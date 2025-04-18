Connect with us

Latest News

Takhar police spokesman, three others killed in traffic accident

Published

6 minutes ago

on

(Last Updated On: )

Four people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Afghanistan’s central Maidan Wardak province on Thursday night, local authorities said.

The incident happened on Kabul-Kandahar highway in Sayedabad district of Maidan Wardak, provincial police said in a statement.

All four people in the car were killed in the incident, it said.

Zabihullah Hakimi, spokesman for police in northern Takhar province, was also among the dead.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Afghan teenager charged in Oklahoma plot for Election Day attack pleads guilty

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 18, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

An Afghan teenager accused of taking part in an Oklahoma plot to carry out an Election Day attack has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Abdullah Haji Zada, 18, a citizen of Afghanistan who was living in Moore, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to knowingly receiving and conspiring to receive a firearm and ammunition to be used in a terrorist attack, court records show, the Associated Press reported.

Zada, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, is awaiting sentencing and faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Zada also agreed to be removed from the United States after he is released from prison, court records show.

Telephone and email messages left on Thursday with Zada’s attorney, Jeff Byers, were not immediately returned.

Zada’s co-defendant, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, who previously worked as a security guard for an American military installation in Afghanistan, is currently awaiting trial for conspiring and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors allege Zada and Tawhedi took steps to obtain AK-47 rifles and ammunition and planned to carry out an attack targeting large crowds on Election Day last year.

 

Continue Reading

Latest News

Russia’s Supreme Court suspends ban on Islamic Emirate

Published

14 hours ago

on

April 17, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

Russia’s Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to suspend the Islamic Emirate’s designation as a banned organization in Russia, following a formal request from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Although the IEA remains officially designated as a terrorist organization in Russia, the court’s ruling effectively freezes that classification, opening the door to broader political engagement.

The IEA, however, continues to be subject to United Nations sanctions.

According to Russian media reports, a representative of the IEA attended the closed-door court session, during which the court reviewed the prosecutor’s petition seeking to suspend the ban.

“The suspension follows an administrative lawsuit filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation,” Supreme Court Judge Oleg Nefyodov said while reading the ruling, according to local media.

The session was held behind closed doors, and Russian authorities have not yet publicly commented on the potential political implications of the move.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Qatar’s minister of state holds phone call with acting FM Muttaqi

Published

14 hours ago

on

April 17, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of Afghanistan on Thursday where they discussed bilateral issues.

Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement on Thursday that the two sides discussed enhancing diplomatic relations, expanding cooperation between the two countries, and Muttaqi’s upcoming visit to Doha.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!