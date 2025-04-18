Russian envoy says obstacles to developing ties with Afghanistan removed

Russian Supreme Court’s move to suspend a ban on the Islamic Emirate removed a major legal obstacle to the development of political, economic and other official relations with Afghanistan’s new authorities, Russia’s special envoy Zamir Kabulov said.

“We will not stop here as more steps in this direction will need to be taken. It’s too early to talk about details,” Kabulov told the SolovievLive TV channel, TASS news agency reported.

“What can be said with confidence is that a large-scale Russia-Afghanistan business forum will take place on the sidelines of KazanForum in Kazan in mid-May. Our delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, and Afghanistan will be represented at a high government and business level,” the Russian presidential envoy noted.

Russia on Thursday suspended its ban on the Islamic Emirate, which it had designated for more than two decades as a terrorist organisation, in a move that paves the way for Moscow to normalise ties with the leadership of Afghanistan.