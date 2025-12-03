Afghan Prime Minister accepts credentials of Qatar’s new ambassador
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, formally received the credentials of Mardef bin Ali Al-Qashouti, Qatar’s newly appointed ambassador to Afghanistan, during an official ceremony held Tuesday morning at the Gulkhana Palace.
The ceremony was attended by Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mullah Abdul Wasi, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office. Welcoming the new ambassador, the Prime Minister described the beginning of his mission as an important step toward further strengthening bilateral relations between Kabul and Doha.
Ambassador Al-Qashouti conveyed messages of goodwill and warm greetings from the leadership of Qatar, emphasizing that his country supports peace, development, and prosperity in Afghanistan. He expressed pride in assuming his new role, pledging to work tirelessly to enhance diplomatic ties and expand cooperation between the two nations.
Prime Minister Hassan Akhund thanked Qatar for its consistent support during Afghanistan’s difficult moments and voiced hope that the ambassador’s appointment would open a new chapter in diplomatic engagement. He also requested that Qatar’s leadership be informed of his appreciation and best wishes.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi welcomed the ambassador’s appointment, noting his previous familiarity with the Islamic Emirate’s leadership during his time at the Qatar political office. He wished the new envoy success in his mission and reaffirmed the Foreign Ministry’s commitment to continued cooperation.
Health ministry holds meeting with envoys of international organizations in Kabul
Noor Jalal Jalali, Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan, held a meeting in Kabul with representatives of the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Union, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and other international organizations.
According to the ministry’s statement, representatives of these international organizations discussed the delivery of health and development services, improving the management of aid and resources in the health sector, integrating health facilities and aligning them with the new policy, providing health services in accordance with the Ministry of Public Health’s policy, strengthening the immunization and vaccination sector, delivering services based on priorities, and ensuring sustained coordination.
During the meeting, Jalali stressed the need for transparency and attention to the ministry’s priorities in order to enhance the effectiveness and impact of health services. He added that the delivery of health services must be carried out in line with the ministry’s policy and through better management of existing international assistance.
Referring to vaccination campaigns, he stated that the recent measles and polio vaccination campaign had been implemented very successfully, and emphasized that necessary preparations should be made for upcoming campaigns.
He also provided information regarding the review of the BPHS and EPHS health packages and the establishment of a standardized system through technical committees.
In this meeting, Edwin Ceniza, the WHO Representative for Afghanistan, reaffirmed the organization’s continued cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health and expressed appreciation to the ministry’s leadership for their tireless efforts to improve the health system.
Representatives of these organizations pledged to maintain effective and sustained coordination and to provide their services within the country in accordance with the policies and principles of the Ministry of Public Health.
Humanitarian migrants in US fear deportation after shooting
The tightening of migration policies under the Trump administration has left vulnerable humanitarian migrants fearing they could be forced back into dangerous situations.
Last week, the US cancelled temporary protected status (TPS) for Myanmar nationals, claiming conditions had improved enough for them to return. Days later, following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington DC — allegedly by an Afghan asylum recipient who had previously worked with the CIA — the US Citizenship and Immigration Services froze all asylum decisions, halted Afghan visas, and announced reviews of already approved residency cases from “countries of concern.”
USCIS director Joseph Edlow said all asylum cases were paused “until every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible,” while US President Donald Trump called for a permanent halt to migration from “Third World Countries.”
Myanmar nationals fear return
Myanmar student Su Htet, who received TPS after the 2021 military coup, said ending the program leaves her and others in legal limbo — and at risk.
She fears arrest or conscription if forced back: “Just googling my name shows I’ve spoken out against the junta. They put activists on the front lines.”
Community members say the shooting has intensified anxiety among Myanmar TPS holders, asylum seekers, and even green-card holders.
Afghans pushed into uncertainty
Afghans already faced limited paths to protection after Afghanistan’s TPS ended. Now, with all Afghan processing frozen, thousands fear deportation.
Rights groups have condemned the measures as “collective punishment.” Bill Frelick of Human Rights Watch said punishing all Afghans for the actions of one individual “is not justice, but scapegoating.”
California-based asylum seeker Wessal Mukhtar, who worked with the US in Afghanistan, said his family now lives in “constant stress,” unsure whether they can stay, study, or remain safe. His asylum case has been pending since 2021.
“An entire displaced people should not be punished for an isolated incident,” he said. “We’ve already lost so much.”
1.5 million Afghans living with serious disabilities
UNAMA noted that children are disproportionately affected, bearing some of the worst consequences of the country’s long-running violence.
Nearly 1.5 million Afghans are living with severe disabilities, most of them injuries stemming from more than 40 years of conflict, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Wednesday.
In a statement posted on its official X account, UNAMA noted that children are disproportionately affected, bearing some of the worst consequences of the country’s long-running violence.
Afghanistan remains among the world’s most heavily mine-contaminated nations, with landmines and unexploded ordnance continuing to cause deaths and life-altering injuries on a near-daily basis.
Over the past two weeks, explosions involving explosive remnants of war killed seven people—including several children—and wounded nine others in separate incidents across Kandahar, Uruzgan, and Balkh provinces, according to UNAMA.
A recent assessment by Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority estimates that approximately 1,150 square kilometers of land across the country is still contaminated with mines and other explosive remnants of war.
