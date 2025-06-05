Sport
Afghanistan Futsal Premier League set to kick off amid high expectations and foreign talent
Friday, June 6, will see defending champions Sadaqat FC take on Noorzad FC in the first clash, followed by Perozi Panjshir against Arya Forj in the second encounter.
The highly anticipated fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League is set to begin tomorrow, Friday June 6, and will feature a fresh wave of domestic and international energy.
The opening day will see defending champions Sadaqat FC take on Noorzad FC in the first clash, followed by Perozi Panjshir against Arya Forj in the second encounter.
While teams are still finalizing their squads, league organizers have confirmed the arrival of several Iranian players and coaches, with more international additions on the horizon.
A player from Uzbekistan is expected to join soon, while two Brazilian futsal stars will strengthen the competition in the second half of the season, which begins July 22 and concludes August 16.
The first half of the season will span 26 days, including rest days, and will run until July 1. A mid-season break is scheduled from July 2 to 21.
In a first for Afghan futsal, matches will feature a video support system for refereeing decisions, marking a significant step forward in improving officiating and transparency.
Matches will generally be held daily except on Saturdays, with the exception of this coming Saturday.
As in past seasons, Ariana Television Network (ATN) continues its dedicated support for the growth and development of futsal in Afghanistan. In a significant boost for fans, all matches will once again be broadcast live on Ariana News, ensuring nationwide access to the action.
Broadcasting will commence on Friday, June 6, at 3pm Kabul time. The second match of the day will kick off at 5:45pm.
The league continues to grow in stature, drawing increasing regional attention, and is expected to deliver another thrilling season of high-paced action, tactical battles, and rising stars.
Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 set to ignite Kabul in 4 Days
Good news for fans however, is that all 90 matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has the exclusive rights to produce and broadcast this exciting event.
In just four days, the heartbeat of Afghan sport will shift indoors, as the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4 prepares to light up Kabul with 90 matches of fast-paced action, skillful flair, and national pride.
Beginning June 6 at the Afghanistan Football Federation Futsal Gymnasium, this year’s tournament brings together 10 elite teams from across the country in a tightly structured round-robin format. Over the next 18 weeks, every team will face each other once in a race for the top spot and a growing legacy in Afghan futsal.
Futsal, long played on street corners and at indoor halls, has exploded in popularity in Afghanistan—especially after the national team’s dramatic entry into the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup. Now, the AFPL is no longer just a local tournament. It’s a national proving ground and a scout’s paradise.
Sadaqat FC and Noorzad FC will have the honor of opening the season on June 6 at 4pm, followed by a second daily clash at 6pm — a rhythm that will continue six days a week (except Saturdays).
The teams are as follows:
- Sadaqat FC – Defending champions with a high-pressure game.
- Noorzad FC – Youth-focused and hungry to disrupt.
- Perozi Panjshir – Representing resilience from the mountains.
- FC Arya Forj – Tactical minds from the industrial heartland.
- Omid FC – The team of hope, literally and symbolically.
- Zaher Asad – Known for bold, attacking play.
- Zaitoon FC – Technically sound and well-organized.
- Deyar-E-Sanayee – The underdog engineers with a point to prove.
- Jawanan Maihan – Youthful fire and flair.
- Etihad FC – A blend of veterans and new stars.
A Symbol of Hope and Unity
In a country that often faces deep challenges, the AFPL offers unity through sport. Fans from different provinces will cheer together. Kids will imitate their favorite futsal heroes in alleyways. And players, many of whom rose from difficult beginnings, will carry the hopes of entire communities onto the court.
One such player, 19-year-old Yama Farid of Zaitoon FC, says: “We’re not just playing for points. We’re playing to inspire. We want the world to see the other side of Afghanistan—strong, talented, and full of life.”
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 is more than a tournament. It’s a mirror of national passion, resilience, and the unshakable belief that in the heart of Kabul, something extraordinary is about to begin.
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Weather no threat as PBKS and MI prepare for battle
As the Punjab Kings prepare to take on Mumbai Indians in a high-stakes IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash, all eyes are not just on the players, but also on the skies above the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The match is set for Sunday, June 1, and the atmosphere is already electric — but fans have one burning question: Will the weather hold up?
Punjab Kings are chasing history, hoping to reach their first-ever IPL final after 14 long seasons.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are eyeing a record-extending sixth title. With so much on the line, the weather could play a crucial role — but here’s the good news.
The latest updates suggest that rain is unlikely to impact the game.
The skies are expected to remain mostly clear throughout the evening with no significant cloud cover or storm warnings.
However, the temperature will stay on the hotter side, and humidity is the only discomfort fans and players might have to deal with.
There was some light drizzle on Saturday, but Sunday looks dry and clear, much to the relief of players and fans alike.
What If Rain Interrupts the Match?
While the chances are minimal, there’s always a contingency plan. If rain were to unexpectedly halt play and the match cannot be completed, the team that finished higher in the league standings will advance to the final.
In this scenario, Punjab Kings would move on, having placed above Mumbai in the points table. Still, with the current forecast showing no signs of interruption, this outcome seems unlikely.
All signs point to a full, uninterrupted contest under the lights at Narendra Modi Stadium.
Fans can breathe easy and get ready for a thrilling battle between two of IPL’s most determined teams.
Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 5:30 pm to watch the match live.
Mumbai eliminate Gujarat to keep alive IPL final hopes
Powerhouse Mumbai Indians kept alive their hopes of reaching the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 20-run victory against Gujarat Titans in the eliminator of the 10-team league on Friday.
Electing to bat, Mumbai racked up a commanding 228-5 after their frontline batters hit a combined 17 sixes.
Gujarat managed 208-6 in reply despite defiant knocks by opener Sai Sudharshan (80) and all-rounder Washington Sundar (48).
Five-time champions Mumbai will play Punjab Kings on Sunday for a place in Tuesday’s final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
After Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bat, Jonny Bairstow, replacing Ryan Rickelton, smashed 47 off 22 balls in his first match of the season in a blistering opening stand of 84 with Rohit Sharma.
Rohit, dropped twice early in his knock, struck 81 to punish Gujarat.
Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (25) and Pandya (22 not out) produced whirlwind cameos to take Mumbai past the 200-mark.
The chase was steep and Gujarat stuttered early in their reply losing skipper Shubman Gill trapped lbw by Trent Boult in the opening over of the innings.
Kusal Mendis (20) fell hit wicket but Sudharsan, the tournament’s leading scorer, revived Gujarat’s chase with his sixth fifty of the tournament.
He found an able ally in Sundar who smashed Boult for back-to-back sixes to turn the pressure back on Mumbai.
Pandya brought back Jasprit Bumrah and the pace bowler slipped in a yorker between Sundar’s legs to flatten his leg stump.
South African Richard Gleeson bowled Sudharsan as Mumbai reclaimed control of the contest through their seamers.
Sunday, June 1: Qualifier 2
Sunday’s match will see Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 5:30pm to watch the match live.
