Connect with us

Latest News

Pakistan’s deputy prime minister to visit Kabul Saturday

Published

1 hour ago

on

(Last Updated On: )

Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, will lead a high-level delegation to Kabul tomorrow (Saturday), Islamabad said.

The visit will take place at the invitation of the Afghan Acting Foreign Minister, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

During the day-long visit, Dar will call on Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, meet Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and hold delegation-level talks with Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

“The talks will cover entire gamut of Pak-Afghan relationship, focusing on ways and means to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interests, including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties,” the statement said.

“Dar’s visit is a reflection of Pakistan’s commitment to enhance sustained engagement with the brotherly country of Afghanistan,” the statement added.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Russian envoy says obstacles to developing ties with Afghanistan removed

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 18, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

Russian Supreme Court’s move to suspend a ban on the Islamic Emirate removed a major legal obstacle to the development of political, economic and other official relations with Afghanistan’s new authorities, Russia’s special envoy Zamir Kabulov said.

“We will not stop here as more steps in this direction will need to be taken. It’s too early to talk about details,” Kabulov told the SolovievLive TV channel, TASS news agency reported.

“What can be said with confidence is that a large-scale Russia-Afghanistan business forum will take place on the sidelines of KazanForum in Kazan in mid-May. Our delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, and Afghanistan will be represented at a high government and business level,” the Russian presidential envoy noted.

Russia on Thursday suspended its ban on the Islamic Emirate, which it had designated for more than two decades as a terrorist organisation, in a move that paves the way for Moscow to normalise ties with the leadership of Afghanistan.

 
Continue Reading

Latest News

German police probe 8 document fraud cases among new Afghan arrivals

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 18, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

The German Federal Police are investigating several Afghans who entered the country with a promise of admission for possible document fraud.

Preliminary investigations have been launched in eight cases for document fraud, the authorities said on Thursday evening. The cases mainly involve forged or falsified documents, DPA reported.

A plane chartered by the German government carrying 138 Afghan nationals granted admission to Germany touched down in the eastern city of Leipzig on Wednesday evening.

The plane took off from Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.

“We can confirm that the particularly endangered persons from Afghanistan who arrived yesterday from Pakistan have been subjected to entry checks and that preliminary investigations have been initiated,” a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior told the German tabloid Bild.

 

 

Continue Reading

Latest News

Takhar police spokesman, three others killed in traffic accident

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 18, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

Four people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Afghanistan’s central Maidan Wardak province on Thursday night, local authorities said.

The incident happened on Kabul-Kandahar highway in Sayedabad district of Maidan Wardak, provincial police said in a statement.

All four people in the car were killed in the incident, it said.

Zabihullah Hakimi, spokesman for police in northern Takhar province, was also among the dead.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!