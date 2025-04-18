Pakistan’s deputy prime minister to visit Kabul Saturday

(Last Updated On: )

Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, will lead a high-level delegation to Kabul tomorrow (Saturday), Islamabad said.

The visit will take place at the invitation of the Afghan Acting Foreign Minister, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

During the day-long visit, Dar will call on Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, meet Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and hold delegation-level talks with Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

“The talks will cover entire gamut of Pak-Afghan relationship, focusing on ways and means to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interests, including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties,” the statement said.

“Dar’s visit is a reflection of Pakistan’s commitment to enhance sustained engagement with the brotherly country of Afghanistan,” the statement added.