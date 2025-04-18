German police probe 8 document fraud cases among new Afghan arrivals

(Last Updated On: )

The German Federal Police are investigating several Afghans who entered the country with a promise of admission for possible document fraud.

Preliminary investigations have been launched in eight cases for document fraud, the authorities said on Thursday evening. The cases mainly involve forged or falsified documents, DPA reported.

A plane chartered by the German government carrying 138 Afghan nationals granted admission to Germany touched down in the eastern city of Leipzig on Wednesday evening.

The plane took off from Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.

“We can confirm that the particularly endangered persons from Afghanistan who arrived yesterday from Pakistan have been subjected to entry checks and that preliminary investigations have been initiated,” a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior told the German tabloid Bild.