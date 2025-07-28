Iran to launch three new cross-border rail routes to boost regional connectivity

Iran’s National Railway Company (RAJA) is preparing to launch three new international railway routes connecting the country to Turkey, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan, in a move designed to strengthen regional trade and passenger mobility.

Jabbar Ali Zakeri, CEO of RAJA and Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, announced the initiative during an interview with Mehr News Agency, stating that the new rail links will bolster Iran’s role as a regional transport hub and support its broader economic and diplomatic outreach.

One of the main projects is a direct passenger rail service between Tehran and Ankara, Turkey, which will extend the current Tehran–Van route. Zakeri said discussions with Turkish authorities on operational and financial details — including ticket pricing — are underway, and the service is expected to be launched within the next two months.

Another strategic route will connect Tehran and Mashhad with Herat in western Afghanistan, marking a significant step in cross-border mobility between the two neighbors. Initial operations will reach Rozanak, just outside Herat, while a 70-kilometer rail segment—currently under construction by Iranian contractors—will eventually link the line directly to Herat city. Launch of the route is pending resolution of travel document protocols and cross-border coordination.

The third route will establish passenger rail service from Mashhad to Marv in Turkmenistan, with the long-term aim of integrating Iranian rail lines with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The move is seen as part of Iran’s strategy to deepen economic ties with Central Asia and position itself as a key transit corridor in the region.

The new initiatives come amid a broader push by Iran to expand its international railway footprint as part of its regional connectivity and trade facilitation strategy.

In May 2024, Iran and Afghanistan reopened the Khaf–Rozanak railway, a section of a larger project aimed at linking eastern Iran with western Afghanistan. Iranian officials have expressed interest in accelerating work on the Herat–Rozanak–Khaf corridor, which is considered critical for trade and transit to landlocked Afghanistan.

In addition, discussions are ongoing between Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey under the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to revitalize the Istanbul–Tehran–Islamabad (ITI) freight corridor. Test runs have resumed in recent years, though regular service still faces logistical and political hurdles.

Iran has also made progress on north-south connectivity, particularly through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which aims to connect India, Iran, and Russia via multimodal routes. The Rasht–Astara segment, which would complete Iran’s portion of the corridor, is currently under development with support from Russia.

The Chabahar–Zahedan railway, backed by Indian investment, is another high-priority project for Iran. Once completed, it will link the strategic port of Chabahar to Iran’s rail network and provide Afghanistan and Central Asia with direct sea access.

With sanctions continuing to limit air and banking sectors, Iran views regional rail as a relatively insulated and strategic lever for economic resilience, especially in its relationships with neighbors such as Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey.

These new rail corridors are expected to increase not only the movement of passengers, but also facilitate trade, tourism, and regional cooperation, reinforcing Iran’s vision of becoming a central node in Eurasian transit networks.