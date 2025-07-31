Business
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan sign $5 million agreement for Torghundi Port development
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have signed a $5 million agreement aimed at developing infrastructure at the Torghundi Port, a critical trade gateway linking the two countries.
The initiative is intended to strengthen regional transport connectivity and improve transit efficiency between South and Central Asia.
The Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan confirmed that the agreement was signed between the ministry’s Railway Directorate and Turkmenistan’s state-owned Demiryollary Gurlushyk, a railway construction company.
The deal forms part of a broader bilateral effort to align the countries’ railway networks and streamline cross-border trade.
According to the ministry’s statement, the agreement will see the Turkmen firm design and construct modern loading and unloading facilities, including warehouses, along the Torghundi–Herat railway line. These upgrades are expected to increase cargo-handling capacity and operational efficiency at the port.
Officials noted that the Torghundi Port development represents a key milestone in Afghanistan’s efforts to position itself as a land bridge for regional commerce. The improved infrastructure is expected to boost the volume of imports and exports passing through the port and enhance Afghanistan’s role in cross-border logistics.
The agreement follows a series of recent initiatives by both Afghanistan and Turkmenistan to deepen economic cooperation through joint infrastructure projects, particularly in the rail and energy sectors.
Afghan officials have consistently emphasized the importance of regional connectivity as a foundation for long-term economic growth and stability.
The Ministry of Public Works added that the Torghundi project will not only support trade facilitation but also generate commercial opportunities, improve logistical capabilities, and contribute to the country’s broader development goals through sustainable regional partnerships.
Iran to launch three new cross-border rail routes to boost regional connectivity
Iran’s National Railway Company (RAJA) is preparing to launch three new international railway routes connecting the country to Turkey, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan, in a move designed to strengthen regional trade and passenger mobility.
Jabbar Ali Zakeri, CEO of RAJA and Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, announced the initiative during an interview with Mehr News Agency, stating that the new rail links will bolster Iran’s role as a regional transport hub and support its broader economic and diplomatic outreach.
One of the main projects is a direct passenger rail service between Tehran and Ankara, Turkey, which will extend the current Tehran–Van route. Zakeri said discussions with Turkish authorities on operational and financial details — including ticket pricing — are underway, and the service is expected to be launched within the next two months.
Another strategic route will connect Tehran and Mashhad with Herat in western Afghanistan, marking a significant step in cross-border mobility between the two neighbors. Initial operations will reach Rozanak, just outside Herat, while a 70-kilometer rail segment—currently under construction by Iranian contractors—will eventually link the line directly to Herat city. Launch of the route is pending resolution of travel document protocols and cross-border coordination.
The third route will establish passenger rail service from Mashhad to Marv in Turkmenistan, with the long-term aim of integrating Iranian rail lines with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The move is seen as part of Iran’s strategy to deepen economic ties with Central Asia and position itself as a key transit corridor in the region.
The new initiatives come amid a broader push by Iran to expand its international railway footprint as part of its regional connectivity and trade facilitation strategy.
In May 2024, Iran and Afghanistan reopened the Khaf–Rozanak railway, a section of a larger project aimed at linking eastern Iran with western Afghanistan. Iranian officials have expressed interest in accelerating work on the Herat–Rozanak–Khaf corridor, which is considered critical for trade and transit to landlocked Afghanistan.
In addition, discussions are ongoing between Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey under the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to revitalize the Istanbul–Tehran–Islamabad (ITI) freight corridor. Test runs have resumed in recent years, though regular service still faces logistical and political hurdles.
Iran has also made progress on north-south connectivity, particularly through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which aims to connect India, Iran, and Russia via multimodal routes. The Rasht–Astara segment, which would complete Iran’s portion of the corridor, is currently under development with support from Russia.
The Chabahar–Zahedan railway, backed by Indian investment, is another high-priority project for Iran. Once completed, it will link the strategic port of Chabahar to Iran’s rail network and provide Afghanistan and Central Asia with direct sea access.
With sanctions continuing to limit air and banking sectors, Iran views regional rail as a relatively insulated and strategic lever for economic resilience, especially in its relationships with neighbors such as Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey.
These new rail corridors are expected to increase not only the movement of passengers, but also facilitate trade, tourism, and regional cooperation, reinforcing Iran’s vision of becoming a central node in Eurasian transit networks.
Trade Chamber welcomes preferential pact with Kabul but flags persistent barriers
The chamber also criticized delays in visa issuance for Afghan businessmen, calling for a streamlined process to facilitate greater economic engagement.
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has welcomed the signing of a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Islamabad and Kabul but expressed concern over ongoing obstacles hampering bilateral and transit trade.
