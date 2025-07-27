Business
Trade Chamber welcomes preferential pact with Kabul but flags persistent barriers
The chamber also criticized delays in visa issuance for Afghan businessmen, calling for a streamlined process to facilitate greater economic engagement.
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has welcomed the signing of a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Islamabad and Kabul but expressed concern over ongoing obstacles hampering bilateral and transit trade.
The agreement, formalized earlier this week by Pakistan’s Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul and Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Mullah Ahmadullah Zahid, reduces tariffs on key agricultural exports.
Under the new terms, duties on Afghan grapes, pomegranates, apples, and tomatoes — as well as Pakistani mangoes, oranges, bananas, and potatoes — have been slashed from over 60% to 27%, with a further reduced 22% rate for tomatoes and potatoes.
“This progress builds on discussions held during the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) meeting on December 17, 2024,” PAJCCI Chairman Muhammad Zubair Motiwala said in a statement Saturday.
“This milestone reflects our longstanding demands, pursued through consistent efforts and reinforced during the SIFC meeting, marking a significant step towards enhancing trade,” he said.
However, despite the agreement, PAJCCI President Junaid Makda warned that structural and regulatory hurdles continue to undermine trade potential. He noted that bilateral and transit trade volumes have plummeted from a peak of $2.5 billion to just $1.2 billion in 2024, The Express Tribune reported.
“As outlined in our recent letter to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, these issues include the lack of a consistent, long-term trade policy from the Ministry of Commerce and the State Bank of Pakistan, creating uncertainty among traders and discouraging investment,” Makda said.
He added that payment disputes — fueled by banking limitations — have triggered unwarranted scrutiny by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), further eroding traders’ confidence. The temporary nature of Electronic Import Form (EIF) waivers also complicates planning and logistics for businesses engaged in cross-border commerce.
The chamber also criticized delays in visa issuance for Afghan businessmen, calling for a streamlined process to facilitate greater economic engagement.
In addition, the chamber raised concerns over the 1% infrastructure development levy imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. While the rate has been reduced, PAJCCI argues it still burdens transit trade and contravenes Pakistan’s international trade commitments.
The chamber warned that such fees are driving some trade to alternative routes such as Iran’s Chahbahar port, undermining Pakistan’s regional competitiveness, Dawn News reported.
PAJCCI urged the federal government to implement systemic reforms to eliminate policy inconsistencies and operational inefficiencies that continue to stifle trade growth between the two neighboring countries.
Saudi business delegation arrives in Syria; deals worth $4 billion to $6 billion seen being signed
Saudi Arabia’s investment minister led a business delegation travelling to Syria on Wednesday, where they were expected to sign deals worth $4 billion to $6 billion as part of Riyadh’s efforts to support the country’s post-war recovery.
The Gulf kingdom has been a crucial supporter of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s government, which came to power after toppling longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December and is now seeking to rebuild Syria after a 14-year civil war, Reuters reported.
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, who brought around 130 Saudi businesspeople to Damascus, is set to hold meetings with Syria’s leadership ahead of a two-day investment conference opening on Wednesday, according to people due to attend.
Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Moustafa said at a press conference on Wednesday that Syria will sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia estimated to be worth nearly $6 billion.
The agreements cover various sectors, including energy, telecommunications, financial and banking, investment funds and others, the minister said. Some of the agreements will be signed between the government and private companies, he said.
Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television reported on Tuesday that the agreements to be signed between Damascus and Riyadh would be worth over $4 billion.
During his visit to Syria, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Falih and his Syrian counterpart launched a cement factory project on Wednesday in Adra Industrial City in the Damascus countryside, the first white cement production project in the country, with an investment worth $20 million, Syrian state news agency SANA said.
Al-Falih also broke ground on an integrated retail project by Saudi investment firm Ethraa Holding that is worth 375 million riyals ($99.96 million) in investments.
Saudi Arabia has shown interest in Syria’s energy and hospitality sectors, as well as airports, a diplomat and a Syrian businessman familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The two countries are also expected to launch a joint business council, said the Syrian businessman.
The investment conference had initially been scheduled to take place in June, but was delayed due to the war between Iran and Israel. It is going ahead this week despite sectarian clashes in Syria’s southern city of Sweida that have left hundreds dead.
The violence is a reminder of the lingering instability in Syria, even as foreign investors explore opportunities.
Companies, many from Gulf states and Turkey, have expressed interest in rebuilding Syria’s power generation capacity, roads, ports and other damaged infrastructure.
Syria has signed a $7 billion power deal with Qatar and an $800 million agreement with UAE-based port company DP World in recent months. U.S. energy firms are also set to draw up a master plan for the country’s energy sector.
For its part, Saudi Arabia, along with Qatar, paid off Syria’s World Bank arrears, opening the possibility of new lending.
Syria’s al-Sharaa made his first trip abroad as president, to Saudi Arabia in February. And the kingdom’s Crown Prince and de-facto ruler Mohammed Bin Salman successfully lobbied U.S. President Donald Trump to lift sanctions seen as holding back private investment.
Afghanistan and Pakistan discuss reducing tariffs on Afghan exports
The discussions aimed to boost trade, improve transit facilities, and enhance bilateral economic cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad.
Officials from the Ministries of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan and Pakistan have held bilateral talks in Islamabad to discuss reducing tariffs on several Afghan export goods.
The discussions aimed to boost trade, improve transit facilities, and enhance bilateral economic cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad.
According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry Commerce, the Islamic Emirate’s delegation, led by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, met with senior officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of
Commerce to explore effective strategies for removing existing barriers to trade.
Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Ministry Commerce and Industry, said the two sides discussed lowering tariffs on key Afghan export items as part of a broader effort to increase Afghanistan’s exports to Pakistan.
The Ministry expressed optimism that the negotiations would result in a formal agreement between the two neighboring countries, with implementation expected in the near future. Such measures are anticipated to positively impact Afghan traders and manufacturers by facilitating easier and more competitive access to the Pakistani market.
Earlier, the Ministry had reported that bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan had approached the $1 billion mark in the first half of 2025. Of this, Afghan exports to Pakistan accounted for $277 million.
The talks reflect a growing effort by both nations to strengthen economic ties and create a more favorable environment for cross-border trade.
National Procurement Commission approves six projects worth 828 million AFN
The National Procurement Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, has approved six projects with a total value of 828 million AFN.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Baradar’s office, 28 projects were presented for approval in accordance with the agenda. Following discussions, 19 projects were amended, six projects worth 828 million AFN were approved, and the contract for one project was canceled.
