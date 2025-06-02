Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 set to ignite Kabul in 4 Days

In just four days, the heartbeat of Afghan sport will shift indoors, as the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4 prepares to light up Kabul with 90 matches of fast-paced action, skillful flair, and national pride.

Beginning June 6 at the Afghanistan Football Federation Futsal Gymnasium, this year’s tournament brings together 10 elite teams from across the country in a tightly structured round-robin format. Over the next 18 weeks, every team will face each other once in a race for the top spot and a growing legacy in Afghan futsal.

Futsal, long played on street corners and at indoor halls, has exploded in popularity in Afghanistan—especially after the national team’s dramatic entry into the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup. Now, the AFPL is no longer just a local tournament. It’s a national proving ground and a scout’s paradise.

Sadaqat FC and Noorzad FC will have the honor of opening the season on June 6 at 4pm, followed by a second daily clash at 6pm — a rhythm that will continue six days a week (except Saturdays).

The teams are as follows:

Sadaqat FC – Defending champions with a high-pressure game.

Noorzad FC – Youth-focused and hungry to disrupt.

Perozi Panjshir – Representing resilience from the mountains.

FC Arya Forj – Tactical minds from the industrial heartland.

Omid FC – The team of hope, literally and symbolically.

Zaher Asad – Known for bold, attacking play.

Zaitoon FC – Technically sound and well-organized.

Deyar-E-Sanayee – The underdog engineers with a point to prove.

Jawanan Maihan – Youthful fire and flair.

Etihad FC – A blend of veterans and new stars.

Good news for fans however, is that all 90 matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has the exclusive rights to produce and broadcast this exciting event.

A Symbol of Hope and Unity

In a country that often faces deep challenges, the AFPL offers unity through sport. Fans from different provinces will cheer together. Kids will imitate their favorite futsal heroes in alleyways. And players, many of whom rose from difficult beginnings, will carry the hopes of entire communities onto the court.

One such player, 19-year-old Yama Farid of Zaitoon FC, says: “We’re not just playing for points. We’re playing to inspire. We want the world to see the other side of Afghanistan—strong, talented, and full of life.”

The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 is more than a tournament. It’s a mirror of national passion, resilience, and the unshakable belief that in the heart of Kabul, something extraordinary is about to begin.