The agreement, formalized earlier this week by Pakistan’s Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul and Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Mullah Ahmadullah Zahid, reduces tariffs on key agricultural exports.
Under the new terms, duties on Afghan grapes, pomegranates, apples, and tomatoes — as well as Pakistani mangoes, oranges, bananas, and potatoes — have been slashed from over 60% to 27%, with a further reduced 22% rate for tomatoes and potatoes.
“This progress builds on discussions held during the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) meeting on December 17, 2024,” PAJCCI Chairman Muhammad Zubair Motiwala said in a statement Saturday.
“This milestone reflects our longstanding demands, pursued through consistent efforts and reinforced during the SIFC meeting, marking a significant step towards enhancing trade,” he said.
However, despite the agreement, PAJCCI President Junaid Makda warned that structural and regulatory hurdles continue to undermine trade potential. He noted that bilateral and transit trade volumes have plummeted from a peak of $2.5 billion to just $1.2 billion in 2024, The Express Tribune reported.
“As outlined in our recent letter to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, these issues include the lack of a consistent, long-term trade policy from the Ministry of Commerce and the State Bank of Pakistan, creating uncertainty among traders and discouraging investment,” Makda said.
He added that payment disputes — fueled by banking limitations — have triggered unwarranted scrutiny by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), further eroding traders’ confidence. The temporary nature of Electronic Import Form (EIF) waivers also complicates planning and logistics for businesses engaged in cross-border commerce.
The chamber also criticized delays in visa issuance for Afghan businessmen, calling for a streamlined process to facilitate greater economic engagement.
In addition, the chamber raised concerns over the 1% infrastructure development levy imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. While the rate has been reduced, PAJCCI argues it still burdens transit trade and contravenes Pakistan’s international trade commitments.
The chamber warned that such fees are driving some trade to alternative routes such as Iran’s Chahbahar port, undermining Pakistan’s regional competitiveness, Dawn News reported.
PAJCCI urged the federal government to implement systemic reforms to eliminate policy inconsistencies and operational inefficiencies that continue to stifle trade growth between the two neighboring countries.
Saudi business delegation arrives in Syria; deals worth $4 billion to $6 billion seen being signed
Saudi Arabia’s investment minister led a business delegation travelling to Syria on Wednesday, where they were expected to sign deals worth $4 billion to $6 billion as part of Riyadh’s efforts to support the country’s post-war recovery.
The Gulf kingdom has been a crucial supporter of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s government, which came to power after toppling longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December and is now seeking to rebuild Syria after a 14-year civil war, Reuters reported.
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, who brought around 130 Saudi businesspeople to Damascus, is set to hold meetings with Syria’s leadership ahead of a two-day investment conference opening on Wednesday, according to people due to attend.
Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Moustafa said at a press conference on Wednesday that Syria will sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia estimated to be worth nearly $6 billion.
The agreements cover various sectors, including energy, telecommunications, financial and banking, investment funds and others, the minister said. Some of the agreements will be signed between the government and private companies, he said.
Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television reported on Tuesday that the agreements to be signed between Damascus and Riyadh would be worth over $4 billion.
During his visit to Syria, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Falih and his Syrian counterpart launched a cement factory project on Wednesday in Adra Industrial City in the Damascus countryside, the first white cement production project in the country, with an investment worth $20 million, Syrian state news agency SANA said.
Al-Falih also broke ground on an integrated retail project by Saudi investment firm Ethraa Holding that is worth 375 million riyals ($99.96 million) in investments.
Saudi Arabia has shown interest in Syria’s energy and hospitality sectors, as well as airports, a diplomat and a Syrian businessman familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The two countries are also expected to launch a joint business council, said the Syrian businessman.
The investment conference had initially been scheduled to take place in June, but was delayed due to the war between Iran and Israel. It is going ahead this week despite sectarian clashes in Syria’s southern city of Sweida that have left hundreds dead.
The violence is a reminder of the lingering instability in Syria, even as foreign investors explore opportunities.
Companies, many from Gulf states and Turkey, have expressed interest in rebuilding Syria’s power generation capacity, roads, ports and other damaged infrastructure.
Syria has signed a $7 billion power deal with Qatar and an $800 million agreement with UAE-based port company DP World in recent months. U.S. energy firms are also set to draw up a master plan for the country’s energy sector.
For its part, Saudi Arabia, along with Qatar, paid off Syria’s World Bank arrears, opening the possibility of new lending.
Syria’s al-Sharaa made his first trip abroad as president, to Saudi Arabia in February. And the kingdom’s Crown Prince and de-facto ruler Mohammed Bin Salman successfully lobbied U.S. President Donald Trump to lift sanctions seen as holding back private investment.
