Latest News
Afghan shop assistant stabbed in Malaysia
An Afghan shop assistant was stabbed in the head and shoulder by a fellow countryman in an attempted robbery at a grocery store in Malaysia on Saturday, local media reported.
The 26-year-old victim was at work when an 18-year-old male approached him and stabbed him at the grocery store in Amang Jaya of Selangor state, said district police chief Mohamad Farouk Eshak.
“Then the boy demanded the victim to hand over his money and when the victim refused, the suspect stabbed him with a knife,” he said in a statement on Sunday, The Sun newspaper reported.
He said police arrested the suspect, who did not have valid travel documents, at Jalan Wawasan
The suspect is in remand until September 17 for investigation.
Latest News
Black Hawk helicopter crashes during training exercise in Kabul, killing three
Afghan Ministry of Defense officials confirmed that two pilots and one crew member were killed when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Kabul on Saturday during a training session.
Bakhtar state news agency reported that five others were also injured in the crash.
The crash, due to a technical fault, happened at the National Defense University, Bakhtar reported.
Latest News
IEA to return millions not spent by this year’s Hajj pilgrims
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said on Saturday it will return millions of dollars to pilgrims that was not spent at this year’s Hajj.
Speaking at a press conference, Noor Mohammad Saqib, the Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, said that a total of $53 million was collected from over 13,000 pilgrims this year, but only $46 million was spent.
Each pilgrim paid $4,130 this year but will get back $515.
“We will return the amount left over to the pilgrims … Pilgrims can get the money from the provincial departments of the ministry,” Saqib said.
A total of 13,582 Afghan pilgrims performed the hajj ritual this year, the first pilgrimage under the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“We are satisfied about the services provided to pilgrims this year. Everything was as desired by the pilgrims, especially the guides,” said Abdul Muneer, a pilgrim.
Latest News
Flood victims in Kandahar call on aid agencies for help
Victims of recent floods in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province say that although they have lost their properties, they have not received assistance yet.
These flood victims have asked the government, and national and international aid organizations to help them rebuild their houses.
Based on data supplied by local officials in this province, 1,462 residential houses have been damaged due to the recent floods.
Nearly 5,000 families have reportedly lost all their possessions in Spin Boldak district, and 1,462 houses have been destroyed.
Simultaneously, officials of aid organizations in the province said that they have provided first aid, including tents, to the flood victims.
The residents of the area do not consider the aid that has been given to them to be enough, calling on the government and aid organizations to rebuild their houses.
Recent floods have caused enormous financial losses to traders, farmers and other business owners in the province.
Afghan shop assistant stabbed in Malaysia
New railway corridor to link Afghanistan and China
Pakistan hoping to win Asia Cup ‘for flood victims’
Just bread and noodles: China’s Covid-19 lockdown distress hits Xinjiang
NASA looks to late September for next Artemis I launch attempt
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 22 runs in 3rd T20I
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Biometrically-registered beggars will be imprisoned if caught begging: police
-
Business5 days ago
Officials dismiss concerns over shortage of coal during winter
-
Latest News4 days ago
Coffee shops ordered to shut down in Nimroz
-
World4 days ago
Thousands evacuated in SW China as quake toll rises to 66
-
Sport3 days ago
Pakistan beats Afghanistan in thrilling last over
-
Regional4 days ago
Some girls’ high schools in eastern Afghanistan reopen
-
Latest News3 days ago
More than 24 million people in Afghanistan need urgent aid: OCHA
-
COVID-194 days ago
COVID-19 vaccine may become annual, like flu shot