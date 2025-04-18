Takhar police spokesman, three others killed in traffic accident

(Last Updated On: )

Four people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Afghanistan’s central Maidan Wardak province on Thursday night, local authorities said.

The incident happened on Kabul-Kandahar highway in Sayedabad district of Maidan Wardak, provincial police said in a statement.

All four people in the car were killed in the incident, it said.

Zabihullah Hakimi, spokesman for police in northern Takhar province, was also among the dead.