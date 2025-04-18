Connect with us

Azizi and Ishaq Dar discuss bilateral issues in Islamabad

4 hours ago

Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi and his accompanying delegation met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in Islamabad to discuss bilateral issues.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, both sides discussed the development of bilateral relations, the dignified return of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan, the growth of trade, and the facilitation of the transit process.

During the meeting, the Afghan delegation emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries to improve the economic situation and called for further facilitation in exports and imports.

“The (Afghan) side raised with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister the issues of halting forced deportations of refugees until a suitable time is provided, arbitrary detentions, the expulsion of refugee students from schools in Pakistan, the provision of necessary facilities for the transfer of Afghan refugees’ belongings and assets, and unobstructed access to health and medical services,” said Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Akhundzada added: “This meeting was held within the framework of joint efforts to address the challenges faced by Afghan refugees and to improve trade and transit relations between the two countries.”

Azizi also met with Pakistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry officials to encourage investment.

He emphasized expanding economic cooperation between the two countries and urged Pakistani traders and industrialists to invest in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, members of Afghanistan’s private sector also consider the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to expand economic relations with Pakistan as important.

This visit by the IEA delegation to Pakistan comes shortly after Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, also visited Kabul two days earlier.

Iran hands over nearly 200 Afghan inmates to IEA

27 minutes ago

April 18, 2025

The Director General of the Office of Prisons Administration, Mohammad Yusuf Mestri, says nearly 200 Afghan prisoners, who had been arrested in Iran for various crimes, were handed over on Friday to the Islamic Emirate through the Silk Bridge border crossing.

Mestri added that as part of the prisoner handover process, a total of 484 Afghan prisoners detained in Iran for different offenses will be transferred to the Islamic Emirate following negotiations.

He stated that the transfer process officially began on Friday with the handover of 199 Afghan inmates, each of whom will be sent to their respective provinces to serve the remainder of their sentences.

Meanwhile, two Iranian prisoners were also handed over to Iranian authorities last night as a gesture of “goodwill and positive engagement.”

Pakistan’s deputy prime minister to visit Kabul Saturday

6 hours ago

April 18, 2025

Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, will lead a high-level delegation to Kabul tomorrow (Saturday), Islamabad said.

The visit will take place at the invitation of the Afghan Acting Foreign Minister, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

During the day-long visit, Dar will call on Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, meet Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and hold delegation-level talks with Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

“The talks will cover entire gamut of Pak-Afghan relationship, focusing on ways and means to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interests, including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties,” the statement said.

“Dar’s visit is a reflection of Pakistan’s commitment to enhance sustained engagement with the brotherly country of Afghanistan,” the statement added.

 

Russian envoy says obstacles to developing ties with Afghanistan removed

9 hours ago

April 18, 2025

Russian Supreme Court’s move to suspend a ban on the Islamic Emirate removed a major legal obstacle to the development of political, economic and other official relations with Afghanistan’s new authorities, Russia’s special envoy Zamir Kabulov said.

“We will not stop here as more steps in this direction will need to be taken. It’s too early to talk about details,” Kabulov told the SolovievLive TV channel, TASS news agency reported.

“What can be said with confidence is that a large-scale Russia-Afghanistan business forum will take place on the sidelines of KazanForum in Kazan in mid-May. Our delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, and Afghanistan will be represented at a high government and business level,” the Russian presidential envoy noted.

Russia on Thursday suspended its ban on the Islamic Emirate, which it had designated for more than two decades as a terrorist organisation, in a move that paves the way for Moscow to normalise ties with the leadership of Afghanistan.

 
