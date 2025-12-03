Afghan Prime Minister accepts credentials of Qatar’s new ambassador

The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, formally received the credentials of Mardef bin Ali Al-Qashouti, Qatar’s newly appointed ambassador to Afghanistan, during an official ceremony held Tuesday morning at the Gulkhana Palace.

The ceremony was attended by Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mullah Abdul Wasi, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office. Welcoming the new ambassador, the Prime Minister described the beginning of his mission as an important step toward further strengthening bilateral relations between Kabul and Doha.

Ambassador Al-Qashouti conveyed messages of goodwill and warm greetings from the leadership of Qatar, emphasizing that his country supports peace, development, and prosperity in Afghanistan. He expressed pride in assuming his new role, pledging to work tirelessly to enhance diplomatic ties and expand cooperation between the two nations.

Prime Minister Hassan Akhund thanked Qatar for its consistent support during Afghanistan’s difficult moments and voiced hope that the ambassador’s appointment would open a new chapter in diplomatic engagement. He also requested that Qatar’s leadership be informed of his appreciation and best wishes.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi welcomed the ambassador’s appointment, noting his previous familiarity with the Islamic Emirate’s leadership during his time at the Qatar political office. He wished the new envoy success in his mission and reaffirmed the Foreign Ministry’s commitment to continued cooperation.