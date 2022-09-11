Afghan shop assistant stabbed in Malaysia

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2022)

An Afghan shop assistant was stabbed in the head and shoulder by a fellow countryman in an attempted robbery at a grocery store in Malaysia on Saturday, local media reported.

The 26-year-old victim was at work when an 18-year-old male approached him and stabbed him at the grocery store in Amang Jaya of Selangor state, said district police chief Mohamad Farouk Eshak.

“Then the boy demanded the victim to hand over his money and when the victim refused, the suspect stabbed him with a knife,” he said in a statement on Sunday, The Sun newspaper reported.

He said police arrested the suspect, who did not have valid travel documents, at Jalan Wawasan

The suspect is in remand until September 17 for investigation.