Afghanistan Futsal Premier League set to kick off amid high expectations and foreign talent

The highly anticipated fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League is set to begin tomorrow, Friday June 6, and will feature a fresh wave of domestic and international energy.

The opening day will see defending champions Sadaqat FC take on Noorzad FC in the first clash, followed by Perozi Panjshir against Arya Forj in the second encounter.

While teams are still finalizing their squads, league organizers have confirmed the arrival of several Iranian players and coaches, with more international additions on the horizon.

A player from Uzbekistan is expected to join soon, while two Brazilian futsal stars will strengthen the competition in the second half of the season, which begins July 22 and concludes August 16.

The first half of the season will span 26 days, including rest days, and will run until July 1. A mid-season break is scheduled from July 2 to 21.

In a first for Afghan futsal, matches will feature a video support system for refereeing decisions, marking a significant step forward in improving officiating and transparency.

Matches will generally be held daily except on Saturdays, with the exception of this coming Saturday.

As in past seasons, Ariana Television Network (ATN) continues its dedicated support for the growth and development of futsal in Afghanistan. In a significant boost for fans, all matches will once again be broadcast live on Ariana News, ensuring nationwide access to the action.

Broadcasting will commence on Friday, June 6, at 3pm Kabul time. The second match of the day will kick off at 5:45pm.

The league continues to grow in stature, drawing increasing regional attention, and is expected to deliver another thrilling season of high-paced action, tactical battles, and rising stars.