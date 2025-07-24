Business
Saudi business delegation arrives in Syria; deals worth $4 billion to $6 billion seen being signed
Saudi Arabia’s investment minister led a business delegation travelling to Syria on Wednesday, where they were expected to sign deals worth $4 billion to $6 billion as part of Riyadh’s efforts to support the country’s post-war recovery.
The Gulf kingdom has been a crucial supporter of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s government, which came to power after toppling longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December and is now seeking to rebuild Syria after a 14-year civil war, Reuters reported.
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, who brought around 130 Saudi businesspeople to Damascus, is set to hold meetings with Syria’s leadership ahead of a two-day investment conference opening on Wednesday, according to people due to attend.
Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Moustafa said at a press conference on Wednesday that Syria will sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia estimated to be worth nearly $6 billion.
The agreements cover various sectors, including energy, telecommunications, financial and banking, investment funds and others, the minister said. Some of the agreements will be signed between the government and private companies, he said.
Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television reported on Tuesday that the agreements to be signed between Damascus and Riyadh would be worth over $4 billion.
During his visit to Syria, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Falih and his Syrian counterpart launched a cement factory project on Wednesday in Adra Industrial City in the Damascus countryside, the first white cement production project in the country, with an investment worth $20 million, Syrian state news agency SANA said.
Al-Falih also broke ground on an integrated retail project by Saudi investment firm Ethraa Holding that is worth 375 million riyals ($99.96 million) in investments.
Saudi Arabia has shown interest in Syria’s energy and hospitality sectors, as well as airports, a diplomat and a Syrian businessman familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The two countries are also expected to launch a joint business council, said the Syrian businessman.
The investment conference had initially been scheduled to take place in June, but was delayed due to the war between Iran and Israel. It is going ahead this week despite sectarian clashes in Syria’s southern city of Sweida that have left hundreds dead.
The violence is a reminder of the lingering instability in Syria, even as foreign investors explore opportunities.
Companies, many from Gulf states and Turkey, have expressed interest in rebuilding Syria’s power generation capacity, roads, ports and other damaged infrastructure.
Syria has signed a $7 billion power deal with Qatar and an $800 million agreement with UAE-based port company DP World in recent months. U.S. energy firms are also set to draw up a master plan for the country’s energy sector.
For its part, Saudi Arabia, along with Qatar, paid off Syria’s World Bank arrears, opening the possibility of new lending.
Syria’s al-Sharaa made his first trip abroad as president, to Saudi Arabia in February. And the kingdom’s Crown Prince and de-facto ruler Mohammed Bin Salman successfully lobbied U.S. President Donald Trump to lift sanctions seen as holding back private investment.
Afghanistan and Pakistan discuss reducing tariffs on Afghan exports
The discussions aimed to boost trade, improve transit facilities, and enhance bilateral economic cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad.
Officials from the Ministries of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan and Pakistan have held bilateral talks in Islamabad to discuss reducing tariffs on several Afghan export goods.
The discussions aimed to boost trade, improve transit facilities, and enhance bilateral economic cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad.
According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry Commerce, the Islamic Emirate’s delegation, led by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, met with senior officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of
Commerce to explore effective strategies for removing existing barriers to trade.
Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Ministry Commerce and Industry, said the two sides discussed lowering tariffs on key Afghan export items as part of a broader effort to increase Afghanistan’s exports to Pakistan.
The Ministry expressed optimism that the negotiations would result in a formal agreement between the two neighboring countries, with implementation expected in the near future. Such measures are anticipated to positively impact Afghan traders and manufacturers by facilitating easier and more competitive access to the Pakistani market.
Earlier, the Ministry had reported that bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan had approached the $1 billion mark in the first half of 2025. Of this, Afghan exports to Pakistan accounted for $277 million.
The talks reflect a growing effort by both nations to strengthen economic ties and create a more favorable environment for cross-border trade.
National Procurement Commission approves six projects worth 828 million AFN
The National Procurement Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, has approved six projects with a total value of 828 million AFN.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Baradar’s office, 28 projects were presented for approval in accordance with the agenda. Following discussions, 19 projects were amended, six projects worth 828 million AFN were approved, and the contract for one project was canceled.
Chabahar port offers most economic, secure sea access for Afghanistan: Iranian official
Situated on Iran’s southeastern coast along the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar Port holds growing strategic significance for both countries.
Chabahar Port remains the most economical and secure maritime access point for Afghanistan, according to Mohammad Saeed Arbabi, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Chabahar Free Zone Organization.
In an interview with ISNA, Arbabi underscored the port’s strategic importance, emphasizing its cost-effectiveness and proximity to Afghanistan compared to other Iranian and regional ports.
He described Chabahar as the optimal gateway for Afghanistan and neighboring landlocked nations to connect with international markets via the Indian Ocean.
“Chabahar Free Zone, in cooperation with Afghanistan—often called the ‘Heart of Asia’—is the most viable route to reach landlocked countries north of Afghanistan,” Arbabi stated. “It enables direct maritime links with Oman, East Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.”
He noted that both Iran and Afghanistan occupy pivotal geopolitical and geographical positions in regional transit corridors, functioning as critical East-West and North-South routes. This makes enhanced regional connectivity not only beneficial but strategically imperative.
“From a long-term strategic standpoint, Iran and Afghanistan are well positioned to become geopolitical complements,” Arbabi added. “Afghanistan can serve as a transit hub for Iran’s trade with China and Central Asia, while Iran’s port infrastructure can provide Afghanistan with stable sea access.”
Highlighting deep-rooted cultural and historical ties, Arbabi recalled that Iran was the third country to recognize Afghanistan’s independence in 1919 and that the two nations formalized their diplomatic relationship with a treaty in 1921. He also pointed to the presence of millions of Afghan nationals in Iran as a reflection of enduring social and economic bonds.
Situated on Iran’s southeastern coast along the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar Port holds growing strategic significance for both countries.
For decades, Afghanistan has relied primarily on Pakistan’s Karachi Port for international trade. Chabahar offers an alternative that is less susceptible to political instability and cross-border disruptions.
Beyond Afghanistan, the port provides expanded trade routes into India, Central Asia, and beyond, supporting broader regional efforts to improve connectivity and economic integration. Analysts suggest that increased use of Chabahar could significantly contribute to Afghanistan’s trade diversification, economic resilience, and regional integration.
As Tehran and Kabul continue to strengthen their commercial ties, Chabahar Port stands out as a cornerstone of future cooperation—positioning itself as a critical asset in advancing shared economic and geopolitical objectives.
