Latest News
Afghan teenager charged in Oklahoma plot for Election Day attack pleads guilty
An Afghan teenager accused of taking part in an Oklahoma plot to carry out an Election Day attack has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Abdullah Haji Zada, 18, a citizen of Afghanistan who was living in Moore, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to knowingly receiving and conspiring to receive a firearm and ammunition to be used in a terrorist attack, court records show, the Associated Press reported.
Zada, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, is awaiting sentencing and faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Zada also agreed to be removed from the United States after he is released from prison, court records show.
Telephone and email messages left on Thursday with Zada’s attorney, Jeff Byers, were not immediately returned.
Zada’s co-defendant, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, who previously worked as a security guard for an American military installation in Afghanistan, is currently awaiting trial for conspiring and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.
Prosecutors allege Zada and Tawhedi took steps to obtain AK-47 rifles and ammunition and planned to carry out an attack targeting large crowds on Election Day last year.
Latest News
Takhar police spokesman, three others killed in traffic accident
Four people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Afghanistan’s central Maidan Wardak province on Thursday night, local authorities said.
The incident happened on Kabul-Kandahar highway in Sayedabad district of Maidan Wardak, provincial police said in a statement.
All four people in the car were killed in the incident, it said.
Zabihullah Hakimi, spokesman for police in northern Takhar province, was also among the dead.
Latest News
Russia’s Supreme Court suspends ban on Islamic Emirate
Russia’s Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to suspend the Islamic Emirate’s designation as a banned organization in Russia, following a formal request from the Prosecutor General’s Office.
Although the IEA remains officially designated as a terrorist organization in Russia, the court’s ruling effectively freezes that classification, opening the door to broader political engagement.
The IEA, however, continues to be subject to United Nations sanctions.
According to Russian media reports, a representative of the IEA attended the closed-door court session, during which the court reviewed the prosecutor’s petition seeking to suspend the ban.
“The suspension follows an administrative lawsuit filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation,” Supreme Court Judge Oleg Nefyodov said while reading the ruling, according to local media.
The session was held behind closed doors, and Russian authorities have not yet publicly commented on the potential political implications of the move.
Latest News
Qatar’s minister of state holds phone call with acting FM Muttaqi
Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of Afghanistan on Thursday where they discussed bilateral issues.
Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement on Thursday that the two sides discussed enhancing diplomatic relations, expanding cooperation between the two countries, and Muttaqi’s upcoming visit to Doha.
Takhar police spokesman, three others killed in traffic accident
Afghan teenager charged in Oklahoma plot for Election Day attack pleads guilty
Hamas says it is ready to release all remaining hostages for an end to Gaza war
Saar: Second round of US-Iran talks discussed
Russia’s Supreme Court suspends ban on Islamic Emirate
AFC Beach Soccer: UAE thrash Afghanistan 7-1 in opener
ACB names Afghanistan A squad for tri-nation series
Iran’s leader says Yemen’s Houthis act independently, warns against US action
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
Secretive Chinese network tries to lure fired US federal workers, research shows
Saar: Second round of US-Iran talks discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan bilateral visits discussed
Saar: Discussion on National Development Strategy draft approval
Tahawol: Focus on political, economic ties with Kazakhstan
Saar: Pakistani police’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Trump says Ukraine talks may be going OK, but there is a time ‘to put up or shut up’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan’s Punjab CM calls for ‘human response’ to Afghan girls’ education ban
-
Regional4 days ago
Saudi Arabia plans to pay off Syria’s World Bank debts – Reuters
-
Latest News5 days ago
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes northern Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
17 babies born at Torkham refugee centers in past two weeks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to expand cooperation in agriculture sector
-
World3 days ago
Trump says Iran must give up dream of nuclear weapon or face harsh response
-
Regional3 days ago
Iranian foreign minister to visit Moscow ahead of second Iran-US meeting