exports around $187 million worth of medicines to Afghanistan—out of $1.8 billion in total exports. He said informal medicine trade is roughly triple the volume of official shipments.
With the crossing closed, consignments are piling up at factories. While companies could divert unsold medicines to local markets, many products are Afghanistan-specific and not used domestically.
The Searle Company told investors that a full-year shutdown could cost the firm up to Rs2 billion. Insight Research highlighted that for five listed pharmaceutical exporters, sales to Afghanistan range from 1.9% to 8.1% of revenues, with overall exposure for some firms as high as 45%.
Container Backlogs and Logistical Gridlock
Former PAJCCI president Qazi Zahid Hussain said 700–750 containers are stranded at Chaman and another 350–400 at Torkham. Meanwhile, more than 9,000 containers remain stuck at Pakistani ports awaiting clearance, including 500 meant for Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) markets such as Armenia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
Fruit and Vegetable Supply Shock
Pakistan exports bananas, potatoes, kinnow and mangoes to Afghanistan, and relies on Afghan transit routes to access CIS markets. Waheed Ahmed of the PFVA said the combined value of fruit and vegetable exports to Afghanistan and CIS stands at about $150 million annually.
Imports of tomatoes, onions, pomegranates, grapes and apricots from Afghanistan have also stalled, forcing traders to dump spoiled produce or sell it domestically at heavy losses.
Exporters are exploring routes via Iran, but lack of financial instruments from banks has stalled progress. The State Bank recently denied a request to waive the requirement for such instruments for exports routed through Iran.
Truck drivers meanwhile face dire conditions. PAJCCI president Junaid Makda said many have been stranded in Afghanistan for weeks, with some attacked and most suffering from food shortages and lack of cash.
The halt has also shifted fruit supply trends: pomegranates now arrive mainly from Iran, pushing prices from Rs2,000–2,500 to Rs4,000–4,500 per 10kg carton. Iranian apples and grapes are also entering the market, with 15–20 containers arriving daily.
Ghee, Cooking Oil and Flour Traders Also Affected
Before the shutdown, Pakistan exported 6,000–8,000 tonnes of ghee to Afghanistan monthly, though cooking oil exports were minimal, according to PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan.
Flour exporters say the Afghan market has already largely shifted away from Pakistan in recent years. Former PFMA Sindh chairman Aamir Abdullah noted that Afghanistan now sources most of its wheat from Russia, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.
“Realistically, Pakistan has lost the Afghan wheat and flour markets—and the foreign exchange that came with it,” he said.
Torkham crossing likely to reopen on humanitarian grounds
Drivers stuck at the crossing report having no access to food or clean drinking water. Many say their funds have been exhausted, and several drivers have fallen ill due to the cold weather.
The Pakistan–Afghanistan Torkham crossing, shut for the past 50 days amid heightened tensions, is expected to reopen Sunday on humanitarian grounds.
The prolonged closure of the key trade crossing has left thousands of cargo trucks stranded on both sides, creating long queues and disrupting the flow of import, export, and transit goods. Customs officials say Pakistan typically exports cement, medicines, fruits, and vegetables to Afghanistan, while coal and fresh and dried fruits are imported in return.
On average, the Torkham route supports bilateral trade worth roughly Rs850 million per day.
A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that the United Nations had asked Pakistan to reconsider its decision to close the crossing. Speaking at a press briefing in Islamabad, he said the Foreign Office received the UN’s request, which urged Pakistan to review the closure and consider allowing essential food supplies to reach Afghan civilians. Dar expressed hope that approval for a humanitarian passage could come as early as today.
He added that he would consult the military leadership and the prime minister before Pakistan issues its formal response.
Dar, who has visited Afghanistan three times recently, said he conveyed to Afghan authorities that neighbours cannot change their geography and must work together. Pakistan has also stressed that failure to tackle the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan threat could create difficulties for both countries, reiterating its expectation that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism.
Afghan-Indian companies sign $100 million MoU in pharmaceutical sector
A memorandum of understanding worth $100 million has been signed between an Afghan company and an Indian company in the pharmaceutical sector, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said in a statement on Thursday.
The statement added that the Indian company will initially export its pharmaceutical products to Afghanistan.
After some time, the company’s representative office will be relocated to Afghanistan, where it will begin domestic drug production, the statement said.
Cotton Industry in Crisis: Balkh farmers call for urgent action on exports
Factory workers say production has slowed due to limited market access, and that reopening export channels could revive operations and restore jobs for hundreds of workers.
Cotton farmers in Balkh are facing one of the most severe economic setbacks in recent years as prices for this key agricultural product have plummeted to an unprecedented low. Many farmers say the sharp decline has left them with heavy financial losses and growing uncertainty about their future harvests.
According to the farmers, the halt in cotton exports is the primary reason behind the dramatic price drop. They say despite their hard work and significant investment in cultivation, the lack of export opportunities has prevented them from recovering even their basic operational costs.
A recent visit to the cotton processing factory in Balkh district shows machines standing ready, yet operating far below capacity. Factory workers say production has slowed due to limited market access, and that reopening export channels could revive operations and restore jobs for hundreds of workers.
Farmers are urging the government to take serious steps toward creating export opportunities and securing new markets. They warn that without action, the entire cotton production chain—from farms to processing factories—could fall into a deeper crisis.
Despite the challenges, hope remains among farmers. They believe that if export routes are restored, not only will their investment be saved, but employment opportunities for hundreds of families will also return.